Canadian Raw Crude

For Oilprice.com, Irin Slav today reports that US refiners face a new squeeze on crude as Canada cuts its supply of oil to the US. In the middle of a gathering and perhaps catastrophic crisis in global oil supply, Canadian oil sands maintenance could cut crude production by 300,000 bpd in September.

Could this conceivably - just pushing at the edge of possibility here - relate to Donald Trump’s latest punishing round of tariffs on Canadian exports? Or is it, as Slav says, just about the maintenance season in Canada? Hmm.

Bloomberg, citing Rystad Energy, says that Canadian oil production may drop in September, due to maintenance activities in the oil sands. Whereas this would normally be offset with crude taken from storage, crude in storage is also lower than usual. Normally, Canadian oil producers send 4 million barrels daily of heavy crude to US refiners.

Hammering home the obvious, Slav notes that replacement heavy crude is scarce, with Canadian inventories unusually low and Venezuela’s production recovery progressing too slowly to fully compensate. Oil shipments from Venezuela may be ramping but they are not ramping up fast enough. Venezuela exported 1.16 million barrels of crude oil daily last month, a slight decline from June’s 1.2 million barrels daily.

Let nobody be so rude as to point out that the US does not own Venezuela nor Venezuelan crude and that its manipulation of the Venezuelan oil industry for its own benefit, or its ineffective stabs in that direction, merely represent one part of a yet-to-be-revisited-and-resolved but Massive War Crime, there as in Cuba, where History is waiting for its reckoning. But that, for the moment, will be another story.

Russian Crude: Forbidden Food

Of course if the US really, really wanted heavy crude, it could do itself a favor by buying from Russia. But that would be far too intelligent for this Administration.

Slav considers that the squeeze in heavy crude, needed for diesel, will likely further increase diesel prices, adding to inflation and pushing the US (and everyone else) towards recession.

Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries meanwhile, continue, squeezing gasoline and diesel production there as well - Ukrainian drone strikes on maritime transport and Black Sea ports have significantly disrupted shipping pipelines, cutting overseas crude flows down to 3.46 million barrels a day though with the positive consequence, for Russia, that given a constrained global market, there has been a sharp recent increase in the $ value for a barrel of Russian crude.

The value of Russian crude has flipped and is increasing rapidly, with Urals oil now trading at significant premiums and multi-month highs. Russian Urals crude is currently trading at $85.87 per barrel. This is a massive jump from its summer lows, which hovered near $60 per barrel. In an unprecedented shift, physical cargoes of Russian Urals crude sold to Asian markets have flipped from a discount to a premium over global Brent crude. October delivery cargoes are being offered at a premium of up to $1 per barrel compared to dated Brent, a complete reversal from the $1 to $2 discounts seen for September arrival.

D-Day for Iran is Daffy Duck Daft

To this potential economic conflagration (of US interests), US Treasury Secretary has proposed economic warfare against Iran for the purposes of regime change. His proposals, even in the ultra-conservative Foreign Affairs, have been universally derided by analysts.

Bessent has launched a comprehensive economic offensive against Iran that under the name “Operation Economic Outcast,” projects on to Iran that which the US is already experiencing for itself and will learning a great deal more about in the near future.

The strategic objective of this campaign is the complete “economic asphyxiation” of the Iranian regime.

Bessent pretends to be totally oblivious to the fact that the current conflict was an unprovoked war by the Trump adminisration, apparently heeding the requests of Israel’s Netanyahu. Without any shadow of a doubt the US is the aggressor here, although its side-kick, Israel, which has used the time since February not by helping the US, but by pursuing its genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, and against Hezbollah and Shia communities in southern Lebanon and against Shia communities and pro-Iranian minorities and militants in Syria.

Under Bessent’s terms, any foreign entity or bank found laundering money or facilitating transactions for Iran will be permanently cut off from the US dollar system. The US is aggressively targeting Iran’s third-party global financial connections and trading partners - including China, India, Turkey and the UAE. The toughest secondary penalties on major foreign banks are temporarily delayed under a brief compliance window to allow countries time to cut ties.

The Treasury Department issued new sectoral sanction determinations designed to completely sever Iran’s remaining revenue streams: targeting cryptocurrencies used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to bypass standard banking channels; restricting the use of gold, which Tehran relies on to artificially stabilize its collapsing domestic currency; broadening blocks on the “shadow fleet” and vessels moving oil or weapons components; restricting commercial and cargo airlines assisting the regime; blacklisting advanced weapons-related tech and procurement networks.

