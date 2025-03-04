Ukraine Forever War

Hating Peace

Zelenskiy is the guy I once said hated Ukraine - I think the charge of sociopath fits him - and I think it is time to say that the package comes with hating peace.

Considerations point that way. Trump has correctly assessed that Zelenskiy does not want peace at this juncture, that he does not even want a ceasefire. All Zelenskiy really seems to want is for US and European wealth to flow into Ukraine where it can be destroyed on the battlefield, pay government salaries and be diverted to corrupt initiatives such as the sale of US-supplied weapons to terrorists elsewhere.

So long as Ukraine can be kept at war, Zelenskiy does not feel compelled to hold elections, and he hopes he can continue in power uncontested, particularly with the protection of CIA or MI6 or DGSE bodyguards. He might accept a ceasefire but only on conditions that Russia will never accept, such as Ukrainian membership of NATO, or Russian surrender of territories it has acquired during the three year war. His goal remains total victory, however much both the Trump administration and the Europeans are telling him that he must make concessions.

What Russia Wants

Russia says that it is open to negotiations, but will do so only if the starting point of such negotiations is the draft agreement that both parties initialled in March or April 2022 in Istanbul, taking into account events as they have developed subsequently (including the integration of four Ukrainian oblasts into the Russian Federation). There is no sign that Zelenskiy is anywhere near ready to talk on that basis. A large swathe of the Ukrainian people, however, would be very happy to start negotiations on almost any basis and might sensibly prefer government from Moscow over government from Kiev.

Russia is winning the war, has a greater military potential than the collective West combined, right now, and a more meaningful network of alliances. It doesn’t care so much what Zelenskiy does. It doesnt want ceasefires or frozen conflicts. It is only interested in real and durable solutions. But this requires serious people to talk with and Russia has no serious people to talk with.

The departure of the US, so far as Russia is concerned, creates a new dynamic in which Russia would be free to continue its advance to Lyov and, at the same time, talk big boys’ stuff with Russia. Yes, Europeans would be pests, but potential Russian offers to Europe over the disposition of Ukrainian territory to European powers could yet break the bloc apart.

Ceasefire Waffle

European leaders, primarily Keir Starmer of the UK and Emmanuel Macron of France, appear to want to encourage Zelenskiy to work collaboratively with Trump and allow himself to be led towards negotiations with Russia. Yet even before they know how such negotiations might end, Starmer and Macron spend a lot of time talking about putting their own troops on the ground in Ukraine: sometimes this is in the spirit of wanting to provide “peace-keepers” to police a ceasefire, and sometimes seems to be in the spirit of “strengthening” Ukraine as much as possible so as to boost its negotiating position.

European leaders seem to want only an outcome that can be dressed up to look like Ukrainian victory and, of course, a European victory. Because they’rfe not serious people, all they care about is PR and spin.

Nothing they seem to want comes anywhere close to Russia’s required starting point. European leaders are nonplussed when Zelenskiy says he does not want a ceasefire but go on talking about a ceasefire anway. The boots on the ground that they talk about are of course NATO boots, whose presence in Ukraine would be totally unacceptable to Russia.

Furthermore, the boots on the ground would constitute the “trip wire” so that in the event of any military setback the European could call upon an American “back-stop.” But Trump has repeatedly indicated to them that he does not want to provide a back-stop of any substance, certainly not American boots on the ground, nor much, if anything, by way of air power.

The only kind of peace-keeping force that would be legally viable in Ukraine would need to have been set up by the UN Security Council, in which Russia and America both have veto power and it would need to comprise only non-NATO forces.

Europeans dont want to understand this, probably because the kind of “peace-keeping force” they have in mind is in fact a war-mongering force that would quickly create a situation in which the US could be called in to help.

The Rhetoric of Military Support

These kinds of rhetorical manouver, as they played out during the past week in Washington through the course of Trump’s meetings with Macron, Starmer and then Zelenskiy, expose Europe’s utter dependence on US participation to maintain NATO’s proxy war with Russia over Ukraine, even while these same leaders seem unable to hear Trump’s insistence that he wants the war to end and that he will not continue US involvement in it, and even as they pretend that they can raise the force necessary to replace the US, if necessary.

Britain’s Keir Starmer talks of sending a handful of billion pounds to Ukraine by stealing the interest on seized Russian assets (something that, to my knowledge, has not yet been legalized or agreed to) and finding money from British government funds for export assistance. He talks of deploying British aircraft and putting up money for the manufacture of missiles in Belfast that will be sent, eventually, long after the war is over, perhaps long after the country has ceased to exist, to Ukraine.

In short, there is nothing that European leaders have to say that is remotely plausible. Which is why some European powers including Hungary, Slovakia, Austria, and Italy want nothing to do with ceasefire forces. This is indicative of the point at which Europe and NATO may fall apart.

It seems inevitable that the more tightly the self-ascribed “centrists” of Europe attempt to monopolize political power (as in Germany where Merz would prefer to lack a majority than allow a voice in government to the second highest polling party, the AfD) the greater the resistance they will create and the more turbulent their eventual overthrow.

