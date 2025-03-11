Those Rare Black Earths

For Global Research, Manlio Dinucci (Dinucci) recalls how, in 2021, Zelenskiy opened the way to the sale of land and resources to foreign companies. Half of Ukraine’s precious black earths and mineral resources ended up in the hands of Monsanto, Cargill, Dupont, controlled by big US funds including BlackRock, Vanguard and Blackstone. Cargill and other multinational agribusinesses are seizing the best Ukrainian land and using the grain produced here for their own strategies. Zelenskiy has assigned the task of ‘reconstruction’ to US-based BlackRock, the world’s largest investment company.

Scott Ritter’s investigation “Agent Zelensky?” (Ritter) identified the offshore companies set up by Zelensky and his associates in tax havens. Funding sources including those that Ritter claims to be Western intelligence. They provided him with an initial payment of $41 million which appears to have contributed to his purchase of luxurious villas Zelensky owns in Miami, Israel, Italy in Forte dei Marmi, London, Georgia, and Greece.

USAIDING Ukraine

Trump has cut 83% of USAID’s programs (directed, if you believe Western mainstream media, only to the purest, most charitable and selfess projects to help everyone around the world), leaving some 1000 programs that will be transferred to the State Department umbrella.

One program that has not been cut, according to Wyatt Reed of the Grayzone (Reed), involved a Ukrainian military intelligence firm (Molfar) that defamed the US Vice President, members of Congress, and US journalists as “foreign propagandists,” while training Ukrainians in “PSYOP” tactics. For example, Molfar’s website condemns now vice-president Vance for having “compared Ukrainian democracy to Afghanistan” and stating that he “remains opposed to continuing to finance this war.” Perhaps worst of all, in the eyes of the Ukrainian information warriors, was his stance on Ukraine’s NATO aspirations: “He declared that Ukraine should not join NATO, because it would supposedly mean “inviting the American nation to go to war.””

“Molfar, a Ukrainian term for a sorcerer or wizard, describes itself as an open-source intelligence agency which “collects lists of Ukrainian enemies to bring war criminals to justice.” Its website previously named both USAID and the US Civil Research and Development Fund (CRDF) as “partners.” The legality of US agencies sponsoring foreign groups to smear Americans and meddle in American politics is questionable at best.”

In its smear campaign against US journalist Max Blumenthal:

“Molfar’s report amounted to a barely coherent collection of false, borderline libelous claims, accusing Blumenthal of “fake news” for making objectively true statements such as, “The US and NATO are sponsoring the war in Ukraine.” However, the dossier contained his home address, the addresses of family members, and even those of their co-workers. USAID had therefore sponsored a doxxing operation which placed American citizens in danger for criticizing the Ukrainian government – and which targeted others simply for their association with Blumenthal’s family.

“Others targeted by Molfar include tech mogul Elon Musk, journalists Glenn Greenwald, Tucker Carlson, and The Grayzone’s Aaron Maté, as well as economist and geopolitical commentator Jeffrey Sachs.”

Molfar was one of the first digital private military contractors used to scour social media for hints of Russian soldiers’ whereabouts. It has been lauded by Foreign Policy for pioneering new ways to use open-source intelligence to “proactively kill enemy forces and destroy enemy hardware on the battlefield itself.” In 2024, when Ukrainian officials decided to ramp up nationalism in Ukrainian classrooms, the Ministry of Digital Transformation presided over a formal partnership between Molfar and Azov.

“Despite Molfar’s partnership with a neo-Nazi unit of the Ukrainian military which had once been proscribed by the US Congress, USAID continued to subsidize the group’s activities. In August 2024, when USAID sponsored a “Hackathon” in Ukraine, they turned to Molfar CEO Artem Starorsiek to judge the contest.

“For over two years, USAID sponsored Kiev-based outfits like Molfar, CCD and VoxUkraine as they sought to destroy the reputations of US politicians. Now that those officials occupy key national security positions in the Trump administration, as well as the Vice Presidency, is it any wonder they are determined.”

