A quick comment. So far as I can understand the US used MOABs (one or more?) on Fordow, but only Tomahawk cruise missiles on Natanz and Isfahan.

The IAEA says there is no radiation leakage detectable suggesting, as Iran says, the strikes have only damaged but not destroyed these facilities. They may have been intended only to take out entrance and exit points.

Iran says it is at war with the US.

The US attack did not include the largely Russian constructed nuclear power station at Busehr nor two other plants that Russia was financing.

The US probably wanted to prioritize centrifuges and uranium enrichment facilities and would also have wanted to avoid direct engagement with Russian assets.

There is likely an element of theatre here in which Russia and maybe Iran had been given advance notice (my speculation entirely). If not then Trump has shown the world that preemption is the key to success and everyone should try it.

The US has evacuated many bases in the region; there have been no reported Iranian retaliations to my knowledge on US assets. I believe but do not know that strikes on Israel are continuing.

Actually I just heard this confirmed by Prof Marandi in Tehran who says also that the damage is not severe but there will be Iranian retaliation, but that this will be proportionate. Noting that Iran can strike at the US more easily than Israel he sees possible targets against shipping in the Gulf and even on Diego Garcia, the British base the US uses for its B2A bombers.

Once again as he points out the US has torn up the UN charter. He does not think it likely the European dominated IAEA can expect continuing Iranian cooperation. I would say it is a lot more likely that Iran will now go for a nuke weapon.

The West has isolated itself as a rogue bloc.