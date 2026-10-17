Our interview with Peter Ford covers a good deal of ground, among other things including: the transition from a relatively halycon period in Syria during the first years of the presidency of Bashar al-Assad, through the Western-backed jihadi revolution (2011-2019) to the fall of Assad in 2024 - primarily as a result of US sanctions, the concentration of Turkish-backed Jihadi forces in Idlib, and Israeli regime-change shenanigans. And then we move to the later terrible consequences for Syria itself, and the connections between Assad’s fall, the Greater Israel project, and the tragedies of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, now extending to the West Bank, and the unprovoked US-Israeli attacks on Iran which have created the current global energy crisis. We also discuss the role of Russia through this period, and the current worrisome, warmongering rhetoric of EU members and the UK against Russia.