The Macgregor Theory

Douglas Macgregor floats the interesting theory this week that Russia has effectively won the war in Ukraine, and that Iran has won the war in the Gulf but that both countries need to consolidate these victories, and soon, if they are to be durable.

First, of course, we need to ask whether they are indeed winning or, rather, have already won these wars.

In the case of Russia, I could only go so far as to say there is a good chance that Russia will have won the war in Ukraine within months, and by the end of the winter. That is on the basis that on the basis of the sources that I survey every day there is a high probability that (1) Ukraine is running out of money; (2) the West is running out of money to send to Ukraine; (3) additional money does not, in any case, automatically bring additional men nor additional weapons (the prices of which go up drastically when scarce, which they are, and the production cycles are long); (4) Ukraine’s major cities in the East and South,, especially Kiev and Odessa, are suffering far more extensive damage than at any previous time, and on a daily basis - this extends to critical energy facilities, including (last night) a facility that controls the distribution of energy across Ukraine and between Ukraine and Europe, as well as critical transport facilities (important roads and railways), military and commercial warehousing and other assets; (5) Russia, although experiencing a push-back from the Azov people in the Lyman area, are making significant strides - simultaneously - in eastern Donetsk as a whole, north-east of Kharkiv, northern Sumy and northern Chernihiv, Dnipro, Zapporizhzhia (especially Orekhiv); (6) Ukraine, according to what I believe are the best sources, is losing up to 30,000 killed and wounded every month this year from a shrinking demographic base, and that this is far greater than Russia has experienced at any time. Russia may have lost, killed and wounded, perhaps a quarter million men, as against Ukraine has lost over two million; (7) Ukraine’s technological capacity is almost wholly dependent on US and European aid; with such backing it has made some progress in the design and production of drones and missiles and robots, but these are heavily outweighed by Russisan advances - as in the cheap, missile-like, Geran 4 and 5 drones; the amount of damage that Russia is doing to Ukraine with these far outweighs the damage that Ukraine has inflicted on Russia although the latter is certainly not inconsequential (as in the closure of Russian diesel exports because of Ukraine hits on Russian refineries; (8) Russia has powerful allies who provide or have the capacity to provide very significant additional resources - they include China and North Korea; whereas Ukraine’s allies - principally European and US - are all froth and bubble posturing whose expiry date is up.

We could, quite easily, go on. The coming Winter promises to be very hard, and we may very well see mass displacement of peoples across Ukraine and into Europe, not dissimilar in a way, to what we are seeing in Israel with the movement of Israelis into Cyprus and other European destinations (with negative implications, I suspect, for stability in those countries).

So, will Russia win the war? Yes, very likely. But does winning the war actually end war? Probably not, so long as Europe continues to escalate its bellicose rhetoric (Lavrov says again that Russia has not intention to attack Europe and that is absolutely true but how long can it hold off from defending itself against a deranged even if impoverished opponent?)’s, and certainly not while Ukraine, even if only a rump Ukraine, continues to exist, possibly supplemented if not replaced, so far as Europe is concerned, with a government-in-exile somewhere comfortable in Paris, London, Bonn or Rome, continuing to harass Russia through guerrilla and other forms of hybrid warfare, with the return of the US more fully back into the game if the US ever resolves its embarrassments elsewhere. It might have a chance of really winning the war with the kind of drastic, terminating behavior that others were demanding of it until the recent elections - voices which now seem to have been tempered by the strength of Russia’s response to Ukraine’s 40-day drone campaign over the summer. That response is certainly of a new and vigorous magnitude, but is it and could it be a crushing magnitude? I do not find it a crushing magnitude, nowhere near; I think it could be and I think it could be without going nuclear - but that is just not happening. Why otherwise do we still see the illegitimate, warmongering, ever-complaining captive of neo-nazi Banderites, the Ukrainian “President,” strut his stuff around Europe and a zombie Parliament more or less prostrate at his feet?

Russian Nuclear Set-Back

A relatively minor set-back, though, for Russia yesterday.

