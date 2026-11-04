There is a lot to be pessimistic about. Through the mist of the dawn of the US midterm elections, we can discern the silhouette of Democratic control of Congress - subject to the tedious rage of a lamed, would-be tyrant whose voabulary extends little beyond a handful of one or two-syllable adjectives - and the return of the Democrats to full power in 2028.

Does that mean the return of a neocon-dominated, MIC and Zionist penetrated, fanatical partisan of the fascist, corrupt Ukraine and panicky opponent to the fast-speed train of Russian, Chinese and BRICS-led multinodality?

Yes, kind of. And then, of course, the Narcissistic Don is still there, for another two ani horribiles (my schoolboy Latin still serves) crouched ready to afix the titles of Trump or America to any random entity that crosses his vision at Mar-a-Lago and, more dangerously, potentially ready to redeploy Israel to the service of the US Deep State and Global Overlordship. All with a view to maintaining the oil-rich region of West Asia in a state of permanent chaos through continuing support for a Greater Israel throughout the region and, further afield, in Northeast Africa first, and second, the annihilation of Netanyahu’s greatest perceived enemy, Iran.

Will there be a strike on Iran? Just a few days ago, this seemed very possible, and Netanyayu was pushing Trump to launch a strike as early as today, November 4. The logical time for a successful strike would have been before the elections, so as to have boosted the Republican chances in the election to use the drama of a successful blow to ameliorate the overwhelming national opposition to the war. And “success” might have meant as little as dropping a MOAB on Pickaxe mountain and then claiming, regardless of actual evidence, to have destroyed forever the (laughingly nonexistent) “nuclear threat” of Iran. Tucker Carlson a few days ago expressed his conviction that Trump was or is still considering nuclear weapons. Politically, the difference between a tactical nuke and a MOAB on Pickaxe mountain might not be great. Both are extremely difficult to implement. But a nuke does invite Russia to respond with equivalent force on behalf of Iran, and it would certainly not dispose Iran to mercy in its annihilation of Gulf neighbors.

America’s sense of moral logic is in such disrepair of course, that nobody even cares to ask what sense does it make for a nuclear power to nuke another country, one that does not actually have a nuke, on the basis of fake claims that the country might have a nuke at some point in the future, all on behalf of a neighboring power that has hundreds of nukes.

Anyway, to continue, we are now entering the post-election period and it is clear that Trump has lost - has actually been trounced, beaten black and blue. What would he actually gain now from a strike on Iran? Almost certainly he would gain nothing and lose even more than he already has.

It is possible that he is a savage and demented creature so consumed with inner rage that he will strike out blindly and crudely in whatever way he can. I think, though, that if that really was the case, then the Deep State would have to step in and, finally, remove him.

Whether a US strike was mild or major, Iran would respond with massive force in a way that could, quite easily, throw the US-dependent, undemocratic monarchies of the Gulf, including Saudi Arabia, into the trashcans of history and possibly undermine the viability of the Israeli state itself. This would seal Iranian control over Hormuz and Yemeni control over the Bab al-Mandab, inflict existential damage to the global economy for at least a decade before the US can hope to compensate by means of exploitation of its hold over Greenland for penetration of Arctic wealth and Arctic routes, and further larceny against the peoples of Venezuela (neither of these being sure-fire solutions). Ill-advised and mentally and psychologically crippled as he his, I am beginning to doubt that Trump will do this. What does he care if Netanyahu survives or not? Netanyahu is a US whipping boy. No Netanyahu means Eisenkot, and Eisenkot means no difference to anything - continuing genocide, continuing Greater Israel but, just possibly, a bit less recklessness so far as Iran is concerned which would probably suit Trump just fine for now.

We shall see. And as for the Israeli election, President Herzog is tasked with determining which politician has the highest mathematical or political probability of assembling a coalition. The main Jewish opposition parties have united behind former military chief Gadi Eisenkot. While Arab-led parties are open to backing him to oust Netanyahu, some right-wing factions within the opposition resist relying on Arab support to govern. Netanyahu has floated the idea of a broad US-backed unity government alongside Eisenkot, particularly given rising tensions with Iran. However, Eisenkot has previously ruled out an alliance with Netanyahu. Netanyahu remains in power as a caretaker prime minister during the negotiation window. If all chosen candidates fail to form a 61-seat majority within the coming weeks, Israel will automatically trigger another general election early next year.

Does it serve Netanyahu to trigger a war against Iran, a war in which he may believe that the US would then enter? The better question, however, is whether it serves the US (or, rather, Trump and his gangster cabal) for Israel to trigger a war against Iran, and that, as I argue above, looks increasingly unlikely (not that it ever for one moment made sense). If it was just about Netanyahu then yes, a war might lock the current caretaker government into a more permanent status. But the chances are high that Israel would be badly impacted by Iranian missiles and its stature, already close to zero on the international stage, would lose even its military sheen. To the extent that the continuing existence of Israel really would be in debate against the possibility, a first, of UN removal of its recognition of Israel as a legitimate nation, and, secondly, the imposition of a tabula rasa on Israeli territory followed by an international tribunal to rule on the redesignation of territories, with the option to use military force to establish new mandates. But that is almost certainly wishful thinking.

In brief, at a time when even Trump - admittedly in a state of utter desperation before being annihilated in the polls - has talked of bringing US military aid to Israel to an end by the close of this year and make Israel pay for its weapons (a silly promise given how easy it would be to make up the aid in other ways) - even Netanyahu has to realize that raising a finger in the face of the American electorate right now, however satisfying that would be to him personally - is probably not the way to go.

And by the way that Trump promise, unreal and undependable as it is, utterly disgraces Trump the man and the nation that supported him, after his continuation of US military aid through the genocide of Gaza, the genocide that will succeed it in the West Bank, Israel’s illegal and insupportable despoliation of southern Syria and southern Lebanon, and its growing, reckless antics through Africa and further afield - all financed, ultimately, by American Zionist money.

Just before I leave the topic of Israel, we should expect a lot of self-flagellating rhetoric from the Democrats about how awful Israel really is, and some weakly convincing efforts to restore some of the damage that Rupublicans and Democrats together have inflicted on the free speech rights of Americans to voice their profound disgust with Israel, with Zionism, and all their little guardians scattered like the seeds of poisonous plants throughout the US legislative and security apparatus.

But frankly, I do not expect any fundamental change. We have paraded around this plaza for far too many decades now to expect anything else but the continual, ominous Deep State recommitment to US Overlordship. That, for the recent election, the Democratic Party ran more than 60 military-intelligence candidates for Congress, sort of warns us as to what will come.

It probably won’t all be bad. Perhaps we will see some meaningful reform in the case of the Trump regime’s most egregious abuses of power, including the murderous rampages of his all-but-private army, ICE, the undemocratic distortions of the structures of public administration, and the continuing criminal coverup of the Epstein files. But elections do not change Deep State geopolitical services on behalf of the plutocracy and corporatocracy.

The results surely will entail some moderation of Trump’s reckless and suicidal West Asian escapades, a moderation that will materially benefit the lives of most everybody around the world, immediately - the lives of those, at least, whose sense of value does not depend on high energy prices.

But then, of course, we must revisit the sad case of Biden’s neocon war of choice, albeit on behalf of the Deep State, the premature ejaculation of a long-nurtured Deep State provocation of Russia through the manipulation of Ukraine as the West’s proxy battering ram against the legitimate security interests of the Russian Federation.

Will the new Democrats turn out to be stale old Biden and Deep State Democrats?

Of course they will. So either Zelenskiy or, more likely, his “elected” successor, has been thrown a bone of hope that the US, under Democratic control, will return to massive transfers of US taxpayer wealth, to be filtered through the corrupt clutches of the neo-Nazi criminal dictatorship of Kiev (where even today US-backed anti-corruption agencies may be staging a kind of coup by launching over one hundred searches targeting regime officials), and their US and European enablers. The Europeans have been given encouragement that their wily sabotaging of all promising peace negotiations to date has finally borne fruit - or that it will likely do so in two years’ time - and that the glorious, but demented, Risen Biden will return, the pennons of his mighty hordes all aflutter, to the rescue of European Neo-Nazis and their magnificent Savior, the might Autocrat - yes, she, Ursually Vondermentally Lying, Queen of Europe. All just in time for Europe’s pre-announced war of global annihilation around 2030. Assuming, of course, and it is a big assumption, that any of the current crop of WEF-groomed and cossetted political leaders will still be standing by that time.

Well, what will Russia do during Trump’s final years before a new Big Bad Biden? Russia has already concluded that it should remain open to talks, only provided that these confirm Russian demands and that, from Russia’s point of view, the war over Ukraine will be concluded to Russia’s entire advantage well before 2030. Ukraine is sinking, fast. The air and drone is asymmetric in Russia’s favor. Slow or fast, Russia is and will continue its trajectory to the Dnieper. Destruction of what remains of the Dnieper bridges will entrust Ukrainian forces on the east bank to the mercy of Russia. Russia spends only a small fraction of US defense budgets on its military and its weapons, but US costs are four or, sometimes many more times higher than Russian because of the USA’s unbridled institutional corruption and extreme capitalism.

Will that be the end of the story? Of course not. The US Deep State, short of some cataclysmic event that we can barely imagine at this moment, will remain steadfast in its service to the Great Wet Dream of US unipolarity, to be achieved in never-ending campaigns of destabilization and ruin against Russia, China, the Global South and even among it supposed allies in Europe.

The US Deep State will not win. It has closed itself off from authentic understanding of the world. It is outmatched in practically every conceivable way. It has no soul, offers little to believe in, has no compassionate deity, and what little it does offer is garbled, cheapened, plagiarized and shopworn.

But it will rather destroy the species than lose.