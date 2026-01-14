Iran

Following our experience of Western mainstream media’s almost exclusive conduiting of official Western sources on “WMD” prior to the illegal invasion of Iraq in 2003 and numerous other media’s incontestably grovelling obeisance to power in Western interventions worldwide at least since Vietnam, through to Grenada 1983, Panama 1989, Yugoslavia 1999, WTC in 2001 and the invasion of Afghanistan 2001, Georgia’s invasion of Ossetia in 2008, NATO bombing of Libya in 2011, Western regime-change shennanigans in Syria from 2011, and in Ukraine from 2004 through 2014 and onwards, its virtually eternal parroting of Israeli narratives of the colonial reality in Palestine since even before Israel’s founding in 1948 and, of course, of the genocide in Gaza since 2024; and equally eternal rabbiting on about Iran (which has no nuclear weapons) being a “nuclear threat,” (while largely quiet about Israel’s own illegal nuclear armory), why should we expect anything remotely different when it comes to Iran?

A Reuters report yesterday cited an anonymous Iranian official source to the effect that 2,000 had been killed in the wave of recent “protests” in Iran, of whom the vast majority had been members of Iranian security forces. Understandably, this has been criticized for its singularity, its anonymity, and for the unlikelihood of any Iranian official choosing to release such information to a Western news agency, but I think the more important thing to look at is the disproportionate number of deaths cited among security personnel, very reminiscent of what happened in Syria when Western-supported offshoots of the Muslim Brotherhood engaged (for the second time - it had happened earlier under Hafez (1979-1982) in brutal killings of security forces in 2011.

We are told by Mohammad Marandi in interview today with Judge Napolitano that the protests began peacefully, mainly among small business owners, in reaction to the sudden collapse in value of the Iranian rial (in my view, a collapse that was almost certainly contrived as a Western military covert operation involving the shorting of the rial on currency markets) and continued peacefully for two days before suddenly becoming extraordinarily well-armed, violent, and indiscriminate.

Ordinary protestors acting in good faith, almost never resort to armed violence, not only because violence is not their intention but also because they typically lack the means of violence. Many of the dead among security forces have been killed by pistol shorts, according to Mirandi, indicating the presence of armed protestors among the crowds These are no ordinary protests. Mirandi also points out that these conditions are typically taken advantage of by organized crime and that the presence of criminals introduces new risks of violence.

Recall how a few weeks ago, when President Milei of Argentina was faced with a collapse of the peso, Trump stepped in immediately to intervene to support the currency. Some commentators have asked why Iran did not prepare for such a contingency in negotiations with BRICS countries and, especially, Russia and China, who surely had the means to come to the support of Iran. Well, we don’t know, but there does seem to be a continuing pattern, understandable, of Iranian resistence to dependence on others which is why, in the “12 Day war” last June it was discovered that Iran did not, in fact, enjoy the level of Russian air defense support that many had assumed existed. Putin explicitly said that such support had been offered but declined.

The situation in Iran mirrors that of Ukraine in 2014 when genuine protests against corruption in Ukraine (when is THAT is ever going to change?) were hijacked by Western-supported neo-Nazi or Banderite movements who turned the protests violent on the Maidan and, as Ivan Katchanovski has shown, even shot their own supporters and other protestors in order to push up the numbers of dead to the kind of level that US neocons and their minions thought was necessary to rationalize the ensuing coup d’etat.

Much of the actual Western reporting on Iran, especially since Iranian authorities shut down the Internet a couple of days ago originates from two “NGOs” (= government funded, generally) based (where else?) in Fairfax, Virginia, US: (1) Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRANA) and (2) United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) that provides reports and dossiers on Iran’s nuclear program and malign activities that are used by U.S. lawmakers and media. It designs programs to “ensure the regime’s economic and diplomatic isolation until it abandons its pursuit of nuclear weapons, support for terrorism, regional destabilization, and human rights violations”. Such dependable, honest, neutral sources! (Again, reminiscent of Western mainstream media dependency on Jihadi sources in Syria financed by the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office).

Western mainstream media have ignored, obscured or demonized the vast pro-government demonstrations that took place last Monday. Marandi cites a crowd size of three million in Tehran. He makes it clear that there continues, at the very least, to exist a sizable contingency in Iran that supporst the Iranian government, certainly well above the threshold at which the structure of power in Iran would collapse. Even as the Financial Times has conceded that a degree of calm has been restored to Iranian streets in recent days, US mainstream broadcasters have continued to furnish what they claim are images of vast, protesting crowds.

