Please find below a link to the latest WMD Podcast (draft version only; the YouTube version should be available in a day or so): an interview with Professor Olga Baysha of the prestigious Higher School of Economics in Moscow, one that I hope you may agree - given the expertise and personal experience of our guest - is quite extraordinary in its range and power.

(Olga Baysha)

Here are some of Professor Baysha’s books:

Mythologies of Capitalism and the End of the Soviet Project (2014)

Miscommunicating Social Change: Lessons from Russia and Ukraine (2018)

Democracy, Populism and Neoliberalism in Ukraine: On the Fringes of the Virtual and the Real (2021)

War, Peace and Populist Discourse in Ukraine (2023).

I believe she has recently completed another book, still only available in Russian. Additionally, and in collaboration with a team of researchers, she has recently undertaken ground-breaking research - we discuss it in the interview - on AI entities across several countries and many languages, one of whose major findings is that regardless of country or language of origin, it is the neocon version of how the war over Ukraine began that almost always prevails. The Russian version declines to deal with the issue as too sensitive.