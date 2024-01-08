Ukraine

It appears that Russia has destroyed two Patriot missile systems in Ukraine over the past couple of days or so. The USA has indicated it will not be providing more Patriot missiles to Ukraine. In their stead, Germany is talking about providing IRIS T missiles. There has also been talk of (Germany) providing Ukraine with long-range missiles (e.g. Taurus). The provision of F16s appears to have been postponed by a number of European countries that promised them.

Most weapons now being used by Ukraine are western, as opposed to the weaponry of the former Soviet Union which, until the beginning of the SMO, was the principal feature of Ukrainian forces. Turns out that the Soviet stuff was pretty good, and that tge concoction of overhyped Western stuff unimpressive. Looks like the Western countries, knowing Ukraine is going to lose, are prioritizing the sending of their broken-down junk like the expired F16s that they are now not even going to send for a further six months, presumably for lack of fully trained, competent and willing pilots.

Ukraine has continued unsuccessfully to hit targets in Crimea or to send missiles over Crimea in an effort, unsuccessful so far, to hit naval targets on the Russian mainland to the east. Ukraine’s daily shell usage is downt to 2,000, as against Russia’s 10,000.

The biggest question of all is whether Russia intends soon to launch a big-arrow attack that will crush Ukraine or continue to fight what is in essence a war of attrition between unequal sides (which Russia will win anyway but in the longer term). The main advantages of holding steady is that the longer the war continues in its present form the more drained is Ukraine of tanks, air defense, missiles, shells, men, legitimacy and decency and the stupider grows the Western governing class and the weaker most countries of the collective west become militarily. All this is to Russian advantage. On the other hand Russia will not be blind to major moments of opportunity (e.g. the USA being dragged into a war with Iran) where it can strike fast and bold in Ukraine while still able to afford aid to Syria and encouragement to Iran and Iraq in the midst of popular revolutions (not fake, as in Arab Spring) against Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Battlefields

The overall battlefield situation appears to be one of accelerating, if still very slow, advances along the overall combat line, with one or two surprising holdups due to Ukrainian resistance.

In the North of Ukraine, there has been a redeployment of Ukrainian troops (12 battalions or 10,000 men) from Sumy, Kharkiv and Cherniv to other parts of the combat line. Ukraine has continued to fire missiles on Russia’s Belgorod City. In the context of Ukraine’s attacks on both Crimea and on Belgorod, a Christmas truce was not, after all, been announced by Putin as previously expected. Russia has been targeting (with Iskander missiles) those parts of Kharkiv City where it believes Ukraine’s artillery is positioned for strikes on Belgorod.

Further south near Kupyansk, Ukraine continues in control of Synkivka, while Russian troops have retreated to the forest around Lyman Pershyi and are now subjecting the Ukrainian positions in Synkivka with FAB bombs. Just south of Kupyansk, Ukraine is setting up fortifications and positions along the Oskil river from Piskyt, Radkivski north towards Hlushkivka, in an attemt to brook any Russian attempt to move further West. A Russian Lancet has taken out a Ukrainian artillery position in Kupyansk.

In the area West of Soledar, Russia continues to improve its positions in the forest near Kreminna, and to advance on the settlement of Vesele. Ukraine is attempting to hold a line on the route that connects Nevske, Novosadove, Teryny, Myrne and Torske. Russia appears poised to advance on Terny. In the Dibrova area which is now under Russian control, there is a fairly strong concentration of Russian forces, with Russians advancing in the direction of Hryhorivka (where access to the settlement is impeded by Ukrainian positions), Serebrianske and Dronivka to the South and Yampil to the East.

In the area west of Russian-held Soledar Russia is still struggling for control over Spirne. It appears to be well positioned to take territory between Vasivkivka and Zaliznianske where there are many current Russian attacks on Ukrainian positions

There have been significant Russian advances west of Bakhmut, moving on towards the canal to the east of Chasov Yar from positions near Bohdinivka and Khromove. Further south, in the area of Avdiivka, Russia has renewed its advance on Stepove and Berdychi, and has hit Ukrainian logistics hubs in Pokrovks and Myrnohrad. It looks like Russian forces are closer to Ocheretyne in the north. Russian forces are moving slowly from the south of the settlement into the centre, and making progress against Ukrainian positions in the eatd. There is a concentration of Ukrainian forces in a garrison south of Makianka. Russia needs to take the lake that lies west of the garrison in order to move effectively on the garrison itself. To the south of the settlement Russia is making progress in taking Pervomaiske where it occupies the southeast of the settlement and is moving towareds the center. Russia will be focusing on the Ukrainian stronghold between Pervomaiske and Nevelske and, once it has overcome that stronghold will be well positioned to move on Krasnohorivka. From Marinka, which Russia has recently and finally taken, Russian forces are moving to fan out westwards and have already entered into clashes with Ukrainians for the settlement of Heorhiivka.

Further south again, Russian forces are right up against the southest end an d south of Novomykhailivka. But they dont seem able, yet, to move into the settlement itself. To the west, Russia continues to try to move Ukrainian forces out of Robotyne, move on the first Ukrainian defense line in the south of Robotyne and to shoe out Ukrainian positions to the west of Verbove. In Kherson, Russia has been shelling or bombing depots in Inhulets. In the Krynky area Russia continues to bomb boats carrying Ukrainian forces across the Dnieper.

Gaza

The mood among Israelis towards the ongoing genocide of Palestinians which has reached close to 23,000 in the Gaza strip is becoming ever darker, ever more vile, with growing support for emptying Gaza of Palestinians and simply integrating the territory into Israel (outright and murderous robbery, in other words, many times worse that the West’s bid to seize Russia’s assets frozen in Europe but moving in the same direction of anarchic, unaccountable, fascism) to the point that the future acceptability of an apartheid and genocidal Israel in the international community (especially that of the Global South / Global Majority) falls increasingly into doubt, permanently undermining Western hypocrisy and the West’s own idiotically high opinion of itself. The Israel narrative of what happened on October 7 has been utterly demolished. The credibility of the IDF has been weakened, even as it lays claim to “victory” over Gaza City, alleging that it has killed or captured 8,000 Hamas fighters - almost certainly a wildly inflated claim (we dont have a single image from the IDF of even one such fighter) that does not speak to the invincibility of the Hamas movement. To further cover its criminality and what is now the criminality of a good proportion of all Israeli people, not just of their regime, the regime seeks to widen the conflict, or to threaten to widen the conflict, to Lebanbon, in a war with Hezbollah that it may very well lose (as it did back in 2006) and, with the help of the USA (see Presidential candidate Nikki Haley argue for relocation of Gazans to “Hamas” countries), against the Houthis in Yemen and of course, with Iran (primarily) and Iraq. Up until this time, the regimes of Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkey all seem hopelessly weak, divided, cowardly in defense of their co-religionists. They can chatter ably enough in the United Nations, but put their own interests and lives on the line? Forget about it.