Why? Because those the centrists choose to call “extremists” are the ones with some of kind of rational vision as to what needs to change. A fanatic war against Russia that cripples Europe is one of the things that has got to change if Europe has any kind of chance of competing in the modern multipolar world.

Rare Earth for Retards

Trump has said that the mineral deal with Ukraine - by which the US gets half of the raw earth mineral wealth of Ukraine along with half of a lot of other revenue generating activities as part payment for US support for Ukraine up until now, but from which Ukraine gets nothing further - is still on the table.

Zelenskiy refused to sign this last Friday on the grounds that it offered no security guarantees or, in other words, did not require the US to help Ukraine fight the war. This still seems to be Zelenskiy’s position. Trump says the presence in Ukraine of US corporations involved in mineral extraction would in itself constitute a security guarantee.

The Trump team has apparently woken up to the reality of a vast Biden undertaking to support Ukraine without Ukraine having to pay this money back. Trump talks about the total sum of US support as being $350 billion. Until last week the mineral deal would have allowed the US to take $500 billion from Ukrainian mineral wealth. The amount provided by the US in the course of the war is reported by other sources as $183 billion, as against the amount provided by Europe of $145 billion. But some sources have calculated that the actual amount of US support is probably close to Trump’s estimte, especially if the starting point of the calculation is pushed back to the real start of the war in 2014.

Trump wants Ukraine to pay the US back, even though a great deal of the money given to Ukraine was spent on weapons produced by US arms manufacturers. And then there is the question of the “missing” $100 billion that was siphoned off for corrupt purposes.

The mineral deal is progressive in at least one sense namely, that it provides for an investment fund that would source some of the reconstruction effort.

There are huge problems with the deal: the real value of Ukraine’s mineral wealth is not known; there are many uncertainties as to where the minerals are or if indeed they exist at all. It is widely suspected that this wealth has already been promised to the British who have just signed a 100 year partnership agreement with Ukraine, have been heavily involved in Ukrainian operations throughout the war, and may now be looking to this mineral wealth as war booty to keep Britain from tottering into deep recession. And in the east of Ukraine, the mineral wealth is now owned by Russia. There may very well be other owners to this mineral wealth. BlackRock is known to be heavily invested in Ukraine.

In order to assert any rights to mineral extraction in Ukraine, the US will have to force Ukraine to rescind any rival deals it has so far made.

In effect, a post-conflict Ukraine could be a property shared by the US and Russia while Europeans rattle their cages in impotent fury.

Three Problems for Peace Deal

But all this assumes a peace deal. In addition to Zelenskiy’s intransigence, there are at least three other major problems with the possibility of a peace deal.

First of all, the US is posturing as a “mediator” in a conflict that it carries primary responsibility for provoking and - through training, provision of weapons and satellite data - fighting.

A real negotiation should be taking place between all the real parties to the war. I have not heard Russia protest this point lately. Perhaps Russia is simply staying quiet in the hope that the collective West will entirely de-collectivize itself and will no longer have a strong hand in any form of Yalta 2.

Secondly, we know that there is a negotiation going on between the US and Russia. But this is in a very humble place, right now, securing approval for embassy assignations and that kind of thing so that in the future there can be more frequent conversations between the US and Russia. There have been only two meetings so far.

We are a very, very long way from a “Yalta 2” situation. So far, discussions have barely impinged on Ukraine at all. The US seems more concerned to get insight into what kind of future the BRICS has in mind for the dollar.

If, as seems logical, a resolution of the Ukraine conflict should be contoured by the far grander design of a Yalta 2 global security agreement, perhaps involving China, then it is going to take a long while before peace in Ukraine can be resolved.

Thirdly there is the problem of Zelenskiy himself. It is very doubtful that he is a legitimate President. It is very doubtful that he is capable of negotiating anything, so deep is his hostility to Russia (or at least the hostility to a country that he once told his electorate he wanted peace with, that he is paid to perform). Elections would remove him in a thrice. There can be no peace in Ukraine so long as Zelenskiy remains titular President.

European Panic

Europeans seem terrified of a collapse of NATO and a Trump abandonment of Europe. Why?

US support for Europe for a long time allowed Europe to construct welfare states in place of spending as much money on their defense as they otherwise would have done. The arrangement seemed to make sense in the days of the Cold War when there was a real concern about the spread of Communism. But Russia, unlike the Soviet Union, is a capitalist, not a communist society.

In the meantime the pressures of neoliberalism have eroded State support for health and other benefits. There is less need, or rather, there is no need whatsover, for protection from Russia - whose army, after all, can barely manage to take the Russian-speaking east of Ukraine after three years of war.

Yet European leaders have conjured up a vision of Russian menace that has no basis in reality and now face the prospect that they must spend more money on their own defense while trying to appease the potential anger of voters who are dismayed by the loss of social welfare benefits.

The Hill reports that President Trump today ordered a pause to U.S. aid going to Ukraine in its war against Russia, a consequential move as he clashes with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the path to ending the conflict. A US threat to Europe seems more likely than a Russian threat. It is expressed first and foremost with the likelihood of 25% tariffs on European exports to the US.