The plan aims to lock down remaining Iranian funds held across various Gulf state banks.The administration proposes using these confiscated assets directly as financial compensation and reparations for damages Iran has caused to its regional neighbors.

The economic onslaught is part of a broader Trump administration effort to force an endgame to the nearly six-month-long war and compel Iran to reopen the Strait ofg Hormuz. In response, Iranian officials claim they are fully prepared for the sanctions, threatening a complete halt to all regional oil exports if the economic warfare escalates.

Battering Bessent

Mearsheimer

Asked for comment by Judge Napolitano this morning, Professor John Mearsheimer sees no prospect of success for Bessent. The two main reasons are that for Iran this is an existential conflict, and Iran is not going to roll over. Secondly, for Bessent to win he has to get almost all Iran’s major partners to sever intercourse with Iran. And this is simply not going to happen.

China has already made it illegal for Chinese banks to cave in to US threats. It is equally unlikely that Turkey or Russia will play ball with the US; it is doubtful that even the EU can shoot itself in both feet, yet again, by humiliating itself and obliging its Washington masters by turning against trade with China, one of the few bright prospects in the EU’s diminishing universe of possibilities.

In addition to these considerations, Bessent will have to face the consequences in terms of Iranian capability for retaliation. Iran has already told the UAE that if the UAE plays along with Washington and does whatever Washington (and Israel - the UAE is now a Zionist domain) requires, Iran will destroy the UAE economy. And it is well positioned so to do.

Iran will very likely crack down on what remains of US bases in all its Middle East territories and the Gulf countries that host these bases against their own interests. If Iran has to do down, it will bring its neighbors, the US and the world down with it. It has already shown, this year, that it can strike the heart of Israeli nuclear power at Dimona with ballistic missiles (in retaliation for the US strike on Natanz).

Next time the strike will be direct, and Israel will be bereft of its nuclear weapons armory.

An economic blockade of the kind that Bessent is proposing takes quite a long time to work, but Bessent - especially because he knows that if he moves too hard and too fast he will break the global financial system - must also know that he does not have enough time. The negative impacts on the global economy that result from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the Houthis’ blockade of Saudi tankers in the Red Sea will likely impact much sooner than Bessent’s sanctions.

Besides, Iran has several decades of experience dealing with and working around sanctions.

Whereas, at the time of the first JCPOA in 2015, the Western world stood shoulder to shoulder with Russia and China in bringing pressure to bear on Iran against its non-existent nuclear weapons program (Russia and China then still duped by the myth of a Western-spearheaded neocon process of “globalization” that they still foolishly thought would lift all boats), this time the West does not have such support.

Indeed, a huge swathe of the human population has a vested interest in seeing the US lose this conflict. Such is the thirst for liberation from neocon adventurism and abuse. Turkiye, for one, cannot afford to let Iran lose. Otherwise it is Turkiye who will be facing off against the US and Israel, an alliance that has agreed that once Iran has been demoted in the pecking order of regional power it will be the turn of Istanbul.

The Global South is aghast at the hybrid immorality (the utterly insane support for Israel’s genocide and Zionist expansionism that every day more moves the world to an ever growing number of triggers for global and possibly nuclear conflict (which is why Trump, with comparable idiocy, keeps asking his advisors about tactical nukes).

The Hill today reports the findings of a Reuters/Ipsos poll that shows that Trump’s approval rating shows a 14-point slide from the start of his second term, when it was at 47 percent, down to 33%. His disapproval rating hit 65 percent in the same poll.

Krugman

Paul Krugman today predicts that Bessent’s economic campaign will fail as thoroughly as the US military campaign. He is prepared to concede that, under US military protection and shouldered by US insurance, some oil may have been making it out.

But the Strait of Hormuz, opines Krugman, is almost a secondary consideration now that the US has been forced to abandon many of its bases in the region, something which, combined with the depletion of US stocks of interceptors and other munitions, means that America is effectively unable to defend its Gulf allies.

If Iran feels that its blockade of Hormuz isn’t doing enough damage, it can and will escalate to attacks on oil facilities all around the region.

Further, energy prices to final users have become increasingly disconnected from the price of crude oil because it is the prices of diesel and similar refined products that really matter. The huge premium in the prices of refined products over the price of crude is a result of a global shortage of refining capacity. This will not be helped by the reopening of the Strait, even if such a thing was likely, which it isn’t.

Yes, Iran is losing its main source of export revenue which, in 2025, amounted to about $45 billion, around 7 percent of the country’s 2025 GDP. However, that represents only about 0.2 percent of China’s GDP and it is China, says Krugman, that is the real beneficiary of Washington short-sightedness. China can well afford to gift Iran whatever it needs. The US cannot control Iranian imports: there are just too many routes. There is no way that a weakened US can coerce China into helping it defeat Iran.

Lynch

Even Foreign Affairs, in an article by Marc Lynch, despairs when Lynch writes that the American Middle East is finished. The American and Israeli failure to dislodge the regime in Tehran, Lynch argues, has proved the bankruptcy of decades of sanctions and violence. The US cannot protect its Gulf allies from Iranian attacks or keep Hormuz open, and has shown itself unable or unwilling to pressure Israel into an accommodation with Palestinians.

The US and the political West has vastly exaggerated its own power, underestimated everyone else and has shown egregious callousness in the face of human suffering. There is a strong probability of continuing violence between Israel and Iran. Otherwise, the old order of a pro-American Arab Sunni alliance in opposition to a Russia-leaning Shia alliance is on the verge of disappearing in favor of a new order that is no longer run in the service of the USA. Why? Because -

“By nearly every economic, political, and developmental indicator, the Middle East under American domination has performed far worse than any other region.”

Sins of the Political West

I would further argue that the US has gravely underestimated the world’s wrath at Israel’s savage and deranged attempts to annihilate the Palestinian people, as it has steadfastly refused to look bravely at the fundamental injustice of the UN’s elevation of Israel to the status of nationhood in 1948. leaving the Palestinians not only in limbo but in subjugation to a mean-spirited, apartheid and racist administration incapable of showing anything approaching reasonable compassion. Nor was there meaningful aid from the political West and, in particular Britain, who were fundamentally responsible for this state of affairs.

Nor has the US had the moral courage to revisit the existential crimes that it wrought upon Iran in 1953 when, in collaboration with the British, it violently overthrew the democratically elected government of the estimable and respected Mohammed Mossadegh just so that Anglo-Persian Oil could cling on to its undeserved and obscenely thuggish hold on Persian oil wealth.

In both these crimes Britian played a central and essential role, and continues to be significantly responsible for the evils in the Gulf, in the Red Sea and in Ukraine. Here, Britain continues to suck into the many decades of official Russophobia with a view, it fantasizes, of one day being able to fragment the Russian Federation and grasp at the vast wealth that it thinks would sit for the taking by American and British Banks and corporations.

Britain’s Russophobia propaganda campaigns have their origin in attempts by Britain to put an end to conspiracies from Napoleonic times between Russia and France to strike at Britain’s then primary source of wealth - its ownerhsip and control of its colonly, India, from the period of the East India company onwards. Britain feared Russia’s southward expansion that threatened its hold on India while Russia feared British expansion of its interests into Central Asia (Afghanistan, Persia, Tibet).

Even as late as the 1930s, when France proposed a British-French-Russian alliance against Nazi Germany, Britain refused to join (thrusting Stalin into a fateful, but short-lived pact with Hitler).

Today, even bereft of a convincing army, navy or airforce, and with suicidal determination, Britain, ignoring its own economic stagnation and cultural demise, retains its focus on Russia through the filter of the West’s proxy (though never to be really allowed into the hallowed halls of NATO), Ukraine, whom it takes pride in assisting in missile and drone warfare on targets deep in the heart of Russia, seemingly confident that the dear, brave, little island will never be the subject of retaliation.

Will Russia Rise, Does it Need to Rise, to Proportionate Retaliation?

Indeed, I was interested to hear Professor John Mearsheimer tell Judge Napolitano today that he thought it very unlikely that Russia would ever strike NATO targets outside of Ukraine itself from fear of becoming embroiled in a war with the entirety of NATO.

But isn’t Russia already at war with the entirety of NATO?

Gilbert Doctorow, who in the past has positioned himself in company with Paul Craig Roberts, John Helmer and, just perhaps, Glenn Diesen, in a view critical of Putin’s reluctance to end the war by more decisive action - action that would entail Russian attacks on NATO targets beyond Ukraine - recalls today that during an event they shared in 2015, Mearsheimer expressed the view that Russia was a country in decline that could only be a ‘spoiler’ in international relations. Doctorow, at the time, considered that Mearsheimer’s then popular, “realist” view took insufficient account of the role of national determination properly harnessed by leaders (of the kind lately demonstrated in spades by Iran).

Although Mearsheimer now acknowledges Russia as a “great power,” Russia, Doctorow argues, has been frittering away this status by failing to respond to ever more brazen provocations and now serious physical attacks on its critical infrastructure from the Collective West. Even now, when its supporters profess that Putin has “taken off the gloves,” and is hitting hard, very hard, on Odessa and close to the Romania-Moldova ports on Ukrainian borders, this is a case that may still be made.

If Russia was capable of showing meaningful deterrence, why is not Britian, for one, actually deterred? Or Germany, or France, or Ursula von der Leyen or her fiery little comade from diminutive Estonia, Kaja Kallas?

Yes, Russia might seem to be winning on the battlefield, as Mearsheimer concedes, but why is Kiev not making serious gestures of readiness to negotiate (the current “ceasefire” proposals are, as Putin rightly observes “exotic” or, if one prefers, downright idiotic).

Doctorow argues that this is “the best moment for Russia to deliver a blow at the UK, at France, at Germany in a well-considered move against the military factories now supplying drones and missiles to Kiev. This would be permitted under international law. More importantly it will not trigger a united NATO response under Article 5. NATO is toothless absent the USA, and the two years of Donald Trump in the Oval Office represent a rare opportunity for Russia. One can be fairly certain that Trump will not jump into the fight to save Britain or to save Germany if Russia hits the factories producing weapons being used against it. Moreover, the longer Russia waits to respond, the more time it is giving Europe to rearm so that any eventual war would be fought on terms more adverse to Russia than at present.”

Against that view is another namely, that Ukraine is close to collapse and Russia has little else to do other than maintain its advance and pick up the pieces when it does. I am doubtful, though, that if and when Ukraine does collapse, and it might very well collapse, that Europe is going to leave it alone to lick its wounds for any time at all before leaping back into the conflict in the guise of covert and guerrilla warfare while the EU and NATO continue to rearm and mobilize (even if Russia is or will be rearming and mobilizing faster).

Anyone who looks at the current money that the EU is still planning to send in the direction of a rotting, corrupt regime in Kiev, can be in no doubt as to European determination to keep chasing this hare into the teeth of nuclear armageddon.

That Ukraine is close to collapse was pretty much admitted by Zelenskiy over the weekend when he said that the country is acutely short of funds and that its most important challenge is to get more money and more resources at a time when some kind of global economic catastrophe looks like it may be about to impact the globe from its starting points in Hormuz and the Red Sea.

Ukraine Debt Status and EU’s Lunatic Generosity

Ukraine badly overspent in the first half of 2026 (and is in debt to the tune of $26 billion; having used up most of the $90 billion “loan” advanced by the EU earlier this year - which was supposed to last two years - but standing to benefit from a further $40 billion agreed recently at Ankara - see below), and well before Russia disengaged Odessa from the rest of Ukraine.

Ukraine took great pride in the media successes of Fedorov’s (very expensive) Spring drone campaign and diverted more money into the campaign even as its air defenses disappeared and the US-European ability to furnish more Pac-3 Patriot missiles evaporated with them, and Russia escalated its own drone kill rate to 94%.

The diversion of more Ukrainian money into the drone campaign took place at the expense of basic maintenance of the military and this was at the root of the conflict between Fedorov as minister of defense and the military chief Syrskyi, both of whom have since been dismissed. Fedorov has fruitlessly demanded reinstatement and called for new presidential elections, which Zelenskiy has rejected, and now Fedorov is being derided by the Western politicians and media who desperately need their boy in dictatorial control of Ukraine while they keep the war going in the hope of something, anything - perhaps the return of US Democrat Neocon Morons - that will save them from total exposure for the stupidity to which they have committed the entire European subcontinent for the past four years since European “leaders” (pack-runners) undermined an agreement between Russia and Ukraine that would have actually traded Ukrainian neutrality vis-a-vis NATO for the Donbass remaining within Ukraine.

As for that new $40 billion for Ukraine:

During the Ankara Summit, NATO allies pledged a total of €70 billion ($80 billion) in military aid for Ukraine. The specific “40 billion” figure refers to how that package is divided:

€30 billion comes directly from the European Union’s joint loan program.The remaining €40 billion is being provided through bilateral military support from non-EU allies and individual state budgets.

Separately at Ankara, NATO launched a $40 billion initiative called Drone Edge to fund counter-drone capabilities over the next five years.

The financing structure depends on which part of the Ankara package is being utilized:

The EU’s share (€30 billion) is a loan. It is tied to the broader €90 billion EU Ukraine Support Loan, which Ukraine will ultimately repay using interest and war reparations extracted from immobilized Russian state assets.

The €40 billion bilateral share consists of direct military donations, equipment, and training rather than loans.

The European Commission approved an immediate €6.1 billion ($7.12 billion) defense tranche under this exact loan framework to supply Ukraine with urgent air defense and ammunition.