I think Gilbert Doctorow is right to chastise Professor Mearsheimer for complacency over Ukraine’s drone attacks. Deep into Russia. And Doctorow is bringing to the table a network of personal contacts and personal investment that I suspect Mearsheimer lacks. The same is true, I suspect, of Alexander Mercouris, whose knee-jerk and rather thin efforts to scoff at concerns about the degraded status, let us say, of Crimea, would be laughable if they were not so tragic. (A year ago who in their right mind would have calmly accepted and dismissed as irrelevant that civilians in Crimea could not buy gasoline and that Russia, one of the world’s top oil producers, would have insufficient gasoline for its people?). When even Putin’s own remarks suggest concern and anxiety, and I believe they do, then it is time to at least prepare to adjust the cost- benefit analysis of the war.

The oddest feature of this clash of perspectives (featuring another late arrival to the ungainly mesh of the “alt media” world is “Professor” Jiang Queqin - Jiang is not a university professor; nor is Doctorow, by the way, although he is often labeled as such by Judge Napolitano who actually has been a judge) is that it is not so much a clash about facts on the ground as about what these facts mean.

For the not-actually-Professor gang, the facts signify growing public exasperation in Russia with Putin’s extreme caution. Even Russia’s latest attack on Kiev chose to target mainly the same old range of military assets that could have been struck at any time over the past four years.

Doctorow, in particular, believes that the Russian people want a decisive strike on Ukraine’s leadership and if they do not get it, then Putin and his party will be so hammered in the upcoming elections for the Duma in September (yes, dear reader, Russians -like Iranians, incidentally - have elections, and these are arguably more meaningful than those in the USA) that Putin will be pushed aside.

More extreme, though not so much more extreme or unreasonable, are those who support the Karaganov recommendation of a painful “demonstration” attack by Russia on military and/or symbolic targets of its real enemies - the corporately captured pseudo democracies of the West - who now cluster behind the rallying cry of Germany’s new Hitler (in the sense that he confuses national regeneration with militarization), Fred Merz.

All this is Pooh-pooed by Mearsheimer whose classic “realist” perspective deals with the world only through what he and his ilk deem to be “rational” self interest.

Mearsheimer is at least a professor. But then so am I, and my professorial perspectives on geo-politics have been critically leavened by social science and cultural studies. Too much of even the critical analysis to which we are subjected is coming from a class of Western-trained and (once you scratch the surface) pro-Western thinkers, many of them from former military and intelligence backgrounds that should at least give one pause.

So, back to the facts and what they mean. Russia is winning the war. Russian assessments of their military accomplishments have been extraordinarily accurate for the past four years; Ukrainian and official Western assessments have been laughingly inaccurate and tied to the propaganda needs of events such as today’s NATO summit in Ankara (Ankara! Seat of supreme deception) whose purpose is to provide more pretexts for the transfer of Western public wealth to Ukraine and the consequent expenditure of Ukrainian working class lives -all for the fulfillment of the West’s long-yearned- for destruction and pillaging of Russia.

But Russia is winning on the ground. YET the Russian people don’t feel the glory. They are being called on to sacrifice in a way they have not been called on before now. They are increasingly fearful. They want an administration that stops pussy-footing around, aping Western conceptions of what is reasonable or proportionate - part of the armory of Western constructions of how “civilized” it is when it is not engaged in the struggle for world dominance - delusions to which Russian elites have been susceptible since the time of Peter the Great.