The chances of a pan-European replacement of NATO seem slim: few European countries if any can afford it; Hungary, Slovakia and others will oppose; a German leap to the challenge (or pretence thereof, as the country currently lacks the means) merely reminds Europe that without the US, Germany will likely again dominate the continent.

Since Europe seems constitutionally incapable of talking with Russia it will continue to live under a stagnating German-dominated western end of Europe and miss out on the economic and political boom that hails central and eastern Asia under the leadership of the BRICS.

Yale 2s

A Yalta 2 scenario is not in itself a solution to the global insecurity of our era, but is one of several paths towards it. The evolution of the BRICS is another. The UN, and G20 are others.

A Yalta 2 scenario suggests a big power pow-wow that confirms a world that is made up of big powers. This aligns with what some people believe is the view of the Trump administration namely, that in place of the US being a global superpower, the world should be ordered around three major superpowers: the US, Russia, and China. Each of these would have a “sphere of interest” in which it would be expected that one of the big powers would hold special sway, free of the intervention of the other superpowers. On some issues the superpowers would need to come together. The US would expect to have sway over the entirety of the American hemisphere and a good chunk of the adjacent Artcic and Antarctic regions.



That is a somewhat conservative if not actually quite an ancient view. It is one in which a form of imperialism governs throughout each “sphere of interest,” in which small powers are expected to be biddable by large, and in which smaller powers who refuse to play along will be crushed: the case of Venezuela in the Americas is a case in point. At the moment, there is a competing superpower in the region and this makes the exercise of Washington regime-change tactics a bit more challenging. In the new, big powers scenario, there would be no such competition

Far more acceptable to a greater proportion of the world’s population is a model along the BRICS lines in which sovereign nations, big and small, would trade and otherwise interact within a framework of values, consensual regulation, mutual respect and equality of status, free of imperial or neo-imperial interventions (such as the disciplines of a “reserve currency.”). This might also be thought of as a “charter,” model that take its fundemanetal inspiration from the UN Charter. The actual operation of the UN, in its current form, however, has shown itself unable to offer a system of global security that is not corrupted by strong powers. The Charter may have a future; the UN in its current form, does not.

West Asia Forever War

In Gaza the first phase of the ceasefire is not being extended. In what may prove to be Israel’s greatest war crime yet, Israeli authorities have prohibited the entry of aid to Gaza and have cut supplies of water and electricity.

The Trump administration has just signed off on another $3 or 4 billion of weapons aid for Netanyahu. Isrel is extending genocidal tactics to the West Bank. The Israeli Defence Minister has ordered the army to take control of three Palestinian refugee camps in the northern West Bank and block residents’ return. Reports seem to suggest that the US supports the continuing illegal Israeli presence in southern Lebanon. Israel hungers for a war with Iran even though the IAEA confirms, yet again, that Iran has no intention of acquiring nuclear weapons capability and has enriched uranium only to 60%, not 90% as sometimes reported.

Israel’s illegal seizure of southern Syria up to Damascus earns no rebukes from Trump or the international community and endangers the world by threatening conflict between Israel and HTS-Turkey, with a possible alignment between Israel and the Kurds even as Kurdish leader Ocalan calls for a dismantling of Kurdish forces in Turkey itself. Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has often backed the Kurds in Syria, and this could be an opening to do more.

Yet again, Lt. Col Douglas Macgregor has forecast a major outbreak of violence in the Middle East, where his sources appear to have told him that Egypt is amassing an invading army in the Sinai. Other sources including Scott Ritter and Ray Macgovern are skeptical. CNN cites Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronott to the effect that the fears to which Macgregor refers are largely artificial constructs conjured up by right wing outlets anxious to divert public attention from Netanyahu’s legal difficulties. As for the Sinai:

“The main point of contention is whether Cairo has deployed more soldiers and military equipment to the Sinai than permitted under the security provisions that followed the 1979 peace treaty with Israel.

“The treaty, brokered by the United States, ended decades of war between both countries and set limits on Egypt’s military footprint in the Sinai Peninsula that borders Israel. It ushered in an era of close security cooperation between the two, and with the US.

“Egypt has been keen to emphasize that it is following the rules. In 2016, while fighting a local ISIS branch, it secured Israel’s approval to expand its military presence in the Sinai. When Egypt reinforced its border with Gaza and bolstered its security last year, Egyptian officials insisted the deployment remained within the framework of a 2016 agreement between the two.

“In September, Egypt conducted a military drill in Sinai using live ammunition, followed by a military parade in October that was attended by President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi. Media on both sides of the border have aired footage of these events and said they are signs of possible war preparations.

“We have (seen) bases being built that can only be used for offensive operations,” Israel’s ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, told a meeting of American Jewish leaders in January. He alleged Egypt was in “serious violation” of the peace treaty and that this would be addressed “very emphatically.”

“Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, reportedly asked why Egypt is spending “hundreds of millions of dollars on military equipment” in an interview with an Israeli radio station. “This should raise alarm bells. We have learned our lesson. We must monitor Egypt closely and prepare for every scenario,” he said.

