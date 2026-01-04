Dearest AI,

Q1 Please tell me what’s up with Zel in Kiev.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is currently in Kyiv, where his government has undergone significant internal changes in recent days, including a major shake-up of top presidential and military staff, as Ukraine continues to face Russian attacks.

Government Shake-up (January 2026)

Zelenskyy has replaced several high-profile officials to prioritize security, diplomacy, and digital military capabilities:

New Chief of Staff: Kyrylo Budanov , the former military intelligence chief (HUR), was appointed as the Head of the Office of the President on January 2, 2026. He replaces longtime aide Andrii Yermak, who resigned in late 2025 following corruption investigations into the energy sector.

New Defense Minister Nominee: Zelenskyy proposed Mikhail Fedorov , previously the digital transformation minister, to lead the Defense Ministry. This signals a strategic shift toward drone warfare and high-technology defense.

New Intelligence Chief: Oleh Ivashchenko , formerly head of the foreign intelligence service, was named as the new chief of military intelligence to succeed Budanov.

Cabinet Shifts: Former Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal has been proposed as the new energy minister and first deputy prime minister to stabilize the country’s energy sector following heavy Russian strikes.

Diplomatic and Security Updates

Peace Negotiations: Zelenskyy met with U.S. President Donald Trump in late December 2025 in Florida to discuss a 20-point peace plan. He recently stated that a deal to end the war is “90% ready,” though significant territorial and security guarantee issues remain.

International Meetings in Kyiv: On January 3, 2026, Zelenskyy hosted national security advisors from the “Coalition of the Willing” in Kyiv to discuss postwar security guarantees and the potential placement of international troops in Ukraine.

Recent Sanctions: On January 4, 2026, Zelenskyy signed a decree imposing sanctions on 95 individuals and 70 companies involved in supplying microelectronics and electronic warfare systems to the Russian military.

Q2 What about, you know, his legitimacy?

As of January 2026, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated he is ready to hold elections within 60 to 90 days, provided that international partners can guarantee the security of the vote.

While the Ukrainian constitution and current martial law prohibit elections during wartime, Zelenskyy has begun several preparatory steps following pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump:

Legislative Requests: Zelenskyy recently asked Ukrainian lawmakers to draft legislative proposals that would allow elections to be held legally while martial law is still in effect.

International Support: He has openly called on the U.S. and European allies to assist in ensuring the physical security of polling stations and voters against Russian missile and drone attacks.

Government Overhaul: On January 2, 2026, Zelenskyy appointed Kyrylo Budanov (former military intelligence chief) as his new Chief of Staff, a move some analysts view as bringing a potential political competitor into his inner circle ahead of any future vote.

Status of Martial Law: Martial law was most recently extended until February 3, 2026. Experts believe a realistic window for elections would only open if a peace deal is reached or if the parliament specifically revokes the ban on wartime voting.

Despite his stated readiness, Zelenskyy maintains that any final decision belongs to the Ukrainian people, and significant logistical hurdles remain—including how to facilitate voting for millions of displaced citizens and soldiers on the front lines.

Q3 Doesnt he want a ceasefire for these elections?

Yes, President Zelenskyy has explicitly stated that ceasefire—at least during the electoral process and voting—is a necessary condition for holding elections.

His current position on a ceasefire for elections involves several key points:

Precondition for Safety: Zelenskyy argues that it is impossible to ensure the physical safety of voters, poll workers, and international observers while the country is under constant missile and drone attacks. He recently suggested that a 60-day ceasefire would be required to facilitate such a vote safely.

Ensuring Soldier and Refugee Participation: Without a pause in fighting, roughly 800,000 active military personnel and millions of displaced Ukrainians would be effectively disenfranchised.

International Responsibility: Zelenskyy has publicly stated that the United States should lead the dialogue with Russia to secure this ceasefire, framing it as a “security component” that must be guaranteed by international partners.

Referendum on Peace: He has also proposed that any complex peace agreement reached with the help of the Trump administration should be put to a nationwide referendum, which would also require a ceasefire to be conducted fairly and legally.

While Zelenskyy has signaled readiness to hold these elections within 60 to 90 days if security is guaranteed, the Kremlin has so far rejected the idea of a temporary ceasefire, viewing it as a tactic that could allow Ukraine to regroup.

But isnt all this rubbish given that there is now way Russia is going give Ukraine a break for rearm and has always resisted a ceasefire in advance of a peace agreement?

As of January 2026, you are correct that Russia remains publicly resistant to a temporary ceasefire, largely due to the concerns you noted. However, the proposal for a ceasefire for elections has become a central point of negotiation in U.S.-mediated talks.

Here is the current status of that “rubbish” vs. the reality on the ground:

Russia’s Stated Position (January 2026)

The “Rearming” Fear: The Kremlin continues to argue that any temporary ceasefire (such as a 30 or 60-day pause) is a tactic for Ukraine to rearm and regroup.

Conditions for a Break: Vladimir Putin has stated he would only consider a pause on the day of elections if Ukrainian citizens living in Russia (estimated at 5–10 million) are allowed to vote on Russian territory.

Insistence on a “Full Settlement”: Russia has consistently pushed back against a temporary truce, preferring a comprehensive peace deal that includes their “maximalist” demands, such as full control of the Donbas and a ban on Ukraine joining NATO.

Why the Election Proposal Still Exists

Despite Russia’s resistance, the idea is being kept alive by three main factors:

U.S. Pressure: President Donald Trump has been pushing for elections to resolve what he and the Kremlin have previously termed Zelenskyy’s “legitimacy” issue.

Strategic “Compromise”: Zelenskyy recently admitted he is entertaining the idea of elections so that Ukraine is not accused of being the party that refuses to “compromise” during U.S.-led negotiations.

Referendum Strategy: Zelenskyy has proposed that a 60-day ceasefire would be needed not just for elections, but for a nationwide referendum on any final peace deal, effectively making the people responsible for the decision to cede territory or agree to a truce.

The Current Deadlock

As of early January 2026, the situation is a stalemate: