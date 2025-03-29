The Achilles Heel(s) of Over-Touted Negotiators

For 21st Century Newswire, Hamide Rencus provides a detailed history of the persecution of Alwaites in Syria by various Jihadi force, with the backing of Western and other Arab powers such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar (see Rencus).

The point is, and it is a point I endeavour to emphasize in my 2022 book, Conflict Propaganda in Syria, the success of the disproporationate weight of Alawite influence throughout the administrations of both Hafez Assad and his son Bashar, is accounted for by the fact that the Alawites provided protection for all faith minorities in Syria against the ever-present danger of a demograpnically more numerous Sunni population, a small proportion of whom was always vulnerable to extreme Salafist ideologies and the Arab and Western pupeteers who are almost always trying to weaponize those ideologies at the service of their own foreign policy interests.

It seems a relatively minor but important point, and it is precisely the kind of point that is probably beyond the knowledge and understanding of American negotiators in the Middle East. Larry Johnson called out US peace envoy Steve Witkoff on his Sonar21 blog the other day for lacking this kind of intimate knowledge of relevant history that would likely go a long way to explain his inefficacy both in dealing with Hamas (or, rather, in not dealing with and for not understanding Hamas nor able, even, to rise about Zionist propaganda and empathize with the history of the Palestian people), and in securing a meaningful outcome on Ukraine to this point in time.

Even some members of the supposedly “alternative media,” are prone to swooning like schoolgirls before what they would persuade us is the superior cunning of “businessmen” like Trump and Witkoff. The presumption is that an approach that is sometimes called “transactionalism,” one that they equate with businesslike savvy, somehow doesnt require knowledge of history or of the adversary: as in a game of chess, all you need is a familiarity with “moves,” and nothing about the history of black and white kings and queens prior to the current game.

That is the first and possibly the gravest error. It is extremely rare in the US, by the way, for anyone to survive being born and educated in it and having had to earn any kind of living in it, to the point that their most basic idea of the country is based on a World War Two image of US heroism on the battlefield, and who is remotely capable of seing the world through any radically different lens. And rarer still, I would say, for them to have the remotest influence on any Administration foreign policies.

Secondly, I would argue that anyone, and I think there are a LOT of people like this in the USA, who celebrates what they like to imagine is the superior intellect of businesspeople or at least, their leaders, simply because they are businesspeople, is deluding him or her self, and inflicting great damage on their mental faculties as a result. They need to study the history of American business and in particular its greatest corporations. This is not a story of gentlemanly Adam Smith type capitalism under conditions of free competition. Far more often this is story of power, privilege, monopoly, ruthlessness, lack of scruples, cruelty, injusice, and the corruption of politicians, media, the judiciary, education and cultural systems.

And when we are done fighting the insane and obscene transfer of the people’s wealth to Ukraine and to the armaments industries in a proxy war that was provoked deliberately by the West, using Ukraine as its instrument and with a view to dismembering Russia…when we are done with that battle, I say, we will need very quickly to return to the theme of the problems of monopoly/oligopoly capitalism in the US, Russia and everywhere else, even as we strive to focus on what exactly a new, multipolar global order subject to international law, might and should actually look like.

So the Middle East is a staggeringly horrific mess and the scene of one of the worst war crimes in modern history, about to get very much worse, notwithstanding the merits (and frankly they are very modest) of the likes of Steve Witkoff), not just because of the human limitations of one or of several US negotiators but because the whole negotiation process is premissed, in the Middle East as in Ukraine, on the silly notion that a great power “mediator” can mediatate anything successfully when it is itself one of the belligerants.

Trump makes it even more ridiculous when:

(1) at one and the same time as he rushes at a peace settlement on Ukraine (crassly, by the way, as he concentrates on trying to achieve a ceasefire when he should first be concentrating on what an actual, durable, peace settlement will look like); he…

(2) is trying to entice Ukraine into a minerals deal that will virtually convert Ukraine into a US colony; and…

(3) threatens to launch a war with a key ally of Russia that Russia is obligated to protect under the terms of UN Charter Chapter 7, Article 51 - Iran which, if he does, will sabotage any progress on Ukraine; especially…

(4) given that the theat to Iran is based on entirely and easily demonstrable false pretext (even the latest US intelligence threat assessment again, for the umpteenth time confirms that Iran has no nuclear weapon, is not building a nuclear weapon, that it hasn’t tried anything in this direction since 2003, and that its Supreme Leader has forbidden the development of a nuclear weapon), while…

(5) the US sacrifices international credibility throughout much of the world and especially in the Global South by not only supporting Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, doing nothing to staunch Israel’s Zionist aggressions in Lebanon (now extending to Beiruit again) and Syria (now extending even to attacks on Latakia in the north), and conducting an illegal, undeclared war against the Houthis in Yemen who have not attacked US shipping since Israel sabotaged the first phase of the ceasefire with Hamas a couple of weeks ago); not to mention…

(6) that to seal the end of global respect for the US, Trump is turning the country into a tin pot dictatorship of the kind that it used to support in South America (for the latest account of how this is happening, see John Whitehead in Global Research here: Global Research).

