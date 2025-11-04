If you think that Maduro is authoritarian you probably need to look more closely at what is going on in Washington.

To the best of my knowledge Maduro has yet to start murdering people in small or even big boats off the coast of Florida.

Apparently, that is only something democracies do. I mean - off the coast of Florida, probably not - but paying to get people murdered in Gaza, Syria, Iran and, at one time or another, in almost ever conceivable territory of the world is absolutely fine.

This is because the US is the sort of democracy in which only the President gets to go to war. No Congressional vote is required because the US is the sort of democracy which is not tied down to silly bits of old paper like The Constitution and certainly not accountable to the People - except for the very silly ones whom the President instructs what to think. Catch phrases like “drug lords,” Marxists,” “freeloaders,” “gang leaders,” and “rapists,” generally do the trick.

So, no problem there. Of course powerful democracies always get to define what democracy means and impose their standard of measurement on everyone else. Just to be clear and to make sure your mind has not been contaminated by silly wet liberal textbooks of the kind we use to teach children, appropriately enough, democracy is a system of two parties whose governance represents those plutocratic and corporate elites who advance the money for and control both parties and where disagreement between the parties or within the parties is mainly limited to things that don’t undermine the elites and which don’t matter that much to them.

Everyone else is either authoritarian or Commie.

Nonetheless, there may be some good reasons for not invading Venezuela:

Mainly, the pro US ruling class Carter Institute has determined that Maduro is illegitimate. He was of course the chosen heir of the still beloved populist leader Hugo Chavez whom the US hates because he was brave, principled, and smart, and the US hates people like that.

Why would the US suddenly worry about illegitimacy, anyway? It supports Zelenskiy in Ukraine, after all, and has invented two Venezuelan “presidents” in the recent past. There was Juan Guaido who Trump 1 declared President and gifted his fictional government $350 million, and then there is or rather will be, if the US proceeds to use the forces it has put into position, Machado, sometimes described as a CIA and Mossad puppet, and Nobel peace prize winner (nominated by warmonger Marco Rubio through a machine that is now under the control of a right wing Norwegian Freedom Party government). Machado doesn’t care about the US murdering her fellow countrymen in small boats and really, really wants the US to mount a violent invasion of her country at the expense of the lives of tens of thousands of Venezuelans and Americans so that she too can become a fictitious President subservient to Washington.

Drug running? Of course not. Venezuela is not a meaningful source of fentanyl. The main culprits for the Fentanyl genocide in the US are the consumers themselves, and a health and pharmaceutical industry that has addicted millions. Venezuela might supply modest amounts of cocaine. Far more deeply engaged in narcotics, including heroine, are Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Central America and the US networks of distribution and consumption that take their product. And the CIA, of course, because there is net enough cash for covert operations.

Venezuela has an armed force of some 120,00 active service personnel and can mobilize many more. More than enough to send body bags back to Miami where Marco can help count them.

Of course, if the US would prefer to concentrate its critical forces on bully operations in Venezuela or Colombia or Cuba (whose dissolution is Rubio’s major interest, since Venezuela contributes to Cuba’s survival; who needs more oil, which will only pull down prices for US shale products?) or, for that matter, going to war in Nigeria against the same anti-Christian forces that Trump is kissing in Syria, or anywhere else, it should go right ahead.

After all it is a “democracy,” and while imposing its “democracy” by force it exposes itself through careless distraction to attack by “authoritarian” countries that have more and far more powerful weapons and militaries.

One of these of course is China which has just trumped Trump on Trump’s tariff war, backing Trump into a ridiculous one year extension of the Madrid pause, on which Trump has red lipsticked the lie of Warp Speed Two, the idea that one year is all it takes for the West to free itself from dependence on China, mainlyfor rare earths but for other products as well, including low and mid level chips for electronics and cars.

Conflict between the US and China is inevitable. But a threat is not an enemy. China is a threat to the US because it is a more powerful economy with more potential. It is not an enemy, yet. The US is a threat to China, and an enemy, because it has respect only for military solutions and the US cannot maintain global domination while China is there.

But US military solutions are being left behind in the dust by the transformation of Sino-Russian militaries and weapons, thanks in large measure to what Russia learned in Ukraine against NATO and what China is learning against the US in its encirclement of Taiwan.

The only intelligent off-ramp from the road to Hell is dialog, diplomacy and negotiation which starts off from the premise of accurate analysis of the facts (drop US mainstream media at this point) and mutual respect and a humane disposition to the welfare of our planet. In the philosophies of Xi Jinping, Wang Yi, Vladimir Putin and Sergei Lavrov there is abundant evidence of capacity for all these things. In what passes for intellectual skill in the Trump Administration and the Neocon-caged Washington elite there is no evidence of these things whatsoever.

Quo Vadis?