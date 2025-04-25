I have spent much of my day involved in interviews relating to my recent book with co-editors Professors Sumanth Inukonda and Lara Lengel, (Propaganda) - see below

Earlier today, I was also interviewed by Kevin Barrett - whose Substack column and interviews I thoroughly recommend - on Ukraine and Iran, and readers may find this a helpful tool in keeping abreast of both those dimensions of what appears still to be a deluded neocon trejectory of perpetual US Hegemony. You should get to the broadcast by following this link, right here: (Barrett)

I expect to return to my regular posts over this coming weekend. By warm regards to you all!