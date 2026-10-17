The Remorse of Lunacy

Perhaps I detect a whiff of conciliation and remorse emanating from the White House today. If so, it comes at the end of another week of extraordinary manifestations of rank stupidity, arrogance and incompetence stretching from the short-lived reign of a Presidential press secretary who said she was an attorney but wasn’t, the forced resignation of a US ambassador to Greece who wanted a Trump donor to pay off her $100,000 credit card bill (and who couldn’t speak Greek), the Presidential countermanding of the order of his defense (or, rather, war) secretary calling for a public execution by firing squad (in the way of the survival of convicted murderer Christa Gail Pike from a botched execution after two failed injections in the Republican-led state of Tennessee), mounting signs of a catastrophic defeat of the Republicans in the midterms - notwithstanding all kinds of dubious measures to try to reduce its scale - another "strong swimmer" reference in a campaign speech by Trump (a recurring, fictional anecdote he uses during campaign rallies to criticize transgender women competing in women's sports), the indication by Trump that the loss of San Diego and Los Angeles to nuclear weapons would be worthwhile price to pay to secure a nuclear-free Iran (when Iran does not possess even a single nuke; Israel has hundreds), and a Trump statement yesterday that he has "some very severe problems." Add to these his latest “diesel deal” with Russia and noisy row with Ukraine’s Zelenskiy, and his toning down the escalatory rhetoric on Iran, yes, there is something different in the air.

But that doesn’t matter because nobody can safely predict what Trump will say or do from one moment to the next, one day to the next; all we can predict is that the US Congress will sustain to the end its recklessly supine and cowardly aversion of eyes from the destruction of what remains of a once commanding center of a global order, a once plausibly democratic system, a once credibly buoyant economy, a once invigorating culture and, in their place, careless indifference to rule by a system of oligarchic dementia, marked by crude language, a corrupted informational infrastructure, and a culture of bizarre weirdness that looks awfully like lunacy, and two warmongering political parties committed to sustaining US global hegemony (now openly advocated as a sacred civilizational mission by Marco Rubio to an audience in Athens a few days ago), while ghoulish Democrats poke the embers of Obamian-Bidenesque neoconservatism in the hope of regime change shenanigans against Russia that will incite World War 3.

Going Soft on Iran?

The White House has announced the suspension or pause of military strikes against Iranian targets ahead of the U.S. midterm elections on November 3, 2026. According to reports citing U.S. officials, the administration halted immediate strike plans to avoid major regional escalation and political fallout ahead of the midterms. President Trump’s war in the Middle East has significantly hurt his approval rating as Americans deal with higher diesel prices and higher costs for a litany of other everyday products. NBC reports this Friday afternoon that tech stocks shed more than $1 trillion in value Friday, as the price of oil soared to its highest levels in five months. The NBC report cites ballooning debt, high interest rates and rising oil prices as culpable factors. Brent crude oil surpassed $110 per barrel shortly after 2:30 p.m., E.T., ending the week at $109.86 per barrel, its highest closing level since May 19.

While public statements and advisers point to a temporary hold on new combat actions, military planners have reportedly prepared potential strike packages - including options involving energy infrastructure - should the posture change. President Donald Trump has directed the U.S. military to develop potential strike packages targeting Iranian energy infrastructure and deeply buried nuclear sites - including Pickaxe Mountain - which could involve deploying the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb (MOAB). Though he has explicitly ruled out using nuclear weapons or ground troops, Trump has described the MOAB as a “tiny nuclear bomb.” Scott Ritter, talking to Judge Napolitano today considers that Trump is looking for some theatrical, newsworthy explosive that will enable Trump to claim that he has finally converted Iran’s nuclear capability on Pickaxe Mountain into dust, regardless of the fact that this is unlikely to be actually true, as a prelude to Trump exiting from the war.

