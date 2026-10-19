I have a few minutes for a quick update, but need to come back here later in the day.

Robert Barnes reports that insider White House polling is telling the Repugs they could lose up to 260 House seats in the mid-terms. Short of finding a pretext for cancelling the mid-terms - such as preempting a possible preemptive Iranian attack, or being hustled into new outbreak of (possibly nuclear) violence by Netanyahu - the Repugs will struggle mightily to endorse their hold on the Senate.

Part of Trump’s problem is that on the campaign trail people are more likely to vote against, after they see Trump. His now predictable descent in every campaign speech to minutes of senile nonsense talk is not helping.

Or perhaps Gilbert Doctorow is passing him instructions in how to cunningly play the clown so as to trick Russia into apparently lucrative deals such as the latest ghoulish plan from Kushner, Witkoff and Dmitriev for the US, Russia and Ukraine to take control of Nord Stream, force-feed cheap Russian pipeline energy to an otherwise suicidal Germany, and share the profits.

Putin has signaled willingness to enter 3-way talks about Ukraine with China and the US. Any such talks will be undermined by Zelenskiy and his European sponsors. And we need to return to China’s continuing provision of drone parts to Ukraine. Does China want to prolong the war?

Still a lot of wasteful chatter as to whether there has been an intelligence break in US-Zelenskiy relations. My take is that Ukraine’s drone war continues and is sometimes quite effective and this requires participation of the CIA and MI6 who either probably don’t care what Trump says or tell him what kind of clown they need him to be. The only important thing to focus on is that this is a war for US hegemony. Crooke says it is a war for the restoration of a civilizational Western global order, which requires the destruction of alternative civilizational states like Russia, China and Iran. I still say it is a war for US hegemony.

As for a breakdown in intelligence support for Ukraine, look to Russia’s improving ability to blind Starlink satellites with its own.

That has to be it, for now. The world will probably not end today.