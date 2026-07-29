Parellel Races to DUV Lithography and Rare Earths Substitution

The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 has passed a major Senate milestone via an overwhelming 86–12 bipartisan vote. The legislation codifies broad penalties designed to permanently choke off funding for what I prefer to describe as Russian defense against NATO’s ambition to fragment the Russian Federation and expropriate Russian wealth.

While not immediately apparent - as this post will explain - this bill in effect highlights a technological race to the finish line between Chinese progress in DUV Lithography and US progress towards independence in the acquisition, development and substitution of rare earths, a race that for the moment I believe China is winning.

Briefly, China will mass produce DUV Lithography capability and do so very soon. This is already having a negative impact on US advanced chip production and its profitability. Ultimately, this may wrest advanced chip manufacture from the West to China with implications, among other things, for Chinese advanced weapons capability, at the very same time as the US proves unable in the short to medium term to wrest from China its advantage in rare earths or to substitute them in weapons production.

China’s initial mass production of domestic immersion deep-ultraviolet (DUV) lithography machines - targeting about 5 units in 2026 and 20 units in 2027 - has triggered short-term stock sell-offs for Western equipment makers like ASML, but for now poses no commercial threat to Western market dominance.

Reports of China’s domestic DUV output led to a sharp drop in (Dutch) ASML shares and contagion dips across US chip equipment firms over investor fears of a shrinking total addressable market in China. Planned production volumes still remain tiny compared to ASML, which ships over 130 systems annually.

A Reuters (Reuters) report concludes that “producing a handful of immersion DUV tools is not the same as producing tools that can be used for high-volume manufacturing, where yield, overlay, throughput and reliability over thousands of wafer runs are what matter.” That view, however, may smack of Western hubris. Early units are slated for domestic foundries like SMIC, Hua Hong, and CXMT, offering local fabricators a workaround against tightening U.S. and Dutch export limits.

The Bones-Crushing Bill

The US bones-crushing legislation significantly expands current US economic restrictions, transitioning them from reversible presidential executive orders into permanent federal law, although some sources anticipate that there will be changes to preserve presidential discretion in the application of sanctions and tariffs. The main purpose of the bill, in fact, is arguably to reverse the impact of Supreme Court restrictions on application of what some analysts (well, this one anyway) have called Trump’s Terror Tariffs (TTT) policy whose long-term impact must be the spread, consolidation and ultimate execution of a global revulsion of and revolt against US sanctions-based hegemony.

Russian Imports to the US

In its current form, the bill introduces a 500% blanket tariff directly on all Russian goods entering the US. The value of US imports from Russia currently approximates to a mere $4 billion a year. Valued at roughly $1.80 billion, fertilizers constitute the largest share of physical shipments. Other imports Include radioactive chemicals, precious metal compounds, and isotopes valued at $1.12 billion. In short, this measure of the bones-crushing bill is hardly significant but would be a hit against the US agricultural sector, at a time when the supply of fertilizers is already threatened by the crisis in the Gulf and by Russia’s blockade of Odessa.

Secondary Sanctions

The bill also authorizes the US President to levy up to 100% tariffs on goods imported from the top five buyers of Russian energy or countries facilitating sanctions evasion. This could even be interpreted - and perhaps this is the point - as an attempt to give Trump the authority to punish even those countries that have merely imported refined energy products that have refined Russian oil.

Sections of the bill mandate full, non-negotiable blocking sanctions against Russia’s largest financial institutions, including Sberbank, VTB Bank, and Gazprombank. The law places strict secondary sanctions on maritime firms, insurance providers, and vessels operating within Russia’s “shadow fleet”.

To satisfy White House demands, the bill extends the Iran Sanctions Act framework through 2031 to target Tehran’s energy and weapons sectors.

Sanctions cannot be unwound unless the US President certifies that Russia has signed a formal peace agreement explicitly accepted by an independent Ukrainian government, something that right now looks to be extremely distant.

