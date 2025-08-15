The right meeting would address the singular most urgent extreme crisis of this moment which is the Zionist genocide in Gaza and the West Bank and the aggrandizement of the criminal apartheid State of Israel throughout the Middle East whose conduct constitutes an existential threat to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Iran.

This State must be reconstructed or dismantled. Only the great powers can do this and they should be doing this under the aegis of the globe’s most legitimate organ, the UN.

The right location therefore is in UN controlled space, probably New York, and the right interlocutors include China and other members of the UNSC. One of the Great Powers, the US, carries joint culpability with Israel for this monstrous war crime. The crime must be stopped and can only be stopped by coercive pressure against the US and Israel from the other Great Powers.

The contradiction between the need for immediate action and the conservative UN limitations on such action constitutes a Gordian knot that someone somehow has to cut.

As for the Alaska talks I retain my view that neither Trump nor the US are agreement capable. The central core of US foreign policy is US Hegemony. That has to go, yet it cannot go while the US is Hegemon. Another Gordian knot.

Alaska pits Supreme Hegemonic Anti-Reason versus Rational&Reasonable. Another contradiction; another Gordian knot.

It is not so much about Ukraine (neither negotiating team includes much if anything by way of military expertise) as about starting a conversation which could theoretically lead to solutions about Ukraine and other things, but probably won’t because one team is ideologically committed to US Hegemony (neocon) and is not intellectually bright.

It is being conjectured that precisely because Ukraine is a blind alley right now, given that Zelenskiy is not only opposed to concessions but even doubling down on his obstructionism (e.g. demanding reparations) with the full encouragement of a Europe that is being spearheaded right now by neo-Adolph Freidrich. Merz wants to borrow money from the Americans to buy American weapons and to host American missiles pointed at Moscow to fight an insane war against Russia.

For Russia, Alaska is ill-timed. It should have come with Russian troops safely positioned throughout Ukraine east of the Dnieper. It came when it did because Trump had threatened bone-crushing sanctions and tariffs on Russia, including third party sanctions against China and Russia and Iran but then realized that this would destroy US Hegemony faster than almost anything else. So he came up with the idea of a summit at the last moment to save face. And threw in a pot full of absurdities to create general confusion - even seeming at one point to provide a guarantee of US support for the hare-brained idea of an illegal Coalition-of-the-Brain-Dead “peace-keeping” (war mongering) European force of suicidals in Western Ukraine.

Russia has gone along with this, perhaps with the thought that although Trump and the US are agreement incapable and perhaps reason-incapable, you can never be sure what unlikely things they might agree to that could be to Russian advantage (arms talks; Arctic oil joint endeavors), at least for a while, especially because if this could make Trump look good in the Western press. And if agreement on Ukraine is not possible given Zelenskiy-European spoiler behavior, then perhaps that will apply pressure for agreement on other things like a new security architecture (fat chance that the American delegation will even understand what Putin is on about).

European spoiler behavior has various motivations. Doubling down on its Anti-Russianism may seem to deflect public consciousness of the absurdity and futility of European and UK policy on Ukraine and Russia to this point in time. It provides a pretext for Europe to get its hands on the seized Russian assets, which Europe is already spending (on Kiev of course) as though there is no tomorrow. It provides a tool it can use to lure the US back into Europe so as to preserve its governing classes from the demolition they so richly deserve. It provides some, but maybe not enough glue to hold together the EU project and to justify a more centralized, authoritarian structure, one that can raise its own funds and Marshall its own army.And suppress anti-genocide protests even more ruthlessly.

Like I said, wrong meeting…..