A Russian nuclear-capable Tupolev Tu-95 “Bear” strategic bomber crashed during a training flight in the Amur region on September 29, 2026. Russia cannot manufacture new Tu-95 airframes because production tooling and facilities were permanently dismantled in the 1990s following the collapse of the Soviet Union. Active Tu-95MS inventories—estimated around 37 to 38 operational airframes prior to the crash due to maintenance bottlenecks and war attrition—suffer a direct permanent reduction. The Tu-95 forms the backbone of Russia’s air-based nuclear triad and conventional standoff cruise missile attacks (launching Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles) against targets in Ukraine. The accident compounds heavy prior losses, including damage sustained during Ukraine’s “Operation Spiderweb” drone strikes on Russian air bases in June 2025. High-altitude strategic bombers require extensively trained, specialized multi-member crews; losing six experienced aviators places an acute strain on long-range aviation personnel.

The operational status of Russia’s remaining strategic bomber fleet—primarily the Tupolev Tu-160 “Blackjack” and Tupolev Tu-22M3 “Backfire”—reveals a force operating under severe wartime attrition and mounting structural strain. While these platforms remain powerful conventional cruise missile carriers, the Long-Range Aviation Command faces an uphill battle maintaining them.

The Tu-160 is Russia’s most technologically capable intercontinental supersonic bomber. Maybe only 7 to 10 are combat-ready. Russia restarted small-scale “artisanal” production of newly built Tu-160M2 models. Western sources assess that the Kremlin routinely misses its targets; of four scheduled for delivery by early 2026, only two were successfully transferred due to major parts shortages. Due to their extreme value to the nuclear triad, Russia parked them during the initial phases of the war but began routing Tu-160s into conventional cruise missile strike packages to make up for losses in other classes. The intermediate-range supersonic Tu-22M3 fleet is said to be the hardest hit by attrition and poor maintenance. Once boasting dozens of airframes, Ukraine’s defense intelligence and OSINT monitors suggest Russia’s real-world functional inventory has degraded to roughly 7 to 12 active aircraft. No new Tu-22M3s have been built since 1993. With a loss rate averaging at least one airframe per year due to non-combat mishaps and Ukrainian air defense shootdowns, Russia is quickly burning through its remaining Soviet inheritance. Russian strategic aviation still relies heavily on Western-produced electronics and precision machinery. Strict international sanctions have severely disrupted these supply lines, turning routine component replacements into structural crises. Following highly destructive Ukrainian drone strikes on vulnerable frontier bases like Engels-2, Russia has been forced to disperse its bombers thousands of miles away to remote regions like the Ukrainka air base in the Far East. While this shields the planes from drones, flying a 16-hour round trip just to launch missiles drastically speeds up the wear-and-tear on delicate engines and mechanical systems. The PAK DA stealth bomber, intended to completely replace the aging Tu-95 and Tu-160 fleets, remains entirely grounded in static testing. Because a flying prototype is still years away, Russia is forced to push its decaying Soviet-era airframes well past their intended operational lifespans.

The Gulf

In terms of volume at least, there is a growing chorus of apparent certainty in claims that the US through provision of military escorts has made significant progress in pushing more oil through the Strait of Hormuz, while maintaining its blockade on ships headed for or emerging from Iranian ports. I note that Gilbert Doctorow gives some credit to such reports today, speculating that if correct, it is likely the result of some effective deal between the US and Iran whereby Iran benefits in certain ways and refrains from attacks. I shall remain agnostic on all this until I have seen more certain evidence. In the meantime, I note that the US is sending out the USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier to the Gulf region, that Trump is saying he is going to win the war very soon, and many analysts anticipate further US strikes on Iran before or after the midterms. There is surely a danger that with the recovery of some of Saudi’s lost production and distribution capacity in the Red Sea and the passage of more oil through Hormuz may reduce Iranian leverage even as the value of the Iranian currency falls precipitously. These factors notwithstanding, however, gasoline prices are higher in the US today, and experts are saying that even if there is a resolution in the Gulf this week it would take at least six months for prices to stabilize. And this is without taking into account all the other commodities that have been impacted by these chokeholds.

So, no, I am not inclined to agree with Macgregor that Iran has “won” the war already though I expect he is right to suggest that were it to do so any time soon it would be advisable for Iran to consolidate its victory in ways that would give it durability.