Ukraine

Developments over the past 24 hours indicate that Russian forces have intensified their air campaign againsat critical logistics and infrastