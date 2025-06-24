NATO destroyed one of Africa’s strongest economies, Libya, in 2011 on the false pretext that Libya’s leader Gaddafi was about to stage a massacre in Sirte. He wasn’t and didn’t but I suspect perhaps he should have done in order to crush a NATO instigated Al Qaeda/ISIS insurrection before they crushed him, which of course they did. I don’t know the numbers but I’d put it at a few thousand.

Israel today is not just suspected of carrying out, not a massacre, but is indisputably engaged in a full scale genocide, and it is absolutely certain that Israel will continue its dreadful slaughter until there is not a single Palestinian left in Gaza, and precious few left in the West Bank.

We are talking about many millions of innocent and long-oppressed people.

Just for a moment there was a hope that finally this loathsome Zionist entity was about to be held in check by a war started by Israel against Iran on the risibly false pretext that Iran, not possessing a single nuclear warhead, was a nuclear “threat” whereas Israel, with hundreds of nuclear warheads was absolutely not a problem for even a tiny fly.

Iran struck back hard and for the first time ever Israel began to experience a slither of the dread it routinely inflicts on its neighbors near and far. The US, having armed Israel and enabled its every atrocity and now its genocide of Palestine, rushed to help the Frankenstein it has created and whose instructions the Yellow Goblin now pitifully obeys.

The US bombed a couple of Iran’s dozens of nuclear power facilities, from which Iran had mindfully removed its stockpiles of enriched uranium and quite possibly centrifuges in advance, then giggled playfully while Iran wrapped it over the wrist with a meaningless strike on an evacuated base in Qatar, and then the Yellow Goblin gleefully pronounced the mighty US had won again and that the game was over. The hapless combatants fired off a few more missiles. before timidly playing along with the farce. Until now, anyway.

Game over for Iran and it’s murdered leaders and 400-900 citizens? While the Israeli slaughter in Gaza continues? Game over for Israel which subjected Iran to a completely unprovoked cruel and murderous attack? Game over for Russia whose simpering cries of concern for those few murderous Zionists who may also be Russian-speaking (pushed out of their original homeland by, well, by Soviet Russia) excuse it from honoring any obligation that does not help it crush Zelenskiy. Game over for a China that is barely roused to even a show of irritation when a key supplier of its energy is threatened?

Game over for Trump whose MAGA is now a MIGA and the I is for Israel not Iran and his people anoint Israel as the most sublime country on this vanishing planet?

Israel First! Israel First! Israel First!

One hesitates to appeal to that silly old-fashioned concept of Diplomacy but, really, wasn’t there scope in this little brush with World War Three for someone to make something conditional on Israel preserving the lives of two million people or on insisting that somebody, somewhere assume this most human, most sacred responsibility?