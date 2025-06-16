Ray McGovern is one of the most important voices of sanity and reason in our dwindling, underpopulated firmament of the voices of opposition to the literal lunacy of our ruling classes.

He has also been a friend to this site, magnificently tolerant of its multiple misspelt ravings.

And his is a voice that routinely commands attention and respect.

Following my post earlier today, Ray, possibly detecting and picking up on its notes of despair, sent me a number of links to useful articles, some of them from RT (a site to which I attend to carefully and respectfully), dealing with Putin’s offer to Trump as to his availability to help mediate the conflict between Israel and Iran and to various statements from Washington and Moscow that would seem to bless the current opportunities for a rapprochement between the two great powers.

And until today I too entertained quite positive sentiments about both mediation and rapprochment.

And now, all of a sudden, not.

Thank you, Pink Floyd, for your subversive inspiration (shout out here to an ancient acquaintance, Nick Mason). Wise up when the bosses start huddling together as to what their plans for you are.

As I have explained to Ray, I just worry that Putin is way too inclined to want to prove how reasonable he is. This has been his most persistent and most fateful characteristic of his personality, displayed in the length of time he took to show real anger over NATO encroachment on eastern Europe, his ultimately unrewarded negotiation over the Minsk accords, and the February 2022 Istanbul negotiations, to throw out a few sad examples.

All wreaking still too much, I am afraid, from the intoxicating perfume of cultured response to outrageous abuse, insult and expropriation of the kind we saw in Russia back in the 1990s, in China until 2010 and in too many other parts of the world that have been long over-exposed to the poisons of Western mainstream media and Western mainstream academe, and Western mainstream culture and way too impressed by what they think they have learned from what I used to loosely describe as Western Civilization (Da Vinci, Locke, Hume and all the rest of them) but that I now (may God forgive me) find it more truthful to refer to as Western Barbarism. Forget about those sparkly exceptions to the rules, fellers, they are there to distract you, and numb your brain with the illusion of being in the presence of the Absolute Good - Satan’s favorite, most fun-filled, most savory trick on weakened minds.

The main message of my most recent post and I am sticking with it:

There simply is no trusting of Trump or America or of those meddlesome, yapping little poodle dogs they keep trussed up on the other side of the lake.

Just get yourself together and forget about it! Forget about Notre Dame, walking along the Seine, the Colisseum, Goethe, the British Museum or Mozart’s birthplace in Salzburg. It just doesn’t matter any more.

Maybe it’s useful to pretend you do trust Trump and America. The best time to do that, though, is after you have flattened them, not before.

Has Putin done this already? I don’t think so.

And if you initiate this theatre of pretence too soon? Well, you just get tied up in nonsensical knots that obscure your former vision of your own real interest, of what is right, and what is wrong.

The world needs real results (a real and lasting reconfiguration of the geopolitical order). That’s it, no more, no less. There’s no time for dithering!

Iran should not have to hide behind Putin’s skirts and Putin should not allow the US to humiliate Iran in this way. He has other ways of settling this conflict.

Did Putin consult with the Supreme Leader before so kindly offering to mediate between Iran and Israel? If he did, I missed it. And if he did and the Supreme Leader went along with it, I question his judgment.

It is good to have Putin as a friend. But you don’t need Putin telling the world what’s good for you, what you will or will not accept. That’s for the birds, my friends! You want Putin’s advice? Sure, why not? What would you do, Vlad, and how might you help us in return for how we might help you? But you do not want Putin acting on your behalf as some kind of elevated sage who is big boy enough to talk to the self-proclaimed Head (Clown) of the World?

No, you do not. You are a sovereign country. You are not a victim and it is long past the time to risk being cornered into this role. You are nobody’s fool. And, by the way, what Muslim wants to be spoken for by an Orthodox Christian? Just saying.

Forget about being nice, forget about being “reasonable,” forget, please forget, about being “Western.” Now is the time for anger, now is the time to exult in national and cultural and religious pride. Now is the time for victory on your own terms.

I mean, who does Putin think he is with his mediation offer?

A time for frankness, my friends (and many of you really are):

Putin has failed the world in not standing up to Israel over Gaza. OK, he is hardly the only person to blame here. Trump is the major culprit of this history-bending horror and atrocity. So, Vlad, you wanna call this hideous yellow goblin your friend, to shame Russia by pretending he is the kind of person you wanna do business with?

Shame on you!

And, while we’re at it:

Putin has failed the world in not standing up to the slithery uselessness of Erdogan’s foreign policies.

Putin failed the Middle East in allowing the disintegration of Syria that it was committed to protect.

When did we begin to ignore these obvious problems?

I wouldn't want Trump mediating for me and I wouldn't want Putin either. I am getting exhausted with the two of them and I think Iran might be in the same boat. Together they best represent neither the people of the USA nor of Russia but of the global billionaire class (slightly more under control in Russia, where the political class sort of guards against them, than in the USA where they navigate the entire, dolorous aircraft carrier).

And we’re sick of them.

That does not mean I cannot see who is right and who is wrong on Ukraine. This does not mean that I dont think Zelenskiy is one of the most despicable of politicians. It certainly does not mean that I can stomach Zionism. And this does not mean that I am giving up on the promise of a multipolar world of the kind that BRICS should represent but so rarely gets itself together enough to actually convey the necessary sense of power and menace that the rest of the world needs to be able to hear and to see and to understand. Not one more ineffective debating chamber and complaints’ box. Please. We’re done here.

But I do think we need so many more voices throughout our entire, narrow, intellectually jejune media system.

China's voice would be nice if China would just deign, once in a while, to stand up and scream. Very, very loudly.

(Apologies for this experiment in “crossing the furrows” to see what the exercise might reveal. I think it did, actually. In addition to my thoughts above about Putin as mediator is this: we condemn Trump for posing as a mediator in conflicts in Ukraine and in Iran where the US is, if not the prime belligerent, certainly a pretty important one. Why should we not wonder about Russia being a mediator in a conflict in which it is, by Putin’s own confession and by virtue of the recently negotiated strategic partnership agreement between Russia and Iran, a prime player - though not a belligerent, certainly? I cannot imagine that Israel will be thrilled; and if Putin had thought about Israel's reaction and considered it likely hostile, then why make the offer at all? )