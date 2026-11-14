Scott Horton’s widely praised 2024 book, 675 pages, “Provoked” (dedicated, appropriately, to Daniel Ellsberg) tells the story of how the West used Ukraine as a battering ram to dismember the Russian Federation. The narrative spans the unfolding of the threat under the succeeding presidencies of George G.H. Bush, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Donald Trump (1) and Joe Biden.

Stephen Kinzer’s 2026 book, “Boiling Point: How America Brought War to Ukraine,” 374 pages, tells a similar story but over a much longer period, beginning with the turning of Nazi spy king Reinhard Gehlen (see below), who the US hired a few days after the conclusion of World War Two, paying him well to expose for US benefit what he knew of anti-Soviet networks (see here: (Kinzer).

This early history has a lot to say about US penetration of Ukrainian fascist networks centering on the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) and its armed wing, the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), the rerouting of Ukrainian fascists to the protection of Canada and the USA, and essentially the handover of US foreign policy with respect to Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union to a coterie of die-hard and often very right wing anti-Soviet figures in the worlds of intelligence, think-tanks and diplomacy (back in the day when “diplomacy” meant talking to the other side, as Kinzer says in interview yesterday with Glenn Diesen, not just to your own friends who already agree with you).

Of course, as we have often seen in this space, the full story is actually a lot older, going back a couple of hundred years to the bitter rivalry between the British Empire and the Russian Tsars in the struggle for land and influence across central and eastern Europe, central and west Asia: two hundred plus years of European (primarily British) propaganda about how evil the Russians were and how pure and sweet-smelling the British - the kind of priceless propaganda campaign that seeps into mothers’ milk and once convinced generations of well-meaning European citizens that the earth is flat and, today, that Europeans should glory in their leaders’ determination to throw their national wealth into the coffers of a corrupt and authoritarian bunch of crazies in Kiev.

The works of both Horton and Kinzer finger Bill Clinton as peculiarly (but of course, not solely) culpable in for the latest phases of this tragic saga, for his dishonorable violation of the agreements reached between G..H. Bush and Mikhail Gorbachev at the end of the Cold War and the dissolution of the Soviet Union, agreements that were intended to ensure that in return for Russian acceptance of the unification of Germany (how unfortunate that seems today when we see how easily the system throws up new warmongers in different guise - looking at you, Friedrich), NATO would move not an inch further eastwards.

But Clinton decided that didn’t matter, preferring to listen to the likes of Polish neo-capitalist hero Lech Walesa, and worrying that he needed to stay ahead of Bob Dole’s game in the 1996 US elections by stealing Dole’s fanatical thunder on the need for NATO expansion.

Much the same dynamic has played out, to more woeful and deadly effect, in the days and months just preceding the start of Russia’s SMO in February 2022 (for a recap, consult the WMD interview with Ray McGovern posted yesterday and again today - below) and the years of war that have followed (Putin aide Yuri Ushakov abandons the discourse of “Special Military Operation” in favor of plain old “war” in his most recent messages).

In my own most recent messages I have striven to keep abreast of the latest developments, most important of them being the tripartite talks between US, Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Abu Dhabi (UAE) and, more important still, the subsequent talks in Moscow between Vladimir Putin and his negotiating chief Vladimir Medinsky (among others), with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

It is in Abu Dhabi and, even more significantly, in Moscow, that Russia has succeeded in re-tabling the issue of a new European security architecture (ESA) borrowing from the draft treaties that Russia invited NATO to consider back in December 2021 and January 2022.

According to a report published by the German newspaper Bild on November 13, 2026, Russian negotiators put forward sweeping informal proposals during what western media like to refer to as “US-mediated” (a propaganda term used to distract attention from US neocon culpability for and direct participation in the war on Ukraine’s behalf) talks in Abu Dhabi aimed at ending the war in Ukraine and establishing ESA.

Russia demanded that Finland withdraw from NATO and return to its pre-membership status. The plan also calls for a complete ban on NATO military bases in the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

Moscow proposed retaining all Ukrainian territories it currently occupies while taking full control of the entire Donbas region. Ukraine would be forced to cede the remaining parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions still under Kyiv’s control.

(Note what this excludes - and I find this in some ways shockingly reasonable - Russia is not demanding the entirety of Kherson or Zapporizhzhia; it appears to give up on aspirations to extend Russian control over oblasts other than those mentioned in the Putin “Istanbul Plus” conditions but which would be very useful in securing Russian bordere security, like Odessa. Precisely because Russia has previouslyu considered the idea of partitioning any of the four oblasts - Donetsk, Luhansk, Zherson and Zapporizhzhia - unnegotiable, the Bild report is probably not based on a credible document).

Ukraine would be required to adopt a permanently non-aligned status and abandon its bid to join NATO, though potential European Union membership would not be ruled out (Ukraine would have to forgo participation in EU defense activities). Additionally, the Ukrainian ports of Odessa and Mykolaiv would be demilitarized and barred from use as naval bases, alongside separate guarantees for freedom of navigation in the Black and Baltic seas.

The proposal envisions transforming Moldova into a federal republic consisting of core Moldovan territory, Gagauzia, and the breakaway region of Transnistria. If Moldova were to join the EU, Transnistria and Gagauzia would gain the right to hold independence referendums.

In exchange for Western acceptance of these terms, Moscow reportedly offered to withdraw its nuclear weapons from Belarus and refrain from deploying intermediate-range missiles there. (Surely, this would only be mooted on the assumption that the US would withdraw offensive missile launch sites from Poland and Romania?). Russia would also pull its military contingent out of Transnistria.

Bild emphasized that the document represents just one of several competing proposals circulating among parallel negotiating groups, noting it remains unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin has formally endorsed this specific draft. I think we can be sure he has not.

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen has flatly rejected the reported demand on Friday, calling the suggestion “absolutely outrageous” and stating that Finland’s NATO membership is non-negotiable. The Kremlin has disputed the accuracy of the report, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov denying that Russia put forward such conditions or discussed Finland’s withdrawal from NATO during the talks.

Following the Abu Dhabi meetings - which yielded an agreement for a major prisoner swap, with Ukraine declining to take up Russia’s challenge and prove that it still controls Konstantynivka south of Dobrepillia in Donetsk by organizing safe passage for entrapped citizens - US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner traveled to Moscow to meet with Putin and then to Dublin to brief Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy has warned that revising European security guarantees to appease Moscow is dangerous (i.e. he will concede nothing), while Kushner confirmed - falsely, as it happens - that European representatives will be included in the next round of negotiations. So far as Russia is concerned this will happen only if Ukraine desists from insisting that a ceasefire much precede talks, that Europe must appoint a European representative (which seems too great a challenge), and commit sincerely to peace talks rather than seeking to sabotage them with its usual impossible demands.

The New York Times today (NYT), citing what the authors describe as a “paper that Russian officials circulated this week,” labels the Russian position as “hard line,” and “unyielding.” It confirms what is scarcely bothered to note in 2021, that Russia was calling on NATO to pull back to its 1997 borders. Failing to mention that Trump appears to have simply forgotten an agreement he once claimed had been reached with Russia at Anchorage in 2024, the NYT claims that “V. Putin has scarcely budged on his core objectives after more than 20 months of diplomacy by the Trump administration to end the conflict.” Pathetically, it mourns that Russia has not responded to the “economic inducements” tabled by Kushner and Witkoff in true extreme-capitalist Trumpian mode. The paper claims that the Russians argued in Abu Dhabi that the separate US and Soviet regions of influence of that era avoided conflict, while the US “rules-based order” has increased it mightily. Emphatically correct.

The paper cited by the NYT says that the Russian position is that NATO countries must rule out the further (a word that might suggest Russia is prepared to live with existing NATO borders, which entirely contradicts the Bild-cited paper above - but see below) expansion of their alliance as well as “any military activity” in Ukraine and elsewhere in “Eastern Europe, in the South Caucasus and in Central Asia.” Russia is said to want France and Britain to rule out the possibility that they would use their nuclear weapons to protect other European countries. The foresees an end to “the supply of any type of Western weapons and military equipment and products to Ukraine.” Russia would only approve of Ukraine’s joining the European Union if Ukraine does not participate in the bloc’s common defense policy. Russia wants NATO to pull back its troops and bases to the alliance’s 1997 borders. This, says the NYT, would weaken the ability of the alliance’s “most vulnerable members”, such as Poland and the ex-Soviet Baltic countries of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, to defend themselves: the very countries, I would argue, that have been most fanatically supportive of, and deceptive about, NATO aggression towards Russia, forgetting that Russia long ago dismantled its own “NATO-style” alliance, the Warsaw Pact.

