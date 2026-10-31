This week’s WMD is a conversation between Oliver Boyd-Barrett and Sumanth Inukonda that dwells on the implications of Lula’s win in Brazil for Washington’s induced Rightist tilt in Latin America, and for the BRICS; the respective strengths of the BRICS and the SCO in relation to imperial weaponization of sanctions and tariffs; the implications of the vote in Israel for the prospects of another round of violent conflict with Iran; and the implications of the evolving EU-Canada alliance for global energy trade and the future place in it of the Arctic.

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(WMD)