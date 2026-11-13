This is a raw recording. I will post the final YouTube WMD version as soon as it is available:

(WMD - Ray McGovern)

This was recorded midday of November 13 and our interpretations of what has just happened in Abu Dhabi are beginning to crystallize. I had earlier denounced them as a nothing-burger, and indeed they were, from the perspective of those who were looking to see a ceasefire or some other miraculous resolution of a conflict between seemingly irreconcilable positions. But there is also something more profound emerging here at the mega-level.

Let me just register in passing, the observation offered by Ray McGovern, that the most important link between Abu Dhabi and next week’s potential meeting (not yet certain) between Xi, Trump and Putin in Shenzhen on the margins of the APEC Summit, is that it makes it difficult for Trump to do anything outrageously stupid on Iran until at least after the meeting. To put it another way, Shenzhen may just be a pivotal point, the potentially the most important in over five years, not just as it might consolidate the general drift of the three leaders towards a discussion (with or without the participation of - you know - your actual pesky, rudderless Europeans) of a European Security Architecture, but also with respect to the freedom of Iran to grow its sovereign status into the regional powerhouse it has always potentially been, without being threatened and abused by the US and Israel, most particularly, and also by the Europeans whose slavish obeisance to Washington seduced them into the theatrical nonsenses JCPOA (and all the other deceitful discourses of how a country that had no nuclear weapons and sat beside a country has over two hundred of them and of whose possession of them one is never supposed to speak posed a “nuclear threat” to the region).

Let us pass over for now how the US Democratic leadership has pooped all over the 75% of the American electorate who sorely disapprove of Trump’s illegal, unprovoked war on Iran (sigh….so unprovoked on Iran, so provoked when it came to Russia’s SMO on Ukraine), their AIPAC-financed members (including Nancy Pelosi) finding it so strangely difficult to get to Congress in time to make sure that teen-agerish hoodlum and war-criminal Hegseth would be impeached, while Chuck Schumer (Senate minority) and Hakeem Jeffries (House minority) burnish their neocon, Zionist credentials in maneuvering to continue funding the war on Iran not for just two more months but a whole year more.

Their Zionist Republican buddies Witkoff and Kushner flew in grim embarrassment back to Moscow following the Abu Dhabi talks in some kind of naive expectation of being able to persuade Putin into opening the doors enthusiastically to European participation in future negotiations. Sure, the Russians must had said, we absolutely love and adore our European friends (no, they wouldn’t have said that), but you know before we continue our afternoon soirees, those silly little billies are going to have to appoint a European negotiator. Will it be lunatic, Baltic fanatic Kallas (sort of a EU foreign minister, very, very foreign), who’d really love a chance to swashbuckle her Russian admirers. Nope, Russians will never be swashbuckled by anyone, least of all the maddened vixen of the west. Might it be Antonio Costa, whose slouch of an idea of paradise is a return to how things were in January 2021 and who nobody had really heard of until this week. Well, say the Russians, if you really, really want a total nonentity that we will crush with our little finger…..Or, might it be the French Macaroni, who needs a job after March, and whose main claim to perpetual clowndom is his repeated demand that as soon as peace is reached his Napoleonic armies will rush into Ukraine and attack Russians again, so that war will be restored to its rightful place.

Not much of a choice.

What Russia has achieved both in Abu Dhabi and in Moscow is to have put the concept of a new European security architecture back on to the table or, to put it another way, to have actually got the notion on to a table, since the concept was embedded in draft treaties drawn up by Russia in December and January 2021-2022 and instantly disregarded by the US with the same languor as Biden had displayed in totally forgotting his promise, as McGovern reminds us today, to revisit the whole reckless notion of placing ballistic missile launchers with offensive capabilities in Ukraine (after all, hadn’t slinky Zel demanded Ukraine be given nukes, to make up for the fact they had handed back their Soviet ones to their rightful owners)?

So now it’s back, that notion of a European Security Architecture (ESA). All we have to know is what it actually means. It kind of means some of the things Russia has been screaming about for three decades: that the West honor its pledge not to expand NATO beyond Germany, and to withdraw its forces back to NATO. It means we have to return to meaningful limits on the production and deployment of nuclear weapons and, perhaps, other WMD, since Russia is now well ahead of the US and the West both in nuclear and nuclear-equivalent weapons technologies (making it a really good moment for the West to get down from its crumbling pedestal and eat humble pie with real human beings). It means that Russia has security interests, just as Europe has theirs. With imagination, the notion of ESA could be become EASA (EuroAsian Security Architecture) and we could be well on the way to that so-easily accomplishable goal - if people are prepared for a bit of real work, and kick the oligarchs back into their caves - of world peace.

So many ways of doing this. Russia’s Director of Foreign Policy Planning, Dobrinin, is talking about three of them: a collective defense alliance or network of bilateral mutual-assistance treaties; agreements not to back each other’s adversaries in the event of armed conflict; direct bilateral non-aggression pacts, involving separate security guarantees from Moscow directly. Oh, but oh, says Europe: we have to have a “ceasefire” first, the kind of ceasefire that, you know, soon breaks down and the firing begins again. No looking at “fundamental causes” of the conflict for us! We are way too historical for that, we have fought far too many wars, killed vaster billions of our slaves to have to put up with - what was that? - “fundamental causes.” God forbid! It’s almost as silly as saying that Zelenskiy has to call elections.

Tear down the outrageously restrictive, baroque edifices of neoconservative pomposity - erected by those with failing empires in alliance with those who had empires and lost them - and let new ideas just flood in and swamp the morass beneath a swirling, fresh new ocean.