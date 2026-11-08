Miller, Chief of Staff

President Donald Trump’s appointment of Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff - announced on November 6, 2026, to replace Susie Wiles - signals what even many Western mainstream media consider to be a defiant, confrontational approach to his final two years in office following Republican midterm losses.

And who is he defiant against? The vast majority of the American people, and the people of the world who are tired of Trump’s genocidal obsessions over both Iran and the Palestinians, abroad, and his fascist policing of immigration. Rather than moderating his platform after Democrats won control of both the House and Senate, Trump elevated a longtime hardline loyalist, which political analysts, lawmakers, and administration officials indicate carries several major implications.

But Miller can also be a pragmatist, one who may yet counsel Trump against extreme action over Iran.

Replacing Wiles

That the person he is replacing is Susan Wiles, a pro-Netanyahu “Christian Zionist” does not necessarily signal direct escalation. President Donald Trump dispatched Wiles to Jerusalem in spring 2020 to consult on Netanyahu’s re-election campaign for the Likud party. It is thought that her efforts to model Likud events after Trump-style rallies helped stabilize Netanyahu’s political standing and advanced right-wing Israeli policies. Others argue that her work was brief and ended quickly because the Likud party could not afford the consultants’ fees.

As White House Chief of Staff from January 2025 to November 2026, Wiles managed the West Wing and controlled access to the president during a period of staunch US alignment with the Israeli government (including the effective fusion of US and Israeli intelligence and military forces that is anticipated in a legislative initiative that is still making its way through Congress).

But Wiles was among the advisers who were more muted about entering direct armed conflict in the Middle East.

Domestic Repression

As the primary architect of the administration’s immigration policies, Wiles’s replacement, Miller, is expected to intensify U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations and mass deportation efforts, despite some Republicans viewing those tactics as a factor in the party’s midterm defeat. Miller is widely seen as an uncompromising figure, making legislative compromise with the incoming Democratic majorities unlikely and raising the risk of government shutdowns and frequent presidential vetoes.

Incoming House Oversight Committee Chair Robert Garcia (D-CA) stated that Democrats will aggressively investigate Miller over ICE raids and administration misconduct. Analysts expect Miller to advise the White House to stonewall congressional probes and rely heavily on executive privilege. The administration will rely even more heavily on unilateral executive actions rather than working with lawmakers, which is expected to trigger widespread legal challenges. Beyond his historical focus on domestic issues, Miller’s elevation grants him greater influence over White House access, personnel decisions, and foreign affairs, including ongoing conflicts involving Iran and Ukraine.

As for Democratic “opposition” to the continued conflict this seems to be mainly about prioritizing aid for Ukraine and renewing US pressure on Russia, while leaving Iran and China till later. Margaret Kimberly (Kimberley) notes that the Democrats lack principle on Iran. Their opposition say nothing about:

“Adherence to norms regarding human rights or international law. There is no mention of Iran’s rights to self-defense in the face of a naked aggression. Instead, we hear concerns about fuel prices, debates regarding the feasibility of toppling that state, U.S. military effectiveness or the lack thereof, and whether strategic interests are being met. The illegality of the act which began with the deaths of 165 people, mostly children, when U.S. missiles struck a school is rarely mentioned.”

For the World Socialist Web Site, Patrick Martin (Martin) notes that Miller’s appointment is a particular slap in the face to millions of Hispanic voters. There were 50-point swings against the Republicans among young Hispanic men, particularly in the counties along the Rio Grande. Miller advocated for the family-separation policy in Trump’s first administration that imprisoned immigrant children, thousands of whom permanently lost contact with their parents. He has pushed for punitive measures like deporting immigrants to third countries where they don’t know the language or have any family, as well as advocating repressive measures directed against the American population more broadly, such as deploying ICE agents to airports and National Guard troops to Washington DC, Memphis and other cities.

Addicted to vitriolic speech that he has often inserted into Trump speeches, Miller is a student of neo-Nazi politics, despite his Jewish upbringing. He has publicly embraced unlimited American expansionism, particularly in the Western Hemisphere, defending Trump’s threats to seize Greenland, incorporate Canada as the 51st state and overthrow the government of Venezuela.

"Under those conditions, the selection of Miller is a declaration by Trump of complete indifference to the wishes of the American people, expressed in the midterm vote, for an end to the war in Iran and the war against immigrants, and a reduction in the spiraling cost-of-living.”

Likelihood of Escalation

Martin argues that the congressional Democratic leadership regrets the selection of Miller because it cuts across their plans for bipartisan collaboration with the Trump administration - particularly if it can reach agreement with the White House on escalating US military intervention in the US-NATO war against Russia in Ukraine.

Miller has repeatedly used hardline rhetoric against the Iranian government and praised military strikes against it, although some recent reporting indicates he has argued privately for winding down the U.S. conflict with Iran for political reasons. Following the start of U.S.-Israeli military strikes on Iran in early 2026, Miller praised the operations in March 2026. In a July 2026 briefing, Miller stated that President Donald Trump’s policies had left the Iranian regime “eviscerated militarily, financially, and politically” and warned that the U.S. would respond with force if challenged.

Prior to the 2026 conflict, Miller often criticized foreign intervention. The New York Times and Reuters have reported that following the November 2026 elections, Miller privately urged President Trump to wind down the war with Iran.

The Israeli Calculus

Even as Trump appears to be escalating his anti-Iran rhetoric, behind-the-scenes reality may favor caution, especially as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a weakened but unresolved political position after President Isaac Herzog formally passed him over on November 8, 2026, to give opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot the first mandate to form a government. Eisenkot has ruled out governing in coalition with the Arab-led parties but can either bring in the ultra-Orthodox parties, Shas and United Torah Judaism, or run a minority government that the Arab parties support from outside.

Yet despite losing his parliamentary majority in the October 27 election, Netanyahu remains in office as caretaker prime minister and retains several pathways to stay in power or influence the next administration. While still in caretaker status, Netanyahu may pressure Trump to attack Iran or may instigate some action against Iran that Netanyahu believes would force the US to come back in on Israel’s side, perhaps creating conditions for a unity government.

Following consultations with party leaders, Herzog officially tasked Eisenkot (leader of the Yashar party) with forming a coalition after 67 incoming Knesset members recommended Eisenkot, compared to 46 for Netanyahu. Eisenkot will attempt to negotiate a coalition over the next 28 days (extendable by up to 14 days). If Eisenkot fails to assemble a coalition within six weeks, Herzog is expected to pass the mandate to another candidate - most likely Netanyahu - giving him an opportunity to peel away defectors from the opposition. If both Eisenkot and Netanyahu fail to form a government, Israel will head to another round of elections within roughly 90 to 100 days.

Once the new Knesset convenes on November 10, however, Eisenkot’s bloc and Arab parties could hold a legislative majority to pass laws limiting Netanyahu’s ability to remain premier during a repeat election.

On November 7, Netanyahu publicly called for a broad unity government of Zionist parties, though he did not state whether he would serve under Eisenkot. At the November 8 mandate ceremony, Eisenkot stated he was open to including Netanyahu and Likud if they accept his core coalition principles - including universal national service. Other opposition leaders have strictly ruled out serving in a government with Netanyahu, making a power-sharing arrangement difficult without a major leadership compromise.

Status Report on Hormuz

Over the past 24 hours developments in the US-Iran conflict include expanded U.S. blockade measures, continued strikes on southern Iran, and stalled ceasefire talks alongside retaliatory warnings from Tehran. US Central Command (CENTCOM) launched Task Force Iron Gate, a Tampa-based initiative designed to extend the existing naval blockade to Iran’s overland borders and the Caspian Sea to cut off weapons smuggling, dual-use technology, and illicit revenue streams.

Since the land routes cover a vast area and involve Iran’s ties to very many different countries, it is difficult to see that CENTCOM could establish a thoroughly successful land blockade, although it could certainly complicate matters for Tehran’s relations with countries like Turkiye accustomed to fence-sitting in regional wars involving Washington. It is very unlikely that Iran’s two most important sponsors, Russia and China, will modify their trade policies with Iran or what many believe to be their continuing military and intelligence assistance.

