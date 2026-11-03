Iran

AP has reported late Monday night (Southern California time) that the United States has conducted defensive strikes on some Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian state television reported that explosions were heard on Qeshm Island. A source said that “Iranians using surface to air missiles against U.S. assets” had been targeted. Iran has been launching pre-emptive attacks on targets in Jordan, Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

The Trump administration was last known to have struck the island in September. Thousands of US troops remain in the waters off Iran to maintain a naval blockade aimed at preventing tankers hauling Iranian oil from getting to the global market. A third aircraft carrier and thousands of additional troops are on their way to the Middle East. The Guardian noted that the US has targeted Qeshm Island on multiple occasions throughout the war, given that the island is believed to have been a base for Iranian strikes on shipping. These most recent US strikes were of a scale small enough not to signal ‌any intent of resuming the military campaign against Iran.

The embattled Israeli prime minister Netanyahu, struggling to fend off the possibility of the formation of a coaliton between the party of the foremost candidate (Eisenkot) to replace him, following his loss of a majority in the Knesset, and one or more of the Arab parties, reportedly asked Trump for an immediate attack on Iran the day after the election - which would be as soon as November 4. Trump apparently prevaricated.

There is widespread anxiety, as Senator Chris Murphy has indicated (he has seen them) that the Administration’s current war plans are “insane,” that reignition of violence will lead to massive escalation of the war and undermine the rule of law. Alastair Crooke told Judge Napolitano early on November 2, that another round of the conflict could entirely change the political geography of the Middle East in Iran’s favor including the collapse of Saudi Arabia.

Iranian leaders still express hope for a diplomatic breakthrough but only along the lines of the MOU that Trump signed and then reneged on, and are otherwise preparing for, if not fully prepared for war.

Although many commentators have considered that a new strike on Iran by the US over the next few says is highly likely, Ken Klipperstein cites a military source to the effect that it is 50/50 that there will be a strike. Even if there is a strike, he thinks, it won’t be as long or as extensive as what was initially planned. But it could still be large enough to provoke Iranian retaliation around the region. It is the thought of this that might still be enough to convince Trump against spectacular violence. He lacks the Constitutional authority, in any case, to start a war, though his seizure of such an initiative is hardly likely to rouse many members of the current Congress to indignation.

Ukraine

In the NATO/Russia war over Ukraine, Russia has launched a record drone strike on Ukraine, with around 1400 Geran drones targetting the power grid, mainly. The Duran predicts that this may be followed up with another massive missile strike using Tu160 bombers, Zircon hypersonics and possibly the Oreshnik.

Responding to persistent pleas from Zelenskiy, the Trump administration recently approved a $2.1 billion foreign military sale of 500 Patriot PAC-3 MSE interceptor missiles to Ukraine. This was reportedly in return for a commitment by Zelenskiy to cease targetting Russian oil refineries. If so, that commitment did not last long, since Russian refineries continued to get hit, quite likely as a result of intelligence passed directly or indirectly from the CIA and MI6 to Ukraine, not to mention more involvement.

The 500 missiles have yet to be manufactured by Lockheed Martin. The US State Department has indicated that official deliveries are expected to span three years, starting in late 2030 through late 2033. Because Ukraine’s stockpiles are critically low and its energy grid is facing daily Russian bombardment, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Trump to fast-track the delivery. Zelenskiy proposed that the US and its allies supply 100 PAC-3 interceptors per month immediately from existing Western stockpiles this winter, which would later be replenished by the newly approved manufacturing contract.

The Trump administration has not yet approved this immediate stockpile draw. The $2.1 billion purchase is not being paid for by American taxpayers, but is funded entirely by Ukraine’s international allies (including Canada, Germany, and Norway) via the US JUMPSTART program, alongside EU-backed loan mechanisms.

For the time being, therefore, it appears that Ukrainian air defenses have been very badly degraded and that they cannot be replaced in the immediate future. This merely enhances Russian capacity for hitting more targets at a time when, due to cloudy conditions over Ukraine anticipated for much of November, Russian drones are less likely than ever to encounter meaningful resistance. I put as little store in Ukrainian claims as to the numbers of drones that they profess to bring down every day as I do in the grotesquely high rates of Russian casualties that they claim (totally belied by the 10 to 1 ratio - at least - of Ukrainian bodies to Russisan whenever these are exchanged.

Zelenskiy is currently travelling around Europe, seeking more financial support for Ukraine. His demand that Europe should give him another $100 billion or more, after already running out of the 90 billion euros given him at the beginning of the year has had short shrift. This is at a time when European leaders are beset by notable and sometimes violent protests against the rising cost of living, and the transfer of European taxpayer wealth to Zelenskiy’s corrupt neo-Nazi, dictatorial regime.