The bill has transitioned from a stalled proposal to a near-certainty to become law. The lopsided 86–12 vote guarantees immediate, filibuster-proof final passage in the upper chamber. The momentum escalated dramatically following the unexpected death of its primary architect, Sen. Lindsey Graham. House Speaker Mike Johnson and President Donald Trump have both publicly signaled their enthusiastic support.

Because the House of Representatives is currently on its August recess, final passage and the President’s signature are expected in early September 2026.

Response from the Global South

Moscow will continue accelerating its reliance on non-Western logistics, shifting even more crude deliveries onto its heavily obscured “shadow fleet” to completely bypass US financial jurisdictions. With its major banks facing statutory exclusion from US processing, Russia will press its partners to move all trade entirely into national currencies (like the Yuan and Dirham) or decentralized, non-SWIFT financial messaging platforms.

The bill allows for waivers if a country sources under 15% of its total energy from Russia and proves it is actively drawing down that dependence. New Delhi - which currently relies on Russia for 36–38% of its oil exports - will aggressively lobby Washington for strategic exemptions by emphasizing its role as a vital US counterweight to China. Given India’s heavy reliance on oil imports from Russia amidst the ongoing Gulf and Red Sea crises, however, it is questionable whether India will be able to do anything other than continue its dependence on Russian oil. But we should not underestimate the pressure on the Indian government that will be applied by enterprises in India that are backed by or that partner with Western entities fearful of secondary sanctions. India will likely expand direct localized trade mechanisms to shield its broader industrial economy from secondary banking penalties, though it faces real friction with Washington over moving tariff lines.

China has already shown its contempt for US sanctions on Russian oil by instructing its refineries simply to ignore Washington, and is developing the technologies that will ultimately undermine the relevance of TTT.

The Relevance of DUV Lithography and Rare Earths

DUV Lithography

DUV (Deep Ultraviolet) lithography is a chip manufacturing process that uses short-wavelength ultraviolet light - specifically excimer lasers at 248 nanometers or 193 nanometers - to print microscopic electronic circuit pattersn onto silicon wafers.

As Beijing scales up its initial mass production of domestic DUV lithography systems, it builds structural insulation. Fully domestic microchip manufacturing ensures that if the US deploys the maximum 100% secondary tariffs against Chinese goods, Washington loses its supply chain leverage over China’s core tech industries. Analysts expect Beijing to respond with its own economic retaliation. China will weaponize its strict export controls on critical green-tech minerals (such as gallium, germanium, and rare earths) to signal that aggressive US tariff actions will carry painful costs for Western supply chains.

This threatens to cripple the US production of advanced weapons systems. But before we return to DUV lithography, let us first take a look at US progress on rare earths.

Rare Earths

The US is making progress toward rare earth self-sufficiency through multi-billion-dollar federal funding surges, public-private defense partnerships, and expanded domestic mining, though full independence remains constrained by heavy processing dependence on China.

Operated by MP Materials in California, Mountain Pass Mine is the primary active U.S. rare earth mining and light separation facility, though output still requires broader processing capabilities. Projects like the Lynas Rare Earths heavy separation facility in Texas and development at the Halleck Creek deposit in Wyoming are expanding domestic processing infrastructure.

The Department of Defense has set a goal to secure a complete domestic mine-to-magnet supply chain by 2027, backed by a statutory ban on sourcing from adversary nations starting that same year.

The US government committed close to $2.9 billion in direct federal funding via mechanisms like the CHIPS Act and Defense Production Act to build out domestic magnet and metal supply chains. The White House has announced a $12 billion initiative to establish the U.S. Strategic Critical Minerals Reserve to buffer against foreign export restrictions. Strategic financial agreements - such as a $500 million stock acquisition and price floor commitments for producers like MP Materials - aim to stabilize domestic market viability against global price fluctuations.

