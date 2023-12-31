Empire, Communication and NATO Wars

Mulling the Civilizational Offensive
Borderlands More information is coming through from Dima of the Military Summary Channel concerning the situation in the northern borderlands of…
 • 
Oliver Boyd-Barrett
The Pressure of Justice
NATO in Ukraine Although I am now inclined to be very skeptical about such reports, I note that early today Dima at the Military Summary Channel was…
 • 
Oliver Boyd-Barrett
Genocide and Empire Symposium Notice
The symposium examined US and Israeli geopolitical motivations behind the brutal onslaught of Gaza. It explores the possibility that Israel allowed the…
 • 
Oliver Boyd-Barrett
Zelenskiy: Political Corpse
In the Hopes of a Funeral Zelenskiy has been referred to as a “political corpse” by the Secretary of the Ukrainian National Security Council and…
 • 
Oliver Boyd-Barrett
Winter War and Genocide
Ukraine It appears that Russia has destroyed two Patriot missile systems in Ukraine over the past couple of days or so. The USA has indicated it will…
 • 
Oliver Boyd-Barrett
Globalism v. Imperialism
(Dear Readers: I was unexpectedly detained in hospital on New Years’ Day, with heart issues. I am now back at home but having to manage a somewhat…
 • 
Oliver Boyd-Barrett
The Path to War with Iran
In interview with Judge Napolitano yesterday, Max Blumenthal of the Grayzone notes that the Hamas leader assassinated, almost certainly by Israel, a day…
 • 
Oliver Boyd-Barrett
Jumping the Ideological Cage
Signs of state level de-escalation in the Middle East (withdrawal by the US of The Ford aircraft carrier, and removal by Israel of several brigades from…
 • 
Oliver Boyd-Barrett
Roots of Illusion
The collective West, or, rather, its elites, with the support of those who look up to those elites, deliberately, and recklessly, imperil the world, and…
 • 
Oliver Boyd-Barrett

December 2023

Color Me Red
Ukraine Missile Attacks Russia’s missile strike two nights ago is believed to have involved between 100 and 150 missiles and drones of all descriptions…
 • 
Oliver Boyd-Barrett
Critical Links to NATO Wars December 13-29
Biden New revelations of Biden corruption in Ukraine (with receipts) Biden Corruption Censorship, Intelligence, Media and Propaganda Whose…
 • 
Oliver Boyd-Barrett
Taking the Color out of Revolution
Western Instigated Color Revolutions For Ever This from Counter-Currents: “Thousands of pro-Western opposition protesters gathered outside the Belgrade…
 • 
Oliver Boyd-Barrett
1