CENTCOM estimates the naval blockade has already prevented Iran from exporting over $25 billion in crude oil. Following explosions reported on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, November 7, President Donald Trump stated on November 8 that U.S. forces had degraded Iran’s arsenal down to 10% of its missile capacity and 15% of its drone capabilities. Trump added that three U.S. aircraft carriers are stationed in the region and warned that 38 Iranian bridges are targeted if talks fail. Late Saturday night, November 7, CENTCOM reported disabling a St. Kitts-flagged vessel after it ignored warnings while attempting to breach the blockade.

Iranian officials pointed to the recent US midterm election results as a setback for the White House’s war effort. Vice President JD Vance acknowledged that public opposition to the Iran conflict contributed to Republican losses, prompting Tehran to pause negotiations to see if Washington softens its stance. Iran’s navy reported on November 8 that an oil tanker caught fire after hitting a naval mine east of the Strait of Hormuz while traveling in a declared no-go zone, underscoring Tehran’s continued ability to disrupt global shipping.

Two projectiles hit Iran’s Qeshm on Friday night, the latest in a series of air strikes on the southern island over recent weeks targeting Iranian air defenses and launchers. Al Jazeera (Al Jazeera) report Iran’s army as claiming that in the early hours of Saturday it destroyed a US-made MQ-9 drone using an unnamed new system. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also separately claimed on Friday that its air defenses intercepted an MQ-1, reportedly the 16th aircraft of this model to be destroyed since the start of the war.

At least 11 ships were attacked in and around the Strait of Hormuz over the week ending on November 6, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), which said three of them sank. The Western military intelligence agency has recorded 88 projectile strikes since hostilities resumed in early July, although it has cautioned that most attacks are unreported. UKMTO counts 170 outbound and 155 inbound transits in the Strait of Hormuz last week, approximately 65 percent below pre-conflict levels. Most of the vessels that travel with their transponders switched on are using the Iranian route to the north. But many ships are still attempting the southern route near Oman with their tracking systems offline.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on November 8 that Tehran’s two-day proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz remains contingent on the US meeting Iran’s conditions - including ending the war on all fronts and lifting the blockade. Araghchi and IRGC officials warned that any further U.S. escalation would trigger “devastating” strikes against American targets across the region, including non-military sites.

For the moment, the US appears to be proceeding on the basic of relatively minor strikes, and an escalation of trade war, trying not to incite Iran into full-fledged reprisals against US allies in the region. Iran may decide that this approach overall is still strongly escalatory and that its best chance is to preempt.

Status Report on Bab al-Mandab

Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces and Saudi air power intensified strikes against Ansarallah positions along Yemen’s western Red Sea coast and near Sana’a, launching numerous sorties in response to cross-border attacks. Saudi-backed forces and coalition units continue trying to halt Ansarallah territorial advances around the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and Red Sea shipping lanes, supported by air operations. US and allied naval forces have maintained pressure in the region, including operations against blockading and shadow ships linked to regional threats, while enforcing commercial shipping security.

Ansarallah military spokesperson Yahya Saree announced a wave of six separate operations utilizing ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones targeting Saudi infrastructure, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and oil storage/Aramco facilities. Ansarallah has asserted control over key coastal positions and denies losing ground along the Red Sea front to Saudi-backed forces, maintaining a pressure campaign against regional oil and shipping routes. Iran-backed networks and associated regional factions continue coordinating pressure on Gulf infrastructure and maritime chokepoints, with Ansarallah demands major financial concessions from Saudi Arabia in exchange for halts to the conflict.

Putin-Rezaei Talks

Of possibly critical importance is the recent three-hour meeting in Moscow between the head of Iran’s National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, and Vladimir Putin. Also present were Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s senior foreign policy adviser, and Igor Kostyukov, the head of the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence service.

