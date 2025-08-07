A very brief but very important note today. It is now clear that it was the US that initiated what looks like will be a summit meeting, possibly as early as next week (though more preparation time would surely be beneficial), most likely in the UAE, between Trump and Putin.

Trump needed the meeting to head off the possibility of looking very foolish when, with the initiation of his supposedly dreaded tariffs against Russia, China, India and others, these countries would simply ignore him, disdainfully reject US markets and get on with the business of bringing the US down to its real size.

Witlesskoff wanted Zelenskiy to be brought in, perhaps following a bilateral negotiation to create a Hollywood-style trilateral handshake with Yellow Man Center-Fold Triumphant Peace Maker. This of course is not going to happen, though maybe Trump will bring Zel to Addis Abbaba (or wherever) just in case.

Putin does not really need this meeting; but it proved difficult for him to ignore Trump’s entreaties, and it could benefit Russia if a path can be found towards better US-Russian relations that is not conditional on a forced solution to the West’s proxy war with Russia over Ukraine.

European leaders, briefed by Trump yesterday to (falsely) expect a trilateral meeting in which Zelenskiy would provide the Europeans with a (discordant, shrill) voice, will of course be very miffed. Germany’s chancellor Merz of course is building the prospects of what we may hope is a very limited time in the spotlight on the idea of rearming Germany (by massively increasing German debt) with US weapons and who knows what army, so as to follow Napolean’s and Hitler’s foolish adventures into the heartland of EurAsia.

That there might at some point be a trilateral meeting or even a more broadly ranging meeting between all those engaged in this conflict is not beyond possibility or even probability. But not now, not without a considerably longer period of preparation, one which would have to include re-education and mental re-orientation. Perhaps a sojourn in a sanatorium will be necessary for some European leaders, whose names I need not mention just yet.