Continuing Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz

In the meantime, possibly in response to the White House truce, Saeed Khatibzadeh, a deputy at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has proposed a seven-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He proposed “a complete, actionable proposal-covering a period of just 7 days-for opening the Strait of Hormuz.” He did not elaborate further.

Tehran detailed a similar peace plan two weeks ago at the United Nations, which demanded that the White House lift its naval blockade of Iranian vessels in the strait, remove sanctions on the Islamic Republic, and repeal sanctions on Iranian oil, among other requirements. It’s unclear whether the seven-day plan to which Khatibzadeh refers is the same as or similar to the one proposed during the U.N. President Donald Trump rejected those conditions in late September, wagering to lift the blockade if Iran was willing to resume nuclear talks. On Friday, a spokesman for Iran’s army issued a simpler proposal, asking the U.S. to leave the Middle East.

Ships in the strait are reportedly sitting ducks, according to a maritime monitor who warned Thursday that vessels are exposed to “indiscriminate attacks,” and confirmed three strikes on vessels in the waterway this week alone.

Continuing Tension in the Bab al-Mandab

Tension in the strait of Hormuz continues, of course, to be paralleled by continuing tension in the Bab al-Mandab strait. Although it is commonly said that Iran does not control its “proxy,” the Houthis, former British ambassador Peter Ford told WMD today there does seem to be a pattern whereby Iran’s most potent weapons are being luxuriously unfolded late the progress of the conflict, first seen in the Houthi blockade of Saudi tankers in the Red Sea, involving heavy damage to Aramco and other Saudi facilities and recovering territory from the Saudi-backed Yemeni government, striking yesterday on the Al-Maashiq Palace in Aden, the interim capital. The New York Times reports today that the strike killed five people - including members of Prime Minister Shaya Al-Zindani's security detail and civilian employees - and injured 16 others, though the prime minister and cabinet members present were unharmed. The strike has demonstrated that Ansarallah can still project deep kinetic force into government-held strongholds despite counter-offensives.

Iranian-flagged cargo and container ships (such as the NYRA 2 and ALVAN) continued active navigation and staging near the Suez Canal and Gulf of Aden corridors, while Tehran maintained heightened surveillance and asymmetric tactics in the Strait of Hormuz to keep pressure on Western-allied energy flows. Iran is widely thought to benefit from payments made by other vessels passing with its permission through the strait. It has also secured alternative routes that reduce the impact of the US blockade in the Arabian sea. One of these involves shipping Iranian oil to Russia across the Caspian Sea.

The Ansarallah-Saudi-YemeFromni War

In favor of the US, the Saudi-backed and internationally recognized Yemeni government forces - supported by over 1,200 to 1,292 precision airstrikes in a single 24-hour window under Operation Dawn of Yemen, have continued hammering Houthi military targets, defensive positions, and supply lines to reverse Houthi territorial gains around the Bab al-Mandab strait. US and coalition naval forces have continued active escorts and defensive coordination in the region, hoping to stabilize crude flows and pressure Houthi positions to prevent a total shutdown of western Red Sea shipping bypass routes.

The Saudi-backed Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) - heavily reinforced by the Saudi-led coalition and Western intelligence - is currently conducting an intensive counteroffensive to reverse the sweeping Houthi gains in the Bab al-Mandab strait. Underreported are Israeli attempts to extend its influence on islands in the strait, and manouvers on the opposite site of the strait by the forces of Ethiopia attempting to destabilize Eritrea, while Somaliland and Sudan also furnish evidence of Greater Israel strategizing in the region with negative implications for an early settlement.

Saudi and military operations have drastically expanded. Over 1,250 targeted airstrikes were conducted by coalition fighter jets in the last 24 hours alone, bringing the total campaign count past 17,000. The Yemeni armed forces report that these recent strikes neutralized roughly 700 Houthi fighters and destroyed over 150 military vehicles and heavy equipment pieces. Fierce ground battles are raging across the strategic Taiz and Lahj governorates to prevent Houthi forces from outflanking government troops near the strait. Concurrently, government forces claim to have seized key positions and killed 430 rebels in the north-central Marib governate.

