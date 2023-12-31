Empire, Communication and NATO Wars
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
New
Top
Discussion
Mulling the Civilizational Offensive
Borderlands More information is coming through from Dima of the Military Summary Channel concerning the situation in the northern borderlands of…
12 hrs ago
•
Oliver Boyd-Barrett
5
Share this post
Mulling the Civilizational Offensive
oliverboydbarrett.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
The Pressure of Justice
NATO in Ukraine Although I am now inclined to be very skeptical about such reports, I note that early today Dima at the Military Summary Channel was…
Jan 9
•
Oliver Boyd-Barrett
9
Share this post
The Pressure of Justice
oliverboydbarrett.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Genocide and Empire Symposium Notice
The symposium examined US and Israeli geopolitical motivations behind the brutal onslaught of Gaza. It explores the possibility that Israel allowed the…
Jan 9
•
Oliver Boyd-Barrett
4
Share this post
Genocide and Empire Symposium Notice
oliverboydbarrett.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Zelenskiy: Political Corpse
In the Hopes of a Funeral Zelenskiy has been referred to as a “political corpse” by the Secretary of the Ukrainian National Security Council and…
Jan 9
•
Oliver Boyd-Barrett
9
Share this post
Zelenskiy: Political Corpse
oliverboydbarrett.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Winter War and Genocide
Ukraine It appears that Russia has destroyed two Patriot missile systems in Ukraine over the past couple of days or so. The USA has indicated it will…
Jan 8
•
Oliver Boyd-Barrett
5
Share this post
Winter War and Genocide
oliverboydbarrett.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Globalism v. Imperialism
(Dear Readers: I was unexpectedly detained in hospital on New Years’ Day, with heart issues. I am now back at home but having to manage a somewhat…
Jan 5
•
Oliver Boyd-Barrett
36
Share this post
Globalism v. Imperialism
oliverboydbarrett.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
The Path to War with Iran
In interview with Judge Napolitano yesterday, Max Blumenthal of the Grayzone notes that the Hamas leader assassinated, almost certainly by Israel, a day…
Jan 4
•
Oliver Boyd-Barrett
7
Share this post
The Path to War with Iran
oliverboydbarrett.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Jumping the Ideological Cage
Signs of state level de-escalation in the Middle East (withdrawal by the US of The Ford aircraft carrier, and removal by Israel of several brigades from…
Jan 4
•
Oliver Boyd-Barrett
6
Share this post
Jumping the Ideological Cage
oliverboydbarrett.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Roots of Illusion
The collective West, or, rather, its elites, with the support of those who look up to those elites, deliberately, and recklessly, imperil the world, and…
Jan 3
•
Oliver Boyd-Barrett
13
Share this post
Roots of Illusion
oliverboydbarrett.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
December 2023
Color Me Red
Ukraine Missile Attacks Russia’s missile strike two nights ago is believed to have involved between 100 and 150 missiles and drones of all descriptions…
Dec 31, 2023
•
Oliver Boyd-Barrett
6
Share this post
Color Me Red
oliverboydbarrett.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Critical Links to NATO Wars December 13-29
Biden New revelations of Biden corruption in Ukraine (with receipts) Biden Corruption Censorship, Intelligence, Media and Propaganda Whose…
Dec 30, 2023
•
Oliver Boyd-Barrett
1
Share this post
Critical Links to NATO Wars December 13-29
oliverboydbarrett.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Taking the Color out of Revolution
Western Instigated Color Revolutions For Ever This from Counter-Currents: “Thousands of pro-Western opposition protesters gathered outside the Belgrade…
Dec 28, 2023
•
Oliver Boyd-Barrett
8
Share this post
Taking the Color out of Revolution
oliverboydbarrett.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
© 2024 Oliver Boyd-Barrett
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts