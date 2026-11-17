A Bid to Revitalize German Hegemony

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has taken a hardline stance on the European Union’s next seven-year budget, known as the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) for 2028–2034. He is demanding steep overall spending cuts and threatens to veto the entire budget unless all 27 member states commit to sharing the cost of financing Ukraine.

In a letter sent on November 6, 2026, to European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Merz declared that a collective commitment from every EU member - without exception - is an “essential prerequisite” before Berlin will agree to any further financial discussions.

Up until now, the cost of Ukraine to Europe has not appeared as a direct charge on the EU budget. Merz now insists that all 27 EU member states must contribute fairly to closing Ukraine’s projected €70 billion financing shortfall for 2027, of which the EU is expected to cover roughly €45 billion (in addition to the €90 billion loan it authoried earlier this year)(Zelenskiy says he needs an additional €170 billion). He wants a durable, multi-year mechanism built directly into the 2028–2034 budget - including coverage for accrued interest on Ukraine-related debt - to prevent countries from securing opt-outs as Hungary, Slovakia, and Czechia did on the previous €90 billion loan.

As the EU’s largest net contributor, Germany is leading a coalition of fiscally conservative nations - including Denmark, Finland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Sweden - pushing for a smaller overall EU budget. Merz argues that the budget must not place excessive financial strain on member states at a time when Germany faces severe domestic budgetary pressures of its own.

Alongside reducing total expenditures, Merz is advocating for structural reforms that reorient EU funds toward European defense, competitiveness, and collective security, rather than maintaining traditional spending levels on agriculture and cohesion policies.

Because adopting the MFF requires unanimous approval from all 27 member states, linking it to Ukraine aid has created a major diplomatic standoff, and Merz wants to change the rules so that these kinds of financing decisions can be made on the basios of a majority vote.

Four net-beneficiary countries - Hungary, Slovakia, Czechia, and Bulgaria - have signaled strong opposition to taking on new joint debt or financial liabilities for Kyiv. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has accused Merz of “blackmail” and threatened to use Slovakia’s veto in retaliation.

EU leaders are aiming to finalize the 2028–2034 budget before the end of 2026. Ireland, which holds the rotating EU presidency, along with countries like Poland, has warned that tying Ukraine aid to the MFF risks derailing already fragile negotiations over agriculture and regional development funds, potentially pushing an agreement well into the future.

Merz has signaled opposition to granting generous EU cohesion and regional funding to member states that refuse to contribute to collective European security and Ukraine’s financial needs. This threatens to deepen the rift between Western net contributors and Central and Eastern European net beneficiaries.

Critics, including argue that slashing the EU budget does not actually save money, as it forces 27 national governments to fund parallel programs independently at a higher combined cost. Furthermore, high inflation has already eroded the real purchasing power of proposed EU spending, meaning nominal cuts represent a much sharper reduction in EU-level investments

The federal CDU-SPD government that Merz leads has faced historic low approval ratings as it struggles to push through major welfare, pension, and economic reforms.

“Far Right” Opposition

The so-called “far right” AfD opposes the Merz commitment to Ukraine, its bid to take control over the EU by forcing it to accept endless spending on Ukraine, and Merz’ obsessional race to World War Three by way of incurring unsustainable debts and mobilizing a German youth who will refuse to be mobilized.

The designation “far right” reflects elitist neocon consensus, endlessly recycled, and rests primarily on resistance to the economy-crippling openness under Angela Merkel of German borders to the refugees - some of them originally exploited as Islamic militants in neocon wars of destabilization in countries of North Africa, the Middle East and West Asia, as reasonable as all this must have seemed to Western “liberal democrats” not living in Europe at the time.

Those who would paint AdF as “far right” point to an ethnic and ancestry-based conception of German citizenship that they claim conflicts with the country’s “democratic constitutional order,” yet these same people seem to have no trouble accepting the far more extreme versions of this philosophy as it plays out in Ukraine. With some justice, they criticize the party’s concept of “remigration” - involving the mass deportation of undocumented individuals, asylum seekers, and even certain citizens with foreign backgrounds - without acknowledging that something even more sinister is playing out under ICE suppression within their Atlanticist partner, the US.

Leaders of the AfD, such as Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla, reject the “far-right” and “extremist” labels as politically motivated smears designed by the establishment to delegitimize a legal opposition party. The party has actively pushed back through the German judicial system, arguing that intelligence monitoring and extremist classifications infringe upon fair democratic competition.

AfD has risen to become Germany’s most popular political force nationwide, reaching record support of around 26% to 28% in recent national and public-broadcaster polls. The center-right conservative alliance led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz trails in second place, polling at roughly 24% nationally. This represents a decline following their federal election plurality in early 2025 (28.6%), driven by public frustration over economic stagnation and slow legislative reform under the current government. The center-left Social Democrats - junior partners in the governing coalition - have seen a steep drop in popularity, polling sharply lower at around 12% nationally, suffering from the fallout of the previous coalition’s collapse and current economic pressure.

AfD’s strength is markedly higher in eastern Germany, where polls have shown them commanding upwards of 38% to 41% in regional states like Saxony-Anhalt and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Traditional mainstream and center parties (both the CDU and SPD) face severe erosion in the east, where voters frequently express deep-seated dissatisfaction with federal economic management and a lingering sense of second-class status since reunification

AfD is no friend of Merz’s policies on Europe. AfD co-leader Alice Weidel has criticized Merz for “broken promises” and an “explosion of spending in Germany,” claiming the country is overtaking France in budget deficits (which now exceed its gross nation product - French national debt is 127.5% of its GNP, based on a national government debt of about $4.105 trillion and a GNP of roughly $3.219 trillion).

AfD has used Merz’s reversal on Germany’s constitutional debt brake against him while questioning defense and financial spending on Ukraine. Weidel’s core message portrays Germany as “overwhelmed” by financial and political burdens, specifically citing Ukraine, climate policies, refugees, and saving the euro.

AfD advocates transforming the EU into a loose alliance of sovereign nations by weakening and shrinking the European Commission, granting member states veto power over EU laws, and threatening a “Dexit” referendum if those demands are not met.

A similar dynamic exists between Merz and the rising nationalist parties of Europe. Merz and his administration view a potential presidential victory by Marine Le Pen in France’s 2027 election as a significant challenge to the Franco-German partnership and the wider European Union project. They worry that Marine Le Pen’s “France-first” ideology would trigger direct conflicts with Berlin and Brussels over EU policy, energy markets, and common financial contributions.

In short, Merz is pitching European hegemony against European nationalisms.

Marine Le Pen has proposed reducing the European Commission to a service provider for national governments rather than an independent authority. Ahead of the 2027 election, Friedrich Merz and outgoing French President Emmanuel Macron held talks in Germany on July 16, 2026, aimed at reinforcing defense, industrial cooperation, and the EU’s multi-year budget precisely as a stabilizing counterweight to Marine Le Pen’s rise in the polls.

European Reaction

Major European Union powers - including France, Italy and Spain - are largely at odds with the Merz push for deep spending cuts and his compressed timeline for the 2028–2034 EU budget, though their reactions vary across spending priorities, negotiation speed, and Ukraine aid.

While public statements directly addressing Merz’s November 2026 ultimatum tying the budget to Ukraine funding have come primarily from Central and Eastern European nations (such as Hungary, Slovakia, Czechia, Bulgaria and Poland), the positions of France, Italy and Spain on the broader budget and Ukraine financing show significant friction with Berlin.

Warsaw has expressed concern over Merz’s strategy. Polish officials warned that tying the seven-year budget directly to a unanimous Ukraine funding deal could backfire and stall vital EU funds - particularly cohesion and agricultural subsidies - as Poland prepares for its own 2027 elections. Hungary, Slovakia, Czechia and Bulgaria have issued the sharpest direct backlash against Merz’s November ultimatum. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico called the move “textbook blackmail” and threatened a veto, while Hungarian Prime Minister, Peter Magyar, Czech Prime Minister Andres Babiz and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev rejected taking on new joint EU debt for Ukraine.

France advocates for more, not less European spending, to address growing security, trade, and technology challenges. Paris has also insisted on protecting robust Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) subsidies for farmers. French Europe Minister Benjamin Haddad rejected Merz’ “artificial deadlines,” stating that Paris prioritizes budget quality over speed and is willing to wait until late 2027, safely after the April presidential election and the likely return to power of the National Rally party of Marine Le Pen.

In Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has explicitly rejected the push to shrink the 2028–2034 budget. Following the Irish EU Presidency’s compromise proposal to trim the budget from roughly €1.76 trillion down to €1.62 trillion - a reduction Merz said still did not go far enough - Sánchez announced Spain’s rejection of the cuts, arguing they are insufficient to meet the bloc’s needs. In justification, Sánchez has emphasized that Spain will become a net contributor under the next framework due to its economic growth, and he is demanding sufficient EU resources for cohesion policy, regional development, defense, climate action, innovation, and housing.

In Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni faces severe domestic constraints on the issue. Meloni’s ruling coalition is deeply divided ahead of Italy’s 2027 general election - with Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini’s League party openly campaigning to halt financial and military flows to Kyiv. Meloni has written to European Council President António Costa criticizing the EU’s “disorderly” approach to Ukraine diplomacy and warning that fragmented initiatives hurt the bloc’s credibility. On broader EU budget talks, Italy has aligned with southern and agricultural states in seeking economic flexibility and protecting key EU funds rather than backing steep German-led cuts.

The Big Three

The Merz vision of a new Germanic Europe is also cropped to size by the emerging trilateral character of negotiations on Ukraine excluding European participation, most recently represented by the negotiations in Abu Dhabi between US, Russian and Ukrainian delegations (with Europeans restricted to a room next to the Ukrainian delegation).

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has defended the trilateral format and sharply rejected European involvement and Europe’s endless demands for an immediate ceasefire that it would exploit by placing European armies in Ukraine and helping the country rearm. Indeed, as has been apparent throughout the war, the Europeans have stationed personnel throughout Ukraine and are profoundly implicated in the provision of money, weapons and targeting against Russian forces in Ukraine and against Russian assets in the Russian mainland.

In addition, major media reports published on November 16, 2026, talk of small contingents of French military personnel secretly operating inside Ukraine on non-combat missions, both attached to intelligence and engaged in training local forces and the repair or military equipment.

Lavrov’s latest comments confirm that Russia prioritizes the need for negotiation of a new security architecture for Europe and has succeeded in tabling this priority in Abu Dhabi and in subsequent talks in Moscow between Putin, the Russian delegation and US envoys Witkoff and Kushner.

The US appears to be partly persuaded by this. Europe is split. Zelenskiy is utterly opposed.

There is some renewed enthusiasm in Europe for the bland proposal that has been previously put to and rejected by Moscow that Ukraine withdraws its forces from the Donbass and is allowed to join Ukraine. But neither Russia nor Zelenskiy has shown the slightest interest in such an outcome.

Further, Russia is opposed to carving up different oblasts according to current frontline positions, seeing in that approach endless political traps that would mire it in arguments about which areas are under whose control. The Russian approach is based on whole oblasts but, for the moment, its formal position still seems to be “Istanbul Plus,” although that 2024 position, some would argue, has long been outdated by subsequent Russian territorial acquisitions, notably in Odessa, Kiev, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy and Kharkiv.

In an interview on November 15 Lavrov has stated that the trilateral setup with Washington and Kyiv is the most justified approach, because Moscow and the US are having substantive discussions based on “real facts” and the “root causes” of the conflict. He praised the Trump administration for agreeing to put regional collective security guarantees on the Abu Dhabi agenda, contrasting this with the Biden administration, which he claimed refused to discuss such issues. Lavrov noted that all parties made positive remarks after the Abu Dhabi talks. He accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of “playing his own games,” though he added that Ukraine’s negotiating team appeared prepared to engage substantively.

Responding to the arrival of European diplomats in Abu Dhabi during the talks, Lavrov mocked their presence by saying, “They flew to Abu Dhabi, let them stay in a hotel”. He added that European leaders realized the “train is leaving” and were trying to “jump onto the last carriage” after years of refusing dialogue with Moscow.

The European have for years refused to talk to Russia and now, suddenly, they seem desperate to talk, but all they can talk about is ways they can sabotage a meaningful peace.

Lavrov rejected demands from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for an immediate ceasefire prior to security talks. He also criticized EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas for stating Europe would not back a settlement that considers Russian interests, calling both positions a “dead-end way of thinking”.

Lavrov has warned that Russia would continue using force to achieve its objectives if there is no prospect of reaching viable agreements with Europe. He reiterated that Moscow will not agree to a ceasefire simply for the sake of negotiations, arguing that Europe wants a pause to “buy time” and rearm Ukraine.

He has maintained instead that resolving the war in Ukraine must be tied to reshaping the wider European security architecture, including halting NATO expansion and rolling back the alliance’s military posture in Eastern Europe. Lavrov confirmed that Moscow’s goals remain unchanged from the conditions set out by President Vladimir Putin in June 2024. He noted that Putin will determine Russia’s next steps after receiving briefings from the Russian delegation and visiting US envoys in Moscow ahead of a planned summit, both between Trump and Putin and between Trump, Putin and Xi within a few days’ time.

Pessimism on Ukraine

Leonid Ragozin argues in Al Jazeera that Ukraine’s harsh reality is pushing Zelesnkiy towards compromise. Ukraine’s capacity to withstand Russian air strikes is diminishing while Russian confidence is growing. On a sidenote, even Ukraine’s criminal operations are having a hard time. The website Events in Ukraine reports that a $20 billion USD a year scam call centre industry has apparently been liquidated upon European pressure. If so, it means that 100,000 highly skilled scammers are out of a job; Ukraine’s three biggest law enforcement agencies that each received $7,000 in monthly protection bribes from every one of the 1,500 scam centres also lose, and the $370 million dollars the Ukrainian state yearly received from the scam sector is no more.

“The coming winter spells nationwide humanitarian disaster. Russian strikes on energy infrastructure have disrupted electricity and central heating supplies. Millions of Ukrainians, particularly in major cities, live in apartment blocks dependent on central heating, without which their homes can become virtually unliveable. Generators can provide temporary power, but their use is making the cost of war enormous for Ukraine and Western taxpayers who fund its war effort.

For the first time since the start of the war, a larger part of the Western establishment appears to be ready to discuss Europe’s post-war security architecture. The other sign of change is European governments trying to jump on the bandwagon of peace talks even as this exposes a rift between hardliners, like the EU’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, and pragmatists who believe compromise is unavoidable.”

The message is reinforced by Michael von der Schulenburg, a veteran German diplomat and MEP and Former Assistant Secretary General at the UN, who was interviewed yesterday by Ian Proud (Proud). Schulenburg:

“Pointed to the destruction of bridges over the Dnipro, the loss of port access through Odesa, the steady degradation of energy and transport infrastructure, and the growing role of irregular forces. These are classic signs of a state losing central control. At the same time Ukraine’s population has fallen dramatically since independence. A country that once had over 50 million people now has roughly half that number, with a large share dependent on social support….

“A broken Ukrainian state will not simply disappear. It will produce more refugees, more weapons in circulation, and long-term reconstruction costs that Europe will largely have to carry. He stressed that Europe’s interest in Ukraine has been mainly in fighting Russia, not in the long-term viability of the Ukrainian state itself. Once the fighting stops, that interest will fade — but the costs will not.”

Meanwhile, Across Europe, Chaos

Over the weekend, as WSWS (WSWS) reports, protests hit countries across Europe. A mass anti-government protest shook Prague, while housing protests unfolded across Portugal, and youth and “yellow vests” marched in France. A coalition of student unions has called a European youth strike on November 20 that will see actions in Germany, Britain, France, Italy, Spain and Greece. On November 17, French unions have called a one-day nationwide strike, while Italian unions have called such a strike on November 20, the day of a Portuguese public administration strike. Protests are called on November 21 in Lisbon and November 23 in Brussels. On Sunday, a huge crowd filled Letná Plain in Prague to oppose the government’s bill that would put public broadcasting directly under state control by abolishing licence fees that fund Czech Television and Czech Radio and financing them from the state budget. Tens of thousands of people marched in Lisbon and dozens of other Portuguese cities for housing. Protesters demanded the reversal of the government’s new rental law, which would end the cap on rent increases, allow evictions after two months of arrears instead of three, and allow pre-1990 controlled rents to be raised. In Spain the Madrid Tenants Union has called on unions to call a nationwide one-day strike. In France, hundreds of thousands participated in joint youth and “yellow vest” protests in the run-up to tomorrow’s one-day nationwide strike against austerity.

And in the US, A Different Kind of Chaos

In the space of a few days (Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday), the country has seen four nationwide and partly international outages: Microsoft, Airlines (generally) and Airlines (specifically), and Banking (Chase and others), not to mention a very odd ship collision in New Orleans.

We are told these are all now under control, that they do not raise cybersecurity issues, and they are not connected. Which very possibly means that they are NOT under control, they very MUCH raise cybersecurity concerns and they ARE connected.

Somebody is demonstrating that the US is vulnerable in basic transportation, financial and communications systems. Any one of these four breakdowns would be newworthy. What are the odds they are all going to happen simultaneously and not be connected? This strikes me as a blackmailing message about capability to do real harm by showing that it can mild but disturbing harm. Who is blackmailed, for what purposes. And my money is not on the conventional suspects.

And Then There is Iran

Then there is this:

A slew of fairly standard Western propaganda stories smearing on the basis of little or poor evidence an official enemy of the West, the usual purpose of such things being to establish a pretext for otherwise unprovoked aggression. Who is especisally good at that kind of thing and is there a relationship to the outages of Nov. 13-16?