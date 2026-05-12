For now, China continues to be the patron saint of multipolarity, and we might pray that multipolarity is in all our futures. But what happens when the empirical evidence actually does make China more powerful than anyone else to the extent, as in the case of the brief flash of US unipolarity following 1990, it cannot do anything other than play the role of hegemon?

How does the Gulf crisis contribute to any answer to this question? I would go so far as to speculate whether Iran will consolidate Chinese hegemony, and that Trump, flail and flounder as Trump does, may seal it.

In yesterday’s post I summarized the surprisingly bleak views, from the perspective of US Empire , of arch-neocon Robert Kagan, as well as those of neocon-learning German columnist Wolfgang Munchau. If anything these are dwarfed by Max Boot, author of The Case for American Empire and advocate for the Iraq war, in a Washington Post interview with former CIA analyst John Culver, where Culver explains that China has surpassed the U.S. in most military domains.

This was brought to my attention in a Substack article (Bertrand) yesterday by China-resident and astute analyst Arnaud Bertrand, from which the following is drawn.

I would first point out that we are being advised from other sources that on Trump’s Beijing agenda is a deal that could involve either a trade off between a commitment from the US that it will not provoke a war between China and Taiwan if China stands down on Iran and allows Washington and its European cubs to “finish the job,” or that China will promise not to invade Taiwan if the US withdraws or at least neutralizes the situation in the Gulf.

If any of this is accurate then we can stand by in amazement at the hubris of the Trump crowd in assuming that China is going to agree to anything that fails to recover its supplies of oil from Iran (on which, by the way, China is far from dependent - it is 85% energy self-sufficient and can import pretty much whatever extra it needs from Russia, and has already disavowed the legality of US sanctions); or that it considers itself vulnerable on the issue of Taiwan, which China and, officially, the US since Nixon’s visit in 1972 and pretty much everyone else, consider to be part of a One-China; or that China is particularly bothered even, by the prospect of a direct war between the US and China (though it will avoid this, if it can).

In the Boot-Culver interview, Culver claims that the thinking in the Pentagon is that when the US thinks there’s going to be a war, it will need to get its high-value naval assets out of the theater, and that then it would have to fight its way back in. This is because high-value U.S. assets would be sitting ducks in the entire area.

“China can strike U.S. forces deployed to Japan, Australia, or South Korea “in a way that Iran really can’t” and, given that Iran has hit at least 228 targets across U.S. bases in the Middle East - forcing the U.S. to evacuate most of them - that’s saying something. Also, U.S. aircraft carriers would need to operate within 1,000 miles of the fight to matter, which - given it’s well within range of Chinese missiles - they won’t.

As Culver bluntly puts it: “There’s really no safe spaces.”

China leads in most military domains. Culver claims that it is hard to point to an area other than submarines and undersea warfare and say the United States still has an advantage. Not just “advantage” - in some critical areas, such as advanced munitions - Culver’s assessment is that China leads by “magnitudes” and when he says “magnitudes” he means at least a hundred times more.

This would put U.S. capabilities at less than 1% those of China.

As for naval warfare - especially relevant when thinking about Hormuz, or the Malacca straits or the straits of Taiwan - the picture, if anything, is even more damning. Culver says that a single shipyard in China - Jiangnan Shipyard, on Changxing Island near Shanghai - “has more capacity than all U.S. shipyards combined.” Put all Chinese shipyards together and China’s broader naval shipbuilding capacity is 232 times larger than that of the United States. China deploys enough ships every year to replicate the entire French navy.

But Culver also argues, and Bertrand supports it, that China’s increasing relative strength vis-a-vis the US actually makes war less likely. China doesn’t have to take Taiwan but, at the same time, China doesn’t want to hand a pretext to a dangerously trigger-happy power that is about to increase its military expenditure by 50%. China knows that it is destined to become so militarily dominant that the US will eventually and quietly drop its security guarantees without being asked. The result would be peaceful unification. China can afford to wait.

And that 50% increase in military expenditure? This would be throwing good money after bad. The US will spend it all on dinosaurs like aircraft carriers and even “Trump-class battleships” that I anticipate will take an eternity to build and suck up even more than the additional 50% extra allocated. Culver observes that the military services have a nostalgia for the things that meet their expectations for how you get promoted.” Drones? So far, at least, not of much use to a land mass so far away from the battle zones.

The assessments from Culver and Kagan, notes Bertrand, coincide:

“The U.S. is “checkmate” in the Middle East, would need to entirely flee the Pacific theater before a war even starts, cannot produce enough weapons, cannot keep its supposed “allies” safe, and has no strategy to reverse any of it - nor can one even be produced given the structural nature of the gap.

Two of America’s most prominent hawks, in two of its most establishment outlets, in the space of 48 hours, have essentially published the obituary of American military primacy. Yesterday I concluded my article by saying that even the arsonists now smell the smoke. Today I’ll say: the arsonists are now writing the fire report.”

Since the smoke has cleared somewhat from the “fog of war,” after the US-Israeli second recent unprovoked attack on a sovereign nation on February 28 - in the midst of “negotiations,” mind - my own position has drawn closer to those of Bertrand, Boot and Culver.

Before February 28, I was very concerned by evidence of possible Iranian weakness: I was worried that (1) Pezeshkian did not have what it takes - his ambition on election to replace a more competent president who had been very possibly, in my view, been assassinated was to make peace with the West; that (2) the Iranian political and perhaps even military structure had been deeply penetrated by Israeli and western intelligence; (3) that the Kurds might be manipulated into a disastrous secessionist bid, as might also be the case among the large Azeri population in the north. (4) The country seemed perilously close to collapse following the Bessant-orchestrated economic crisis in December 2025 and subsequent Mossad-organized uprising in January. (5) A horrific US atrocity on the first day of the war that murdered hundreds of Iranian schoolgirls might have plunged the entire nation into a deep, passive depression and paralysis. (6) I didn’t know, nor did anyone else really know, the exact strength and disposition of Iranian missiles, nor (7) whether an attempt to close the strait of Hormuz would be effective. Even the Houthis seemed ambivalent. (8) And both Hamas and Hezbollah were under extraordinary pressure. (9) I had my severe doubts as to how far Iran could count on meaningful military support from Iran and Russia, and neither nation was trying very hard to educate us. (10) Recent successful US aggressive destabilizations in Venezuela, Cuba and, to an extent, Colombia, amidst a generally supine indifference from South America’s giant, Brazil, while the rest of the continent was turning or was being forced rightwards, were not exactly good omens.

Not all these sources of doubt have been entirely cleared up. But enough of them have been dispelled to present entirely different future scenarios. Bertrand, Kagan, and Culver are confirming that these scenarios are not only possible but are growing more likely.

However, their analyses, for the moment strike me as far too limited in narrow focus on the Taiwan question. And here I will say that China is never, ever, going to “lose” Taiwan, regardless of all the posturing of which the US and Japan are capable. This is because of profound cultural, political and economic structural realities that time Taiwan to the mainland.

In short, Taiwan is not, really, the issue. We need to put the Trump debacle in Iran in a broader context, one that includes nuclear and Oreshnik-style non-nuclear weapons, that addresses the re-integration of South America into US Empire, dissects the war against Russia over proxy Ukraine, and acknowledges the pathetic yearning of Europe for a renewal of its privileged relationship to the US even as the US screws Europe, makes it responsible for Ukraine (every day more vulnerable to charges from the nation’s two anti-corruption agencies of massive corruption) and in every possible way impoverishes and humiliates the continent.