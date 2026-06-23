In a few hours’ time I shall be pleased to join with an international group of university colleagues to launch a new podcast series, WMD.

This will provide background analysis to cutting-edge developments in the geopolitical sphere.

The discussion will be uploaded to our new WMD YouTube channel.

As soon as this is posted to YouTube later today or tomorrow I shall provide the link here.

We aim for a weekly or fortnightly schedule.

The founding group for this new channel includes Oliver Boyd-Barrett (who will chair the first episode), Pedro Aguiar, Sumanth Inukonda, Ben Thomason and Christian Vukasovich. More information about the contributors will be provided in the podcast and any other associated materials.