Intellinews today cites the highly dubious “Iran International” (IITV) source for its report that at least 12,000 people have been killed in what has been described as the largest killing in Iran’s contemporary history, while other reports put the death toll even higher at some 20,000 killed in four days of country-wide protests. IITV calls itself an “independent”, 24/7 Persian-language news channel based in London, owned by Volant Media UK, that broadcasts critical news and analysis about Iran. It is funded by a secretive entity with alleged links to Saudi Arabia, and provides extensive coverage of Iranian social unrest and human rights issues.

Volant Media UK Ltd, based in London was established on December 16, 2015. The company operates as the parent entity for major international news channels focused on the Middle East and Central Asia (including Iran International and Afghanistan International). Adel Abdulkarim, a British-Saudi national, is currently listed as a director and the major shareholder. Fahad Ibrahim Aldeghither, a Saudi national and former chairman of the telecommunications company Zain Saudi owned over 75% of the company from 2016 until May 2018. The company has frequently been at the center of geopolitical tensions. Journalists working for Volant Media channels have faced significant threats and intimidation from the Iranian government, leading to heightened security measures at its London facilities. The company has faced scrutiny regarding its funding sources; reports have historically linked its financial backing to Saudi-linked entities. Multiple investigative reports have challenged the company’s claims of total independence. Reports have alleged that the company received approximately $250 million in initial funding to launch Iran International, with sources claiming the funds originated from the Saudi royal court. Investigations have suggested the station is funded through a secretive offshore entity and linked to figures close to the Saudi crown prince. The Iranian government frequently labels Volant Media as an “arm of Saudi foreign policy” and has sanctioned the company on these grounds. According to Companies House records as of late 2025, the company has historically reported significant annual losses, which it offsets through continued capital allotments from its private shareholders

It is becoming increasingly obvious that the riots in Iran are the product of a Western regime-change operation instigated by the US and Israel. As Larry Johnson pointed out over the weekend on Sonar21, the US has been beefing up its forces in the Gulf since before the protests began. Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted a few days ago his best wishes to the protestors and to the “Mossad agents” that walked alongside every one of them. Israeli media like Channel 14 have openly reported the funneling of weapons by Israel into Iran. Washington-based and financed Iranian armed dissident group MEK has also been cited as involved by media and security forces in Israel. In interview this morning with Judge Napolitano, Max Blumenthal cites an Israeli military source to the effect that Israel intends to continue striking Iran even after a regime change has been executed. There has been a massive supply (40,000, reportedly) of Starlink terminals into Iran which has continued to enable a degree of coordination even in the circumstances of an Internet shutdown by Iranian authorities. Russia (and China?) had supplied aid to Iran in the form of jamming these Starlink communications.

In further displays of extraordinarily inappropriate and nonpresidential lack of decorum (and sanity), Trump, possibly realizing that the immediate goal of regime change has once more failed, has lashed out, threatening the imposition of a further 25% tariff on the business that countries that trade with Iran do with the US, and urging protestors in Iran to take over government institutions, and promising them that “help is on the way.”

It will be interesting to see how the tariff threat unfolds, as it seems to provoke China to break its one-year tariff truce with the US and return to a denial of raw earths and supply of other precious materials to the US, while it may be enough to persuade India, once and for all, of the sheer futility of dealing with the US in any way, shape or form. India does significant trade with the US but is far from being existentially dependent on that trade.

Nobody with more than a slightest knowledge of Iranian history and the history of Iranian relations with the West can plausibly conclude that this is anything less than greed, war-lust, demogoguery and culpable ignorance, expressing not just the views and passions of Donald Trump and the Zionist financiers who pushed him into power, but of almost the entire (mainly pro-Zionist) Washington establishment.

But, as I have argued in recent posts, just because they are stupid, ignorant, greedy or evil, does not mean that they are not winning. It seems highly likely at this stage that although the regime change operation has failed, the US and Israel will launch a second major attack on Iran, following their 12-day war last June (from which they had to exit begging for a ceasefire after Iran had subjected Israel to dome-breaking barrages of missiles, doing real damage). US threats, always intoxicated with their “Iran is just a house of cards” propaganda) have been so open that they have given Iran, supposing it even needed them, every pretext for a preemptive strike on Israel. I would be surprised, however, were this to happen, since it is something that Iran simply never does, along with its continuing refusal, so far as we know, to weaponize its nuclear technology. Gilbert Doctorow, I notice, finds such restraint as astonishing as the reluctance of Russia and China to deal head-on with the West’s escalating hatred of these highly-principled nations.

Ukraine

As the Iranian crisis develops, so does that in Ukraine, where recent massive Russian drone and missile attacks have severely damaged energy infrastructure in Kiev, Dnipro and other major cities to the extent that in Kiev the mayor, Vitali Klitschko, has advised those who can to leave the city. It is reported this morning that even as weather conditions detiorate and cold increases there is no timeline for the restoration of power in Kiev. This situation does not have to continue much further before we can expect official or unofficial evacuation and emigration into neighboring cities, neighboring countries, greatly facilitating Russia’s push from the east while further destabilizing Europe. Zelenskiy has wasted no time in seizing on the excuse of the energy crisis as another reason why Ukraine cannot possibly contemplate presidential elections - cannot possibly contemplate getting rid of Zelenskiy, in other words - even as Ukraine’s anti-corruption authorities are targeting his rival Yulia Tymoshenko, the former Prime Minister of Ukraine and current leader of the Batkivshchyna party. She is charged with offering bribes to RADA members to influence their voting. Tymoshenko has categorically rejected all accusations, describing the raid as a “PR operation” and a politically motivated action. This is a double edged sword since Tymoshenko plausibly possesses evidence that may be used against Zelenkiy.

Greenland

High-level talks today (Wednesday January 14) between Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland ended without an agreement. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen stated the U.S. position remained unchanged, but continue to pretend that they are dealing with a rational interlocutor with reasonable goals and concerns and that these have to do with what they claim is a security concern shared by the US and Europe about a “threat” in the Arctic from Russia and China.

Greenland’s Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen have unequivocally rejected any takeover. Nielsen stated that if forced to choose, Greenland chooses Denmark, NATO, and the EU. The White House has not ruled out the use of military force to annex the territory, citing “national security” as a priority to prevent Russia or China from gaining control of the region. a concern for which there is no known evidence.

In response, Denmark has begun reinforcing its military presence in Greenland. A Republican-led bill, the “Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act,” has been introduced in Congress to authorize the president to take steps toward acquiring or annexing Greenland. Conversely, a bipartisan bill has emerged in the Senate attempting to block any such purchase. Prime Minister Frederiksen has warned that any U.S. attack on a fellow NATO member would “spell the end” of the alliance. The European Union has signaled support for Greenland’s self-determination, though it has dodged questions on whether a U.S. move would trigger mutual assistance clauses. A January 2026 Reuters/Ipsos poll found that only 17% of Americans support a U.S. takeover of Greenland.

Venezuela

Senate Republicans in the US are facing intense pressure from President Donald Trump to vote down a war powers resolution Wednesday that is aimed at limiting the president's ability to carry out further military action against Venezuela. Five GOP senators joined with Democrats to advance the resolution last week (one has since relented). Democrats are forcing the vote after U.S. troops captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in a surprise nighttime raid earlier this month. PBS reports that the legislation, even if passed by the Senate, has virtually no chance of becoming law because it would eventually need to be signed by Trump himself. But it represented both a test of GOP loyalty to the president and a marker for how much leeway the Republican-controlled Senate is willing to give Trump to use the military abroad.

Resistance to the January 3, 2026, U.S. military operation that captured Nicolás Maduro and the subsequent U.S. move to control Venezuela’s oil industry has manifested through official state defiance, popular protests, and international diplomatic maneuvers. Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, sworn in nine days ago on January 5, 2026, has vocally denounced Maduro’s removal as a “kidnapping”. The Venezuelan military has reaffirmed its recognition of Rodríguez as the legitimate leader and vowed to resist what Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López called an “invasion” and the “greatest outrage” in the nation’s history. Venezuela harequested an urgent meeting of the UNSC accusing the U.S. of violating international law and endangering regional stability. While the U.S. has declared it will “run” Venezuela and its oil exports indefinitely, the Venezuelan government continues to reject these claims, asserting its sovereignty over its natural resources. Thousands of Maduro supporters have taken to the streets in Caracas and other major cities protesting U.S. piracy. The U.S. State Department has warned citizens to leave Venezuela due to the threat from pro-government paramilitary groups reportedly targeting U.S. citizens.