From the time that European Commission cancelled the second round of elections in Romania in 2024, and in alignment with the growth of new opposition parties such as the Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) in Germany, and Marine Le Pen’s National Rally in France, there has been a trend of growing resistance in Europe to the Commission’s rising, authoritarian power.

New evidence of fracture comes from Poland where pro-Europe Donald Tusk has staged a coup in opposition to President Navrocki by surrounding the Constitutional Trbunal in a bid to suppress nationalist iniatives and consolidate the Commission’s authority in Poland.

In Belgium, the Prime Minister, Bart De Wever, submitted his resignation on November 2, 2026, after his five-party coalition government collapsed due to a failure to reach an agreement on a budget proposal. The coalition partners - which included Vooruit, the Flemish Christian Democrats, and Francophone parties - remained deeply divided over the exact combination of spending cuts and tax increases required to finalize the 2027 fiscal plan.

The political gridlock escalated because Belgium faces severe financial strain as one of the most heavily indebted countries in the European Union, with debt forecast to hit 110% of its GDP. Following the deadlock ahead of a crucial December 31 deadline, De Wever has offered his resignation to King Philippe. The King chose to temporarily withhold his decision on whether to officially accept it while he holds emergency consultations with party leaders to see if a compromise can still be reached. Gilbert Doctorow notes today that De Wever was the only European prime minister to go head-to-head against von der Leyen and Merz over their insane idea to confiscate the 200 billion euros in Russian state assets presently held in the Belgian financial institution Euroclear.

“The idea was to finance the Kiev regime without going to the European taxpayers for money. De Wever stood firm and won. If he leaves the political stage, then you can be sure that the von der Leyen & Co. will try again to cajole and threaten Brussels to go with the flow and turn over the assets, even if that could touch off a global financial crisis and potentially bankrupt the Belgian state.”

The fracturing of Europe is further represented by the reaching out to Putin by Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store when they launched a direct diplomatic initiative by holding a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 27, 2026. The call marked the first direct contact between prominent, Ukraine-supporting European leaders and Putin since July 2025. Working in coordination with Ukraine, Stubb and Støre initiated the call to demand an end to the war of aggression, push for the resumption of peace negotiations, and discuss regional stability in the Baltic Sea and the High North. The initiative was intended as a direct precursor to an upcoming round of high-level diplomatic meetings involving US, Russian, and Ukrainian representatives in Abu Dhabi.

While the European Commission was notified in advance, the Stubb-Støre initiative triggered sharp divisions and backlash among other European and Nordic allies. Leaders from Denmark, Sweden, Estonia, and Lithuania publicly criticized the phone call. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen voiced skepticism, stating that Europe should stand together and “speak with one voice” rather than conducting separate, uncoordinated diplomacy. Stubb and Støre clarified that they were acting strictly in their national capacities and did not claim to have a mandate to speak for Europe as a whole. Stubb defended the move, stating that because Finland and Norway neighbor Russia, the outcome of the war directly impacts their immediate security, making direct discussions necessary.

Divisions in Europe are in part a reaction to the perception that Europe is being “abandoned” by US President Trump or that Trump is delegating to Europe more of the expense and the responsibility of the West’s war against Russia.

Trump has distanced himself from Ukraine through major shifts in US policy, public statements, and diplomatic maneuvers that favor negotiations with Russia. Trump signed a Russian diesel deal and waived Russian sanctions in a congressional bill, breaking from previous US restrictions on Russian energy imports. The administration has intermittently cut or limited US intelligence-sharing with Kyiv, which had provided critical early warning against Russian missile and infrastructure strikes, and restricted SpaceX Starshield support for Ukrainian drones. Trump declared an “energy ceasefire” and pressured Ukraine to stop targeting Russian energy infrastructure, while threatening to halt intelligence sharing and block European weapons purchases if Kyiv refused. Trump has signaled openness to negotiating the war’s conclusion directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping without Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy present. Trump has openly criticized Zelenskiy - telling him he “doesn’t have the cards” during a tense Oval Office meeting - and blamed both sides or urged Ukraine to concede territory to end the conflict.

But Trump’s apparent distancing appears to be in conflict with elements within the Pentagon and intelligence world that are sustaining the war and possibly ignoring Trump. This is most notable in the case of the CIA which, along or in concert with other intelligence agencies, retains a strong presence in Ukraine, is believed to effectively run Ukrainian intelligence and perhaps the war, and contributes to the intelligence for and navigation of drones used for attacks on Russian assets. This view is represented today in separate interviews with Alastair Crooke and Larry Johnson by Judge Napolitano, who also confirm to Napolitano that the CIA has in the past benefitted from funding from entities other than the US government, including from Saudi Arabia to aid Iraq in the Iranian-Iraqi war during the 1980s.