Other Ukrainian groups which attacked and smeared prominent journalists and senior Trump officials and were directly subsidized by US taxpayers included VoxUkraine and the Center for Countering Disinformation, an official appendage of Ukraine’s national security council. VoxUkraine received $2 million in its first year of operation in 2014 and when it was incorporated in 2015, a full 42% of its revenues were coming from the National Endowment for Democracy. Since then, VoxUkraine has undergone a massive expansion, with support from the US-funded NED and USAID. VoxCheck’s website, which lists 23 employees, reveals it received funding from the NED, the US Embassy, and also Facebook, which commissioned the group as an official fact-checking partner of Meta in 2020.

“Annual reports show that in 2021, they were nearly entirely reliant on money from Facebook, which made up 61% of their revenue stream. With the onset of the war in 2022, that number dropped to just 6%, and funding again poured in from USAID and NED, which collectively provided 28% of VoxUkraine’s budget.

VoxCheck also worked with Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation to compile another blacklist designed to impugn US citizens as agents of Russia.

Ukraine’s official Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) was established under Zelensky in 2021 and operated under the auspices of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, as a government-backed effort to prevent the spread of “destructive disinformation” and the “manipulation of public opinion.” Amongst other things it smeared now-Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard whom it falsely alleged was “on the Kremlin’s payroll.”

More State Propaganda

For more investigation of the shocking decline of the BBC in specific relation to its support for Israel and animosity to all things Palestine, see the latest from Media Lens BBC

Lusting for War

Following aggressive French proposals for France to provide Europe’s nuclear umbrella, and for the European Commission and for Germany to borrow hundreds of $billions for national and European defense, Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk has plans to increase military personnel to 500,000 and explore avenues to acquire nuclear weapons. Tusk has indicated that Warsaw was preparing to “talk seriously to the French about their idea of a nuclear umbrella”

A report by Intellinews (Intellinews) notes that Tusk maintained that Poland’s security remains anchored in its alliance with the US and its European partnerships, even though balancing these two pillars was becoming increasingly difficult. Tusk said Poland is “readying for a full-scale war in three to four years.” His plans include the introduction of a Swiss-style training system for all adult men, which could enable Poland to field a force of 500,000 in wartime, composed of both professional troops and well-trained reservists.

“At the previous day’s summit the 27 EU heads of state endorsed ambitious plans to bolster defence spending and all except Hungary reaffirmed their commitment to Ukraine. The European Commission has already proposed a new framework to facilitate military expenditures, including a joint borrowing initiative of up to €150bn for defence projects. Their joint statement described Russia’s war against Ukraine as an “existential challenge” for the EU and called on the European Commission to explore additional mechanisms to ensure sustainable defence spending among member states”.

Bulgaria has already said it should be allowed to repurpose unused EU funds to bolster its defence capabilities. Croatia has announced plans to establish domestic ammunition production facilities. Prime Minister Andrej Plenković has strongly endorsed increased European defence spending, arguing that the continent can no longer afford to neglect its security. The Czech government has committed to raising defence expenditure by 0.2% of GDP annually until 2030, when spending is expected to reach 3% of GDP. In Lithuania, Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas indicated that his government will use the EU’s proposed €150bn defence loan programme. Lithuania’s State Defence Council has set an ambitious target of securing €12bn-13bn in additional defence funding by 2030, potentially increasing defence expenditure to 5-6% of GDP.

Syria: Continuing Tragedy of the Consequence of Western Propaganda Wars

For World Socialist Web Site, Hakan Özal Syria (Syria) reports that the Western-backed Haiat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) regime’s massacre of Alawites has escalated, with over 1,000 people killed. Sources show that the HTS regime have killed at least 745 civilians, including women and children, in the coastal region since Thursday. These attacks have been systematic since it took power in Syria in December. Videos show severe violence against individuals described by the Syrian regime as “remnants of the old regime,” with most victims wearing civilian clothes.

“Allegations suggest that HTS-affiliated groups, the successor organisation of the al-Nusra Front—which was formerly allied with al-Qaeda—have made calls in mosques stating that “killing Alawites is obligatory.” There are videos supporting these allegations on social media…

‘HTS leader Abu Muhammad al-Jolani (Ahmed al-Sharaa), declared “interim president” after the regime change, defended the massacre in a video message, stating, “Remnants of the ousted regime tried to test the new Syria without understanding it, and today they are relearning Syria.”