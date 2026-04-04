Ukraine

Given pressure of time this weekend, I have turned for supplementary assistance to the results of queries to Google AI as to the current state of the war in Ukraine - to both Russian and Ukrainian advantage - cross-checking with my usual daily sources which include Military Summary Channel, The Duran, Judging Freedom, New Atlas and others, as well as mainstream media.

Over the past 24 hours (ending April 3-4, 2026), the war in Ukraine has been characterized by intense, large-scale Russian aerial attacks targeting Ukrainian energy and civilian infrastructure during the daytime, while ground fighting continues in the east and south.

Russia has shifted to using daytime drone and missile strikes, increasing the strain on Ukrainian air defenses and maximizing damage to residential areas and power infrastructure. Over 400 drones were detected in a single mass attack, with at least eight people killed across the country on April 3. On other nights recently, I would add, the numbers of Russian drones fired in 24 hours periods have varied between 200 and 400 (with the numbers of Ukrainian drones fired into Russia tending to vary around 100-200).

The most recent Russian attacks have inflicted many hits on the cities of Kiev, Kharkiv and Odessa.

Russian forces have made marginal advances near Bakhmut, Donetsk City, and in the Donetsk-Zaporizhia Oblast border area. Although Russian advance is glacial and although it is suffering some small overall territorial reversals, I would note that its forces do appear to be gradually closing in on tghe cities of Zapporizhzhia and Dnipro, while to the north, they are approaching the city of Sumy, from which strikes on Kiev become more possible.

Reports indicate a higher frequency of mechanized ground assaults on select sectors. But I would add that overall, Russia has continued to register small net losses of territory over the past two months. The Russian Ministry of Defense has claimed that a significant increase in voluntary contract service applications experienced since the following the March 22, 2024 Crocus City Hall attack has boosted force generation efforts.

Russian forces are capitalizing on their massive artillery advantage to pressure Ukrainian defenses, particularly near Chasiv Yar, where they have gained ground. As of late July 2025, indeed, Ukrainian forces are still defending the western and southern outskirts of Chasiv Yar near Bakhmut, contradicting Russian claims of full control over the city. While Russian troops have advanced into the city and forced a slow Ukrainian retreat, intense, close-quarters combat continues, preventing a complete Russian takeover. The mere fact that Bakhmut and Chasiv Yar, not to mention Kupyansk and Pokrovsk regions are back in the news signifies a far less promising situation for Russia that was the case this time last year. Intense fighting continues in the Pokrovsk sector as of early April 2026. It remains a focal point of the conflict, with the General Staff of Ukraine reporting some of the heaviest clashes there. Russian forces are actively conducting assaults in the area, which is crucial to the eastern front.

Given that Ukraine is supposedly receiving far less aid from the US and from Europe (which has still to furnish its 90 billion euro loan), this simply should not be the case and indicates that something is amiss both with the reporting of this war, and Russia’s method of fighting it. It is not inconceivable that the war in West Asia and Russian participation in support of Iran is affecting its handling of the situation in the Donbass. It is widely reported that the collapse in recent months of Russian piggbacking of Starlinks communications may have contributed to an overall slowdown in its progress on the battlefield which, if so, will be likely remedied by Russia’s recent launch of its own Starlink-equivalent, a subject on which I recent posted.

Ukrainian drones have successfully targeted Russian oil refineries and energy infrastructure, including a strike on a refinery in Ufa, impacting Russian oil export capacity and rear-area security. Despite advances, Ukrainian sources continue to claim that Russian forces continue to suffer high casualty rates. Ukraine continues to refine its “technology shield,” developing lower-cost interceptor systems to combat Russian drones and utilizing naval drones to restrict the activity of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. Ukraine signed a 10-year bilateral security agreement with Finland on April 3, reinforcing long-term defense cooperation. Despite “shell hunger” and intense pressure, Ukrainian forces are holding key positions in the east and successfully intercepting a significant number of incoming missiles and drones.

The war is entering a challenging phase for Ukraine, with officials citing a critical shortage of ammunition and the “heavy” impact of Russian gliding bombs. While Russia has failed to achieve a breakthrough, its ability to sustain massive attacks on both infrastructure and front-line troops provides it with a tactical advantage, which Ukraine is countering through asymmetrical warfare, including long-range attacks on Russian energy assets.