Impediments to US Self-Sufficiency in Rare Earths

Against this progress there are a number of severe impediments. While the US has ramped up funding, achieving complete rare earth self-sufficiency is hindered by critical gaps in heavy rare earth refining, a severe deficit in domestic magnet manufacturing, and protracted regulatory timelines. Despite billions in federal investments, U.S. industry experts warn that fully independent, mine-to-magnet domestic supply chains will take a decade or more to build.

While the US can mine light rare earths, China refines over 98% of the world’s heavy rare earths (such as dysprosium and terbium). These are harder to separate and vital for high-tech and defense components. After domestic production collapsed in the 1990s, the US lost two generations of metallurgists, chemical engineers, and specialized operational expertise. Rebuilding this institutional knowledge takes years. The US has virtually no alternative capacity to refine heavy rare earths outside of Chinese-controlled systems, making even domestic mining dependent on foreign processing nodes.

Additional considerations:

Mining and separating elements are useless if they cannot be turned into end-use components. The US lacks the domestic capacity to forge specialized sintered permanent magnets used in electric vehicles and guided missiles.

A strict statutory deadline forces defense contractors and core manufacturers to cease purchasing rare earths and magnets from China, Russia, Iran, or North Korea. However, U.S. domestic supply remains far too low to meet this immediate demand.

The US supply chain is currently fractured into isolated individual links. It fails to function as a single, resilient, co-located ecosystem from raw ore to finished high-tech products.

Building new chemical separation and extraction facilities faces intense local opposition due to historical concerns over pollution, toxic byproducts, and radioactive wastewater management.

Navigating environmental approvals, local land restrictions, and indigenous rights can lengthen the timeline of launching a new domestic mine or processing plant to over 10 years.

In response to American tariffs, China has aggressively used export licenses, embargoed proprietary technology, and implemented total export bans on specific minerals to choke off Western military and automotive supply chains.

The market remains highly vulnerable to price manipulation. China can flood global markets to depress rare earth prices, rendering newer, heavily leveraged US mining projects financially non-viable.

US Responses to the Crisis

The U.S. government, therefore, is navigating a severe mismatch between strict statutory deadlines and current domestic production realities. On January 1, 2027, a critical federal regulatory deadline will bar defense contractors from purchasing rare earths and permanent magnets from China, Russia, Iran, or North Korea.

This could potentially end up being a shooting-in-both-feet scenario, especially given that the industrial supply gap remains immense. Total US demand for vital rare earth magnets reached roughly 48,000 metric tons, while the country produced only 300 metric tons domestically (!).

President Trump recently signed an executive order making it significantly harder for defense contractors to obtain waivers to use Chinese materials. Future waivers will require a rigorous, Department of Defense-approved mitigation plan proving the exact origin of non-compliant metals.

To secure supply chains, the US Army has taken the unprecedented step of bypassing local commercial permitting. The military partnered with REalloys to build a heavy rare earth processing facility directly inside the Tooele Army Depot in Utah, targeting operations by 2028 to isolate dysprosium and terbium for precision weapons.

Because creating a complete mine-to-magnet pipeline inside the U.S. is a multi-year endeavor, Washington has aggressively forged high-stakes, bilateral partnerships. The US and Australia finalized a framework to secure rare earth supplies via a massive common funding pool. Both governments pledged up to $1 billion each over a six-month period to directly back mining and refining projects in Australia to guarantee a clean supply chain back to the US. An agreement with Japan coordinates US and Japanese capital investments. The strategy uses joint economic policy tools to artificially create a diversified, liquid market for non-Chinese critical minerals. The US has signed formal agreements with Malaysia and Thailand to promote direct industry partnerships and explore raw mineral assets located directly in proximity to Chinese infrastructure.

Recognizing that Western plants are not yet online, the US signed a year-long pause with China on certain rare earth export controls in exchange for tariff concessions, buying the West a brief window to complete construction on its plants.

Scientists and corporations are scaling new magnetic materials to cut out rare earths entirely. An advanced materials company, Niron Magnetics, successfully developed the world’s first scalable, high-performance permanent magnet completely free of rare earth elements. Utilizing iron nitride these magnets rely entirely on cheap, highly abundant global inputs. Niron Magnetics is already scaling an active 1,500-ton-per-year production facility in Sartell, Minnesota, and is selecting sites for a 10,000-ton high-volume manufacturing plant to supply commercial and defense sectors.

Proving the shift in strategy, Congress enacted historic legislation recognizing and funding rare-earth-free permanent magnet technologies. This shift establishes a dual-pathway industrial policy that supports both alternative minerals and heavy rare earth mining simultaneously. Companies like Ionic Rare Earths are deploying advanced chemical recycling systems capable of taking old electronics and separating out individual heavy rare earth oxides. This process creates a circular economy, minimizing the need for raw mining altogether.

Chinese Progress on DUV Lithography

The issue of Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) lithography is critical because it etches circuit patterns into silicon wafers to manufacture mature and near-frontier microchips. China is transitioning from prototypes to initial production of homegrown immersion DUV systems, targeting about 5 units in 2026 and roughly 20 units in 2027 for domestic foundries.

Immersion DUV tools natively handle mature nodes (like 28 nanometer) and can achieve 7 nanometer-class capabilities using complex multi-patterning techniques. Because Western export controls block Chinese access to Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) systems, DUV serves as the operational ceiling for domestic advanced node manufacturing. Total indigenization reduces vulnerability to foreign supply chain cutoffs and tool-servicing restrictions.

State-backed entities - including a Shanghai-based manufacturer identified in reports as Shanghai Aishengna Electronic Technology Group and development teams like Shanghai Yuliangsheng - have begun production runs of immersion DUV equipment.

Initial batches are slated for delivery to major Chinese chipmakers such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), Hua Hong Semiconductor, and ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT). Output is slated at about five DUV machines this year and roughly 20 in 2027. Analysts note that building a handful of units differs significantly from high-volume commercial manufacturing. Domestic machines still lag global market leaders like ASML in continuous reliability, throughput, and overlay yield over thousands of continuous wafer runs. But any strategy that assumes that China will move slowly in technological development is for fools

Does Bone Crushing Crush Bones?

The advancement of the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 (popularly known as the “bone-crushing sanctions” bill) directly intersects with China’s DUV breakthroughs by creating a high-stakes collision over semiconductor self-sufficiency, energy trade, and geopolitics.

The core function of the newly advanced “bone-crushing” bill is to kneecap Russia’s war economy by imposing heavy penalties on its largest financial lifelines. As we have seen, the bill authorizes the US President to levy up to 100% secondary tariffs on countries that continue to buy Russian oil and gas, explicitly targeting China and India.

By successfully mass-producing its own DUV lithography systems, China builds a technological buffer. If the U.S. triggers these “bone-crushing” secondary tariffs, China’s chip industry will be far more insulated against any retaliatory Western tech blockades or subsequent supply chain cutoffs.

US policymakers have become deeply concerned that China is using legacy or previously imported Western DUV equipment to scale up production of high-end AI chips faster than expected. While parallel bills like the MATCH Act aim to close this “lithography loophole” by adding countrywide restrictions on ASML’s DUV tools, China’s homegrown production renders those export bans progressively less effective. China’s ability to manufacture its own DUV tools means that even the harshest external trade restrictions lose their leverage over Beijing’s domestic tech infrastructure.

The “bone-crushing” bill features sweeping provisions to target any foreign suppliers aiding Russia’s military-industrial complex. Semiconductors are the foundational backbone of modern defense systems, from drones to guided missiles. By establishing a fully independent pipeline for 28nm to 7nm-class chips via domestic DUV systems, Beijing ensures that its own military manufacturing—and its capacity to export dual-use technologies—cannot be throttled by Washington’s financial and trade penalties.

The “bone-crushing sanctions” bill represents Washington utilizing its maximalist economic leverage (tariffs and secondary sanctions) against nations aligned with Russia. Conversely, China’s initial mass-production of DUV tools is Beijing’s definitive structural response: achieving tech invulnerability so that American sanctions can no longer crush its foundational industries.