In response to the air and ground pressure, the forces of Ansarallah have escalated deep-strike attacks. Over the past day, they launched nine ballistic missiles and seven projectiles into residential zones in Marib. Simultaneously, the Saudi-led coalition intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile targeting the city of Yanbu, alongside two cruise missiles over the Red Sea and three drones over the Riyadh region.

Russia and NATO’s War over Ukraine Proxy

The war in Ukraine has undergone a highly volatile escalation over the past 24 hours, marked by the complete collapse of a short-lived, US-brokered “energy ceasefire”.

Trump’s diesel-deal with Russia was a response to Ukraine’s continuing strikes on Russia oil refineries despite numerous requests by Trump to Zelenskiy to stop these. The requests were intended to cover up the reality of CIA and M16 supervision of Ukraine’s drone and missile war on Russian refineries, warehouses, energy, “shadow fleet” tankers, grain ships, and military assets (which had prompted a massive Russian response against Ukraine, especially on Kiev and Odessa, and increasingly impacting other cities in all regions, including the previously relatively unimpacted western Ukraine, and which have virtually shut down Ukrainian maritime exports and its metallurgy industries), and also constituted an effort to give substance to Trump’s misleading claim that Zelenskiy’s bombing of Russian refineries was responsible for the global oil crisis - when, in fact, primary responsibility for this crisis is indubitably Trump’s unprovoked attacks (2025, 2026) on Iran and the subequent closure by Iran of the strait of Hormuz, and Ansarallah’s partial closure of the Bab al-Mandab strait.

Russia is continuing to benefit from Trump’s potentially illegal temporary (potentially six month) lifting of US sanctions against trade in Russian energy. Russia launched a massive, relentless daytime wave of more than 315 strike drones and jet-powered weapons, hitting nine Ukrainian regions. The attacks successfully forced emergency blackouts impacting over 1 million consumers across the country as winter approaches. Satellite imagery confirmed Russia has nearly completed a sprawling new drone attack base in the southwestern Rostov region. Built in just six weeks, the base is designed for jet-powered attack drones capable of flying up to 600 km/h, expanding Russia’s proximity and offensive aerial capability.

Friction has escalated significantly between Kyiv and Washington. President Trump slammed Ukraine’s return to striking Russian oil infrastructure as a “disgrace”. Meanwhile, Trump’s new agreement to purchase Russian diesel fuel for global markets has heavily favored Moscow’s economy while driving a wedge between Ukraine and the U.S. executive branch.

On October 16, a uniformed Vladimir Putin announced that Russia is solidifying a 660km border security zone inside Ukraine. Putin declared that this annexed territory will be entirely non-negotiable in any future peace talks

Rejecting the unilateral US ceasefire demands because Russia kept hitting its power plants, Ukraine launched a punishing domestic swarm of 644 long-range drones into Russia. The wave completely shut down all four Moscow airports and St. Petersburg airport, delaying or canceling nearly 160 flights and forcing Putin’s presidential aircraft to circle blindly over the capital. Overnight, Ukrainian forces successfully struck the Borisoglebsk Military Airfield in Voronezh Oblast, obliterating four Su-34M fighter-bombers and damaging two others. This significantly degrades Russia’s immediate tactical bombing capabilities. Following highly disruptive in-motion speed restrictions imposed on SpaceX’s satellite network earlier in the week, Ukrainian forces reportedly regained unrestricted access to Starshield. While speeds are not fully restored, this has critically stabilized Ukrainian frontline communications, drone coordination, and air defense tracking.