Alexander Mercouris in his broadcast this morning notes that Europe has failed to agree on a chief negotiator, and Alexander argues the paralysis is no accident. He notes that Spain was shut out from Abu Dhabi, reflecting something of the divisions between EU members that make it difficult to appoint a single negotiator. Spain is distrusted because the Spanish would favor a more conciliatory approach while Germany, Italy and some others want something harder. But the hardliners too are divided - few people like Macron, and fewer still like Kallas.

Mercouris considers both the Bild and New York Times reports are leaks that look designed to sink talks on Europe's security architecture. Mercouris wonders if the US and EU would rather seek Ukraine sink than return to 1997 NATO borders. Zelenskiy is bitterly opposed to Russian notions of a ESA and, with some of the Europeans, seems to have reverted to the position taken at the October 2026 Oslo meeting at which Europeans discussed putting to Russia a choice between Russia taking Donbass and Ukraine joining NATO, or agreeing a ceasefire on current conflict lines, involving a demilitarized buffer zone continuing to be administered by Ukraine, and NOT, for the time being, joining NATO. That was the proposal taken by Witkoff to Putin and which Putin categorically rejected and insisted on negotations must be based on talking about the ESA, something to which the US appears to have agreed.

Mercouris speculates that Zelenskiy was encouraged by somebody in Europe to revive the Oslo proposal so as to ensure the forthcoming collapse of negotiations altogether. The whole process of negotiation has been intended (first of all by the CIA’s John Ratcliffe in September) as an opportunity for Ukraine to regroup. This in wake of the overall failure of the US-Ukraine Spring-Summer 2026 offensives including, most dramatically, the drone offensives on Russian oil refineries (13 hit so far), cargo ships, “shadow fleet” ships, e-commerce and other warehouses etc., with the CIA providing more targeting data via Starlink/Starshield. This latter appears still to be working below-par - Ukraine blaming it for all their recent failures - perhaps as a deliberate decision by Elon Musk or the result of Rassvet-navigated jamming operations).

These same Ukrainian attacks incited Russia to respond massively in many different ways including, most importantly, the destruction of bridges all along the Dnieper, degrading them of their military utility.

Ukraine is bankrupted, drained of the funds made available by a large EU loan at the beginning of 2026, leading Zelenskiy to demand a further $170 billion or so of European funds that Europe cannot possibly afford, while large areas of Ukraine suffer prolonged powercuts, degradation of other basic facilities including water, crippling manpower shortages, while still facing massive Russian drone and missile attacks on almost a nightly basis.

Reverting to Gehlen: Under U.S. sponsorship from 1946 to 1956, the former Wehrmacht Major General primary responsibility was hired to establish and direct a clandestine espionage network - the Gehlen Organization p focused on gathering intelligence on the Soviet Union and Eastern Bloc. Operating near Munich, his organization served as the primary “eyes and ears” on the ground for American intelligence during the early Cold War. Following his surrender and debriefing at Fort Hunt, Virginia, after the ending of World War II, Gehlen was tasked with recruiting hundreds of former German military, SS, and Gestapo intelligence officers to rebuild his World War II Eastern Front intelligence apparatus.

Initially operating under U.S. Army Intelligence (G-2) from 1946 to 1949, Gehlen’s primary duty was tracking Red Army troop movements and military capabilities in the Soviet occupation zone and Eastern Europe. When the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) assumed control in 1949, his mandate expanded to include political, economic, and technical espionage across the Soviet Bloc. Between 1947 and 1955, Gehlen’s agents systematically interviewed virtually every German prisoner of war returning from Soviet captivity. This provided the U.S. with an ongoing, up-to-date picture of Soviet infrastructure, industry, and internal conditions.

Under the terms of the Fort Hunt agreement, Gehlen retained operational autonomy over his agents while the U.S. supplied funding, vehicles, and aircraft. In exchange, Gehlen was required to turn over all gathered intelligence to Washington while preparing the network to eventually transition into the official intelligence agency of a sovereign West German state.

In April 1956, the US formally transferred control of the organization to the West German government under Chancellor Konrad Adenauer, where it became the Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND) - West Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service - with Gehlen serving as its first president until 1968.