West Asia

Based on reports from April 3–4, 2026, the conflict has entered a highly escalated phase, marked by significant U.S. aircraft losses, Iranian retaliatory strikes on Gulf infrastructure, and intense, continued U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iranian territory. Within the US, there is something seriously amiss with top command in the context of firings by the US Secretary of War Peter Hegseth of senior military commanders.

Here is what has happened in the last 24 hours (Day 36 of the war):

Iran successfully shot down an American F-15E Strike Eagle in southwest Iran and another U.S. combat aircraft (identified as an A-10) in the Gulf. This constitutes a major, unexpected symbolic victory for Iranian air defenses and provided a significant propaganda boost, with celebrations in Tehran. A U.S. Black Hawk helicopter involved in the rescue of the downed pilot was damaged by Iranian fire, forcing it to return to base, hindering U.S. operations. (Iranian sources say two US helicopters have been bought down).

Larry Johnson on Sonar21 provides a full list of Friday’s war damage to the US:

➡️F-15E (48th Fighter Wing) — Shot down in southwestern Iran. Pilot rescued; WSO still missing.

➡️A-10C Thunderbolt II — Shot down and crashed into the Persian Gulf. Pilot reportedly recovered.

➡️2X HH-60G Pave Hawk — Hit during CSAR mission, one crash-landed across the border in Iraq. All crew reportedly rescued.

➡️KC-135R Stratotanker — Emergency squawk 7700 around 10:00 UTC near Tel Aviv.

➡️F-16CJ “Wild Weasel” (F-16C Block 50/52, SEAD configuration) — Emergency squawk 7700 over Saudi Arabia near the Iraqi border around 15:00 UTC; later disappeared from FlightRadar.

➡️KC-135R Stratotanker — Emergency squawk 7700 around 19:00 UTC near Tel Aviv.

Simply because Iran has struck some US aircraft does not mean that Iran is winning the war. It tells us that Iran does have some air defenses left and that these pose a threat to US fighters above Iran. The Iranian defenses are probably mobile, brought out from time to time for specific purposes. We shall have to wait to see whether Iran is able to replicate such strikes and how often. For the moment, we should assume that Iran still has ample missile stocks and that these are being carefully husbanded, and that its air defenses, overall, are weak. We shall also have to wait to see if and when the US shows signs of inventory exhaustion and begins to husband its resources likewise. Will this happen before or after the price of Brent Crude hits $150 a barrel? Because it is that that may precipitate an immediate US climbdown. Or will the US/Israel entity go first for either blanket bombing of all Iranian energy and infrastructure (Russia has been doing this for four years in Ukraine and the operation is far from complete, as we have seen). Or which it go for the nuclear option?

One thing that worries me about the apparent transparency of US disclosures of Friday’s setbacks, also reflected in mainstream US media, is that they are a propaganda subterfuge to help justify a strategy of overwhelming US force.

Iran launched missile and drone attacks that damaged Kuwaiti oil refineries and power/desalination plants. These attacks continue to disrupt the regional energy sector. Tehran reportedly rejected a U.S. proposal for a 48-hour ceasefire, maintaining its posture of defiance despite intense pressure. Iran maintains its effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, forcing vessels to adopt dangerous, coastal routes, maintaining its key strategic leverage, although some vessels belonging to countries that are not deemed hostile to Iran and/or have paid a toll, have been allowed passage.

Despite the downed aircraft, U.S. forces successfully rescued one airman from the F-15E jet, demonstrating ongoing search-and-rescue capability. U.S. and Israeli forces have intensified their air campaign, conducting heavy strikes across Tehran and targeting defense industrial sites, aiming to disrupt Iran’s missile and drone production. U.S. strikes destroyed a key bridge (B1 Bridge) connecting Tehran and Karaj, disrupting Iranian transport of missile components. Iran has responded by releasing photos of bridges of logistical importance throughout the Gulf region that it may target in retaliation. The U.S. has begun employing B-52 bombers for sustained, heavy, and deep strikes against hardened, deeply buried Iranian targets. The U.S. has maintained its campaign, with Pentagon officials stating they continue to target Iranian missile launchers, rendering many combat ineffective

The conflict is characterized as a “war of attrition” that remains unpopular in the U.S., but one in which the U.S. Iaccording to the thoroughly unreliable and inconsistent US President and other key members of his administration, believes it is near the “completion” of its strategic goals (although what these are, exactly, appears to vary by the day and by the speaker). However, the downing of two U.S. planes shows that Iran still has significant military capability, challenging President Trump’s assertion that the Iranian threat was nearly eliminated.

I will try to update as necessary over the weekend