Zelenskiy in Brussels

In response to wavering US political alignments, President Zelenskyy pivoted sharply toward European allies at an EU summit in Brussels this week. European leaders rallied behind Ukraine, advancing talks to unlock frozen Russian central bank assets (very unlikely to happen without significant judicial pushback and reputational loss as a safe investment zone), and review a massive €70 billion defense funding request for next year. Belgium’s prime minister has warned Ukraine that the reality, following the premature draining by Ukraine of the 90-billion-euro loan advanced it earlier this year (much of it spent on the manufacture and purchase of drones at ridiculously inflated prices) is that Europe no longer has the money. While larger EU countries may want to continue to dole out huge amounts of cash to the corrupt and refuse-to-go-to-the-polls regime in Kiev, for smaller members the burden is becoming insupportable.

Kaliningrad and the Question of Russia’s Nuclear “Deterrence.”

Tensions between Russia and European NATO members have escalated significantly over Kaliningrad, Russia’s heavily militarized Baltic Sea exclave. Following a wave of high-pressure Western security measures (i.e. threats to blockade and invade), Russian President Vladimir Putin explicitly threatened nuclear escalation if NATO attempts to isolate or blockade the territory. NATO has firmly rejected Russia’s claims of an intended blockade, dismissing the warnings as irresponsible nuclear intimidation.

Moscow sent a formal diplomatic note to NATO, warning that “full-court pressure” from Europe - including a massive, unannounced NATO aviation operation in August, military exercises near the Suwałki Gap, and the intercepting of Russian ships- signals an imminent Baltic Sea blockade. In a speech at the Valdai Discussion Club, Putin reiterated that any direct attack or attempt to cut off Kaliningrad from mainland Russia would immediately put the use of “all weapons in our country’s arsenal” - including nuclear weapons - on the table. The Kremlin additionally threatened preemptive strikes against NATO “decision-making centers” if a conflict breaks out.

Beyond Kaliningrad, European nations are reporting unprecedented security threats from Russia, framing the conflict as an active, sub-military “hybrid war” across the continent. European intelligence agencies have accused Moscow of orchestrating covert operations, including a suspected Russian-backed arson attack on a Starlink satellite internet station in Poland. Romania’s Defence Ministry reported dozens of Russian drone incursions into its airspace since the war in Ukraine began, with F-16 fighter jets actively intercepting and shooting down drones over Romanian territory. Fearing territorial incursions or “gray zone” tactics, Baltic states like Latvia are rapidly fortifying their borders, installing anti-vehicle concrete “dragon’s teeth” along key transit routes.

Skeptics warn that the evidence for many of these claims is weak to non-existent, and that it is highly likely that these reported incidents amount to a coordinated European attempt to establish a patina of pretexts for an eventual war between Russia and Europe that Euorpe expects will force the US to show its hand and intervene on Europe's behalf in the overall service of US global hegemony (with Europe continuing its inglorious role as handmaidan to US empire).

Rather than backing down, therefore, European leaders are rolling out comprehensive military plans to counter what they claim to see as Russia’s nuclear and conventional posturing. NATO’s updated warfare strategy specifically designed to halt rapid Russian territorial incursions and neutralize hybrid activities. Exercise “Steadfast Noon” - NATO’s annual, long-planned nuclear exercise conducted to test the alliance’s nuclear deterrence capabilities amidst Moscow’s heightened rhetoric - is proceeding. Capitalizing on Finland and Sweden’s recent entry into NATO, the alliance has effectively turned the Baltic Sea into a “NATO lake,” strategically encircling Kaliningrad to neutralize its “anti-access” military advantage.

Security analysts suggest that Russia’s aggressive nuclear rhetoric over Kaliningrad actually exposes conventional military weakness. With the bulk of Russia’s ground forces tied down in Ukraine, Moscow is forced to rely on heavy nuclear posturing to deter further Western integration along its highly vulnerable Baltic borders. This analysis has encouraged some European states, after a momentary pause following Putin’s Valdai speech a few days ago, to return to threatening Russia with a blockade of Kaliningrad or worse, adding fuel to the fire of those critics of the still slow pace of Putin’s SMO war in Ukraine who want to see Russia exercise severe military penalties on those who would threaten it and to induce a more realistic appraisal of the real (i.e. pathetic) state of European defense.