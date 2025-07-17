Tensions are escalating in West Asia but from several contradictory points of conflagration leaving the question as to when these contradictions balance one another out and at what point a superpower interest will force a transformative change.

In Syria we see a very peculiar push by Israel into Southern Syria that Israel retrospectively justifies in terms of protecting Druze communities around Sweida from the State’s HTS extreme-Sunni forces. The latest clashes between HTS and Israel seem to have been ignited by a relatively small incident that normally might easily be resolved, were it not for the fact that Israel needs the clashes to justify moving further into Syria. Many if not most local Druze don’t want Israeli protection and the dependency that it brings with it. Complicating the situation is the large community of Druze from the Israeli side of the border who have been fired up by media reports and are trying to storm across the border with the purpose of defending their Syrian brethren. Following orders from Netanyahu the IDF says it is trying to stop them. Because this instability has been used to call a pause in the corruption trial of Netanyahu it is now possibly in Netanyahu’s interest that the clashes are allowed to grow worse. A ceasefire took effect yesterday and early reports say that Syrian forces have begun to withdraw. But this was not before Israeli fighter jets several times attacked the Ministry of Defense compound in Damascus killing at least one and injuring 18 and also hit targets in Daraa.

“Mediated” by the US, which of course is the region’s principal trouble maker, the Turkish-supported al- Qaeda style illegal government of Jolani/Sharah in Damascus, now freed by an adoring Trump of the severe sanctions that Trump and Biden had used to cripple the former Assad regime irredeemably, reached an uneasy peace with Israel which is now barely meaningful.

What are the implications? The events may put to one side for the moment recent talk of a deal between Israel and Syria to divide up Lebanon between them. The US pressure on the Lebanese government to crush Hezbollah there would have made plan easier to implement but any such joint action right now would be passing strange.

The Zionist agenda of Netanyahu’s regime now playing out in the Israeli invasions of Gaza, the West Bank, Southern Syria and Southern Lebanon sees multiple opportunities for further advances towards an end point that might swallow up all of Lebanon, all of Syria, all of Iraq, all of Jordan and parts of Egypt and Saudi Arabia. But first Israel has Turkey to deal with. That conflict could spell the end of Israel. Turkey controls the flow of pipeline gas to Israel. But Israel can ally with the Kurds so as to sabotage to the recent Turkish-Ocalan truce and establish Kurdistan as a buffer that can be manipulated by Israel against Turkey. Were that to happen it might puncture the burgeoning alliance between Turkey and Israel over Azerbaijan, which could provide a relief to both Iran and Russia. A good part of the reason Israel is in Syria has to do with its successful covert war against Hezbollah and other pro-Iranian militia in Syria which contributed to the fall of Assad. Assad and his Allawite-dominated military was good news for the Druze in as much as the regime’s legitimacy more than anything depended on Allawite muscle to protect minorities against the periodical uprisings inspired by the Muslim Brotherhood or other sources, usually foreign financed, of extremist Sunni opposition to the Assads.

The messier Syria becomes the more open is the entire area to Israeli manipulation, adding strength to the push for a further Israeli attack on Iran. But here Israel’s dependence on air power and US financing of that power is also a liability as in terms of ground forces Israeli is utterly over-extended and dependent on unstable proxy forces.