If anyone is exhibiting brilliance in negotiation right now, it would have to be Putin, Lavrov and their Moscow team, and not just because they collectively have extensive experience and demonstrated skill in these matters, unlike the inexperienced neophytes with whom Trump has surrounded himself.

On the 30-day partial ceasefire deal the Russians have demonstrated willingness to talk and have showered Trump with all the respect he desires (Putin yesterday called Trump’s desire for peace “sincere”), but have given away virtually nothing, as they have said they will withdraw at any time if Ukraine violates the agreement and given that a mere 30 days space between attacks on Ukraine energy facilites aligns with what is the general Russian pattern in any case.

In the meantime Russia unhurriedly acquires more and more Ukrainian territory. On the Black Sea grain initiative - which really does little to change a situation that has for some time been relatively safe for commercial shipping, yet which Zelenskiy and the Europeans are doing their best to shoot down in any case - Russia has used the idea to persuade the US that it must lift sanctions on Russia (well, we will see).

In the meantime, Putin has indicated that Russia will not interfere with Trump’s bid to acquire Greenland. This is another nail in the coffin of US-European relations and signals the development of a possible US-Russia united front to contain and subdue European silliness. Putin has even suggested that the US could have a role in helping restore Nord Stream pipelines - yes, those very ones that Biden sabotaged and which would help re-industrialize Germany by resupplying the cheapest oil and gas available but which European leaders are too stubborn to admit that they need. And, as I reported yesterday, Putin in suggesting a role for the UN in policing a peace agreement and settlement in Ukraine - the role for which the UN is clearly the world’s most legitimately suited agency - a suggestion that further exposes the duplicity and silliness of European and Zelenskiy machinations.

No Color in This Revolution

From Markus Salzmann, Peter Schwarz in World Socialist Web Site (WSWS) comes this very helpful appraisal of what is going on in Serbia, a narrative, admittedly, that has been very difficult to make sense of: a genuine uprising or another NED-style color revolution?

The authors uncover far more pro-EU sentiment in the current administration than I had expected. This is very much a student-led movement that has few if any links to existing or traditional opposition parties. Ranging againt the students are not only State forces but also SNS officials who are often linked to fascist groups. During the demonstration in Belgrade, a notorious fascist unit associated with executions and war crimes in the 1990s marched.

“The EU has openly backed Vučić in Serbia, whom it needs to repel the influence of Russia and China, integrate Serbia into the EU and exploit the country’s vast lithium deposits. For his part, Vučić is determined to continue on a path towards the EU, even if he repeatedly plays up the traditionally close relations between Serbia and Russia and the country’s economic ties with China to reinforce his status. China has invested billions in Serbia and is its second largest trading partner after Germany.”

Recent visitors to Serbia, expressing their support for Vučić, include both European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and former German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Scholz signed a “Memorandum on Critical Raw Materials” that grants the EU access to Serbia’s lithium deposits. The Jadar mine, operated by the Anglo-Australian mining company Rio Tinto, can meet 90 percent of Europe’s current lithium needs. Massive protests against the environmentally destructive mining had previously forced the Serbian government to halt it for two years, until the project resumed under pressure from the EU.

“Vučić plays a central role for the EU in the repulsion of refugees coming via the so-called Balkan route. Vučić also has a good relationship with French President Emmanuel Macron. During Macron’s visit to Belgrade in 2024, Vučić purchased 12 Rafale fighter jets from the French manufacturer Dassault, worth €2.7 billion. Although the sum is unaffordable for Serbia, the political advantages that Vučić expects to gain were obviously worth the price to him.

Donald Trump’s administration—or more precisely, his family—is also pursuing its business interests in Belgrade with Vučić’s active support. On March 24, thousands protested in Belgrade against the construction of a luxury project by the US investment firm Affinity Partners, which is owned by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.”