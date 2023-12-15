In Q&A with the Russian people, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that the original war aims of the SMO still stand and that Russia will continue fighting (it has an army of over 600,000 involved in the war, and has recruited another 500,000 contract volunteers this year) until Ukraine concedes its demands.

This does tell me, as I suspected, that Putin is likely to be fairly magnanimous, if firm, when - or if - it comes to a final settlement. There are many Russians who will be disappointed. On the other hand, things are not straight forward. Putin started out envisaging the inclusion of the Donbass regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as parts of Russia. Only in September of 2022 did Russia add Kherson and Zhaporizhzhia to this list and proceeded to formally integrate them, backed by elections in all.

It would be difficult at this point for many Russians to forswear Kharkiv and Odessa. Furthermore, there is a good argument that says that Russia will not enjoy security on its southern borders unless it has control over these oblasts and also, perhaps, control over Kiev. Crimea it already has, Crimea it will retain. The “rump Ukraine” can do what it wants - even join the EU along with Moldova, as the EU is now proposing, for all the good that this will do for a discredited, politically fragmented and weak union; it can join Poland and the Baltic States should it choose.

So far, of course, we have touched only on the first of the most important objectives of the SMO which is protection for the Russian-majority communities of Ukraine. As we have just seen, that is not at all a precise notion, and it doesn’t, in itself, guarantee security. The EU’s offer of membership to Ukraine and Moldova (Hungary’s Orban abstained from the vote; the measure will likely reduce the fortunes of the Union, by the way, and I suspect will incite disaffection among the Union’s members in Southern Europe) may be intended as a way of preparing the ground for European acceptance of the idea of Ukraine being neutral so far as NATO is concerned.

Ukrainian neutrality is perhaps the most precise of all of the SMO’s initial objectives and so far NATO has shown itself very reluctant to offer Ukraine immediate, living and breathing membership of this geopolitical monstrosity that sucks up the wealth of nations, prostrates itself before Washington, and threatens countries around the globe.

Russia’s goal of the de-militarization of Ukraine may be well on the way to being achieved, but it has not been achieved yet, and it must be accompanied by future security guarantees that would prohibit the transfer of soldiers and weaponry from foreign powers and would outlaw any form of mobilization in Ukraine that went beyond the nation’s immediate security needs. This is one reason among many why Russia’s SMO goals cannot, repeat cannot, be accomplished merely on the basis of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev.

Russia’s goal of the de-nazification of Ukraine is, to my mind one that is badly underestimated by Western critics who every day more appear to be moving in that direction themselves (witness their suppression of protests against genocide in Gaza). This is the least precise of Russian goals although for the future of humanity it is one of the most important. We have yet to see the metrics by which Russia’s progress in this direction can be measured, and it is one of the goals that is least achievable on the basis of consent of the Ukrainian people.

I have a great concern that the Putin administration, an administration that up until the end of 2021 had shown itself to be naively gullible and over-impressed by the West’s glorious vision of itself and far too tolerant of the egregious absence of respect by the West towards the country that more than any had saved it from Nazi Germany, may still be tempted to accept an outcome that seeks to preserve (foolishly, because impossible) a grey area of “civilizational poise” which would encourage Europe to accept Russia as a potential ally some ways into the future.

As I have been arguing consistently over previous weeks anything short of a real deal between Russia and the West must go well beyond Russia and the West. Why? Because the issues themselves go way beyond the West, and because the West has shown itself to be a totally untrustworthy player in negotiations, and because the West’s political and diplomatic class is simply incompetent, being at the helm, drunk, ignorant and disorderly, of a civilization in steep decline.

The main issue has to do with what kind of global order does this generation of human beings want and need and that will give them protection from hunger, war, global warming and corporate greed? Who can provide that? Certainly not the USA and its poodles. If they could have done it, they would have done, and they haven’t, nor ever will. Can the UN provide the apex of a legal global order that could achieve these things? It comes a lot closer than the USA, but is itself shabbily cozy with the US hegemon, poorly structured and internally uneven and unequal, and bound up in various ways with all sorts of international institutions like the WHO, the ICC, the OPCW and IAEA, as well as the IMF, World Bank and, not least, NATO (to which a new US law will wed the US, making it impossible for a President to withdraw from it without the approval of Senate or an Act of Congress) and so on and so forth (let’s throw in the majority of the government-funded “non government” organizations), that should be shut down, permanently, tomorrow. Populated as they are,for the main part, by the scions of the global plutocratic class who simply cannot be trusted to look out for anyone’s interest beyond their own noses. A robust system of international governance will function well without this eternally expanding parasitic class of institution.

We need an urgent vision for a new UN. This must set the rules for international order and the basic, minimum conditions upon which national sovereignty may be acknowledged and protected. We then need to discuss the measures that will provide national security to all nations without the threats of war, economic war, corporate interventions and regime-changes. And we need to discuss the measures needed to provide for all human beings an adequate level of food, shelter, health and income that will enable them to be fully participating members of their respective communities and nations.

A true solution to Russia and Ukraine will equally be a solution to Taiwan and China, Israel and Palestine, Iran and Israel, Venezuela and Guyana, Armenia and Azerbaijan. And all of these presuppose the end of US hegemony in favor of a multipolar order within the aegis of a thoroughly reformed UN international legal system and the dismantling of NATO.

In the meantime, the prospects for a return to previous levels of US support for Ukraine appear to be diminishing, not least in the light of the Republican Party’s decision to impeach President Biden. Mainstream media appear anxious to tell us that there is no “evidence” to support the impeachment inquiry. This is a deeply deceptive position that they are presumaby taking for fear that a successful impeacment will help ensure the return of Donald Trump in January 2025. I would say there is plenty of evidence to support charges that Hunter Biden peddled his father’s influence for money in various contexts not least in Ukraine, and that the resulting economic leverage was of direct benefit to Joe Biden, certainly as vice-president to President Obama and possibly later.

Latest

I see that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will keep senators in town next week to continue negotiations on a border deal that would unlock $111 billion for military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. House Speaker Mike Johnson has adjourned his chamber for the holidays so that even if the Senate does reach a deal, the bill cannot be finalized until after the new year. Republicans are looking for significant changes to immigration laws to make it harder for migrants to enter the country. It seems that President Biden is willing to give them what they want in order to secure his military spending package. He thinks this will keep the war in Ukraine going for another year, to the election, and thus avoid the military debacle in Ukraine that will surely come otherwise and which, I believe, will still come regardless. There is a big question as to whether rank and file Democrats will be able to support the rise of authoritarian border control and the corresponding loss of Latin support throughout the US. Rank and file Democrats and Republics will also need to think carefully about what it means to support a patently visible and egregious genocide in Gaza which will eventually come back to hurt both Israel and the USA and the Global South finds the measures to retaliate against late imperialistic barbarity.