Empire, Communication and NATO Wars

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john webster's avatar
john webster
5h

It is important for Russia to continue to wear Ukraine AND its European allies down and not give them an excuse to play the victim so that they can mobilise their populations into a more vigorous support. Doctorow is what we call a 'right wing ultra leftist'. Stop giving this fool air time: 'don't you know there's a war on?"

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