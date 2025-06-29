The most extraordinary feature of the political system of Iran is that it is, in effect, a vibrant democracy subject to the overriding guide-rails of a clerical system whose purpose is to ensure that governance is loyal to the precepts of Shi’a Islam. Perhaps you could argue that the Constitution is the nearest equivalent in the US, except that the Constitution seems to have a lesser impact these days on the conduct of governance than the influence of the precepts of Islam, interpreted by the clerical or mullah system, in Iran.

Now, politicians and others in the West may not LIKE all these precepts; they may disagree with the very notion of a political structure being contained by moral considerations. But we may wish that the basic precepts of, say, Christianity in the US, or in Germany, or in the UK, would be treated with anything like the same respect and profundity of consideration as we see occurs in Iran. We know, of course, of the fatwa against the use of nuclear weapons, but a contributor to Larry Johnson’s site, Sonar21 has elaborated on the major precepts as these impact the conduct of war:

“Iran's military response to Israel was governed by the following theological constraints: 1) the Iranian Military was NOT allowed Islamically to do preemptive strikes, 2) they were NOT allowed Islamically to continue fighting whenever the enemy wishes to stop fighting, and 3) they are ONLY allowed to fight defense battles... wars of aggression are Islamically forbidden. I will also add that 4) harming innocent men, women, and children, during times of war is FORBIDDEN and caution must be strictly adhered to! Although, I mentioned these truths, I was negligent in presenting the corresponding evidences to my statements, and God-willing this brief email will rectify that. Now then, I would like to begin this email by mentioning a verse from the Holy Qur'an … “Based upon what I just quoted above, in addition to common sense, it is incumbent upon not only the Muslims, but also the Christians, to oppose oppression, no matter who the oppressor is, and to help the oppressed, no matter who the oppressed are. Furthermore, I don't think I need to emphasize the fact that, the Iranian and Yemeni "Shi'ites" are the only Muslim nations helping their "Sunni" brothers and sisters, i.e. the Palestinians.”

I cannot say with the certainty that this author is correct in the implication that these precepts help explain the recent behavior of Iran in its existential war with the US and Israel - a war which is momentarily quiet but likely to flare up at any moment in some new act of egregious aggression from Israel. But before assuming that in the case of Iran we are dealing with a boxer whose right arm is strapped against his back (hugely vulnerable, therefore, to the crass immorality of the West), I also note the obligation on Israel to be mindful of Israeli genocide and the plight of Palestine which may also translate into a moral requirement on Iran for intervention against the evil that is being perpetrated.