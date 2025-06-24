Empire, Communication and NATO Wars

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Meredith Hobbs's avatar
Meredith Hobbs
2h

Agreed. Where are Russian and China? They have the power to stop Israel's genocide. And why didn't Iran keep bombing Israel until the stop bombing Gaza?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Susan Harley's avatar
Susan Harley
1h

True & heartbreaking ❤️‍🩹

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Oliver Boyd-Barrett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture