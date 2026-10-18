Inspired by a recent conversation I heard earlier today between Jeffrey Sachs and Glenn Diesen, I checked the projections for population in 2050, from the French Institute for Demographic Studies, broken down by continent (with Russia counted within Europe, so some reason - what else would you expect from France?). Note the growth of Africa

I have, of course, suspended judgment as to the likelihood that the human species will still maintain any kind of existence on this planet.

I note that our current global wars are being pursued mainly by the very powers (North America, Europe minus Russia, Oceana) that are in decline in terms of their relative weight in population and wealth. Russia’s population at 136 million will not grow a great deal, if at all, but it is projected to be the sixth largest economy in terms of PPP, close to Brazil, a little ahead of Mexico. Note the growth of Africa.

This is what I get:

Asia - 5.28 billion (accounting for 45-50% of Global PPP)

Africa and the Middle East - 2.5 billion, of whom around 650 million in the Middle East (accounting for 8-12% of Global PPP)

Americas (all of ‘em) - 1.16 billion (4.25 in the North; 762 million in the South and Caribbean) (accounting for 15-17% of Global PPP)

Europe - 710-744 million (accounting for 12-15% of Global PPP)

Oceania - 57-73 million

Totals

Global total population: 9.7 - 10.2 billion

Global PPP: $7.1 trillion to $7.5 trillion.