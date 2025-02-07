Today has been a day of heavy retracting by the White House of Trumpian statements and insinuations, in the presence of Netanyahu, that the US would force Jordan and Egypt to take Palestinians from Gaza (‘cos Trump's got something on them, see), take control of Gaza, perhaps send US military in there, clear up the “demolition site,” turn it into a Florida-style golf course (Trump’s imagination revealingly fraying on this example of incomparable luxury). It didnt sound like Trump was expecting any Palestinians to return or, if they did, under what conditions other than as serfs to maintain the golf carts.

The single main point I want to focus on here - and in essence , I am repeating what I have said previously - yes, conceivably, Trump is not serious, or he is tricking Netanyahu, or he is easily pushed from one position to another as soon as the silliness of what he says is apparent to all.

A lot of people, alternative media commentators amongst them, are in a great rush to excuse Trump, to find in what he does evidence of intelligence, even, as one says, of “brilliance.”

Back in the 1930s a lot of people, quite intelligent people, many of them artists and people of literature, in the USA, in the UK and elsewhere, reacted in much the same way to the fantasies of Adolph Hitler, Benito Mussolini and Joseph Stalin.

They were quite fine with totally illegal, immoral, preposterous statements, and the grossly indecent and murderous behaviors and actions to which they led. They just gave up on their own critical thinking skills, their own (generally Christian-based) moralities and political certainties because they chose to be seduced by showmanship and oratory and for promises that their pathetic middle-class sources of irritation were finally about to be addressed (e.g. the trains are going to run on time).

Why is it OK with the commentariate that the President of the US, of that country that is, indeed, the Great Satan, indulges in outright lies and clownish stupidity that is also profoundly illegal in international and national law, that is utterly immoral by any known ethical standards, that is in its very essence dictatorial and at the same time basely cruel and evil (genocide good for golf - the appalling GGG logic of Donald T)?

Oh. It’s clever. It’s so smart, It’s so intelligent!! We mere mortals, ordinary and boring, we cannot possibly discern the extreme and amazing subtlety of this Great MAGA Mind!

Give me a break.

We are told how cunning Trump is because, apparently, now that Trump has made Netanyahu look good by telling him, and the world, that America would take over Gaza, somehow that gives Netanyahu an “exit strategy” that will “end the genocide” and perhaps will even end Netanyahu by removing the final prop on which his government rests and send him, deservedly, to die in hospital or prison or prison hospital.

What rubbish. The major phase of the Israeli-US-European genocide in Gaza has already ended, both because of the ceasefire, certainly, but also because most of the buildings have been destroyed and there are no longer so many Palestinians who can be murdered by bombing the buildings in which they live.

But we have still the issue of Phase 2 to contend with. We still have a fanatical class of Israelis to contend with for whom genocide is great because God instigated a lot of it back in the day. We still have so much to worry about with respect to the West Bank where the Israelis have embarked on Genocide 2, while in Lebanon and Syria we encounter Israeli Genocides 3 and 4, always backed up to the hilt by US and European diplomacy and weapons and proxies like former Al Qaeda terrorist al-Jolani - he ofd the nicely pressed black suits - and his newly minted and western-applauded dictatorship in Syria.

The mechanisms by which Trump’s outrageous claims yesterday, whether or not intended, or serious or whatever, and exactly how they lead to the end of Israel’s genocide and get rid of Netanyahu, are left entirely unexplained and mysterious.

We need to pay attention to what is happening to the US Presidency. The "Great Satan” the US certainly has been on the world stage for a very long time, and great evils have indeed been committed domestically and internationally and perhaps we might even be allowed a momentary respite from terror at the sight of the demolition of the agencies of official murder (CIA) and destruction of governments everywhere (USAID) - not so much because this is intended as a good thing and because Donald Trump is infinitely wise, but because these people really pissed him off with the Russiagate hoax and their attempts to undermine his first term.

But, really, do we want a President who plays the clown, who normalizes idiocy, reduces everything to economic transaction (a doomed philosophy that fetishizes the market and the short-term over quality of life and a secure future for all), who ostentatiously scorns morality and pumps up the merits of greed, greed not for greatness but greed for the trivial, for the meaningless, for the ephemeral?

The Joker might be one symbol of such a Presidency. Rather old-fashioned of me, I know, but I think the image of Satan is actually more appropriate.

And just one other thing while I am at it: let’s just drop the whole meme about how Israel “lost the war in Gaza.” Yes, I know things didn’t work out quite as they planned, and there are lots of negative implications for the country’s future. But, come on, does Israel right now look to you like it just lost a war?

I don’t know, but as I see Israel spread octopus-like in the directions of the fulfillment of the Great Zionist Wet Dream of a “Greater Israel”, and I watch with horror Trump’s enthusiastic continuing of Biden’s stream of 2000 pound bombs and all other conceivable weapons to an already nuclearized Israel, and as I listen to the lunacy of practically anything that Trump ever has to say about Israel or Palestine (or about most things), no, it is not the messages of “Israel lost the war in Gaza,” and “Hamas Triumphs” that I take away.

I take away the images, forever deeply etched on the minds of the world, of the dead and the maimed women and children and their weeping menfolk - many tens of thousands of them, and many more thousands still to be found beneath the rubble and many who have yet to die of their wounds, psychic and physical - and the almost indescribable suffering of those that have survived. There is no way I am inclined to describe this as a “defeat” for Israel or a “triumph” for Hamas, however much I understand - and I think I understand quite a lot - of the history of the suppression of Palestine and Palestinian peoples over the past eighty years.