Status Report on Palestine

The situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate. The Quds news network (Quds) records that for nearly two years, Gaza’s authorities and humanitarian agencies have appealed for emergency shelters, caravans and winter supplies. Those appeals remain largely unanswered. Heavy rain has now flooded at least 70,000 tents in 12 hours, leaving displaced families without dry shelter, blankets or mattresses. Civil defense teams received 1,500 distress calls but lack fuel and functioning equipment to respond adequately. Israel continues to restrict the entry of essential shelter materials and equipment, while the International Organization for Migration says only 17 percent of winter shelter needs have been met. Gaza’s displaced population faces another winter of exposure and deprivation.

The situation in the West Bank is also rapidly deteriorating. Drop Site News reports (DSN) how in Jericho, Israeli settlers violently seize and occupy Palestinian homes:

“The expansion of Israeli settlements and outposts across the occupied West Bank over the past three years has been rapid and increasingly violent. More than 6,400 Palestinians, including over 3,100 children, were displaced between January 2023 and August 2026 as a result of settler attacks and restrictions on access to their land, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. At least 48 Palestinian communities were completely emptied of their residents during that period.

“Even in that context, the takeover by Israeli settlers of homes inside a Palestinian city in the occupied West Bank represents a dangerous escalation in Israel’s dispossession of Palestinians across the territory. Some Palestinians are comparing it to the situation in Hebron, the largest city in the West Bank and the only one to have Israeli settlements inside the heart of the city.

“Most Israeli settlements surround Palestinian towns and cities, usually on the surrounding hilltops, but in Hebron armed Israeli settlers live in the midst of Palestinian residents and are guarded by a permanent and large deployment of Israeli troops, making Hebron one of the most tightly controlled and ethnically segregated urban areas in the West Bank with Palestinians even prevented from walking down certain streets.

“Establishing a settlement inside Jericho poses a security threat and constitutes a geopolitical disaster that must not be allowed to happen. This move is designed to deepen friction and violence, entrench an apartheid regime, and foreclose any possibility of a future political agreement,” the Israeli group Peace Now, that organizes against settlements in the West Bank, warned in a statement.

“The violent home seizures on Wednesday came after a gradual buildup. The neighborhood of Al-Duyuk Al-Tahta had been experiencing repeated attacks by settlers, often from a nearby outpost called Palace Farms, according to Peace Now. Settlers also demolished around 13 homes in the area in February and again in July. Rubble is still scattered throughout the neighborhood.

“By October 27, the day of the Israeli elections, settlers had already begun fencing off parts of the neighborhood and installing infrastructure, according to Peace Now, which also reported a number of break-ins, thefts, and assaults on residents. A gate was erected to block access to an entire street, cutting off dozens of Palestinian homes. Now, the settlers have taken over some of those homes.

“The Israeli military did nothing to stop the violent takeover, with multiple Palestinian residents telling Drop Site that troops stood by as families were forced out.

“The following morning, Israeli military vehicles repeatedly drove through the neighborhood. Uniformed soldiers warmly greeted the settlers, shook hands, and embraced them. Some entered the occupied houses, appearing familiar with the settlers inside….

The takeover was reportedly coordinated by the settlement organization Nachala and the Binyamin Regional Council. Both organizations claim that the properties were legally purchased. Jericho Governor Hussein Hamayel disputed the claims, saying in an interview with Raya Media Network that the land belongs to Jordan’s state treasury and describing the alleged sales as forged.

“In response to an inquiry from Drop Site, about the Israeli military’s role in the takeover, accounts of violence and looting by settlers, and the settlers’ continued occupation of the Palestinian homes, a military official said in a written response that “Upon the entry of Israeli civilians into homes in the area adjacent to Jericho, situational assessments and field patrols were conducted to examine the incident. In the coming week, the examination of the settlers’ claims regarding the purchase of the lands will continue.” The official also said “the action was carried out without prior coordination or approval from the IDF.” They added, “The mission of the soldiers stationed at the military outpost in the area is to safeguard the security of all residents in the area and to prevent terror and additional confrontations.”

“Yet following the Israeli settlers’ takeover of the homes, the Jericho neighborhood is increasingly off limits to Palestinians or perceived supporters. The morning after the attacks, settlers in an ATV recklessly chased Palestinian journalists through the streets, relentlessly pursuing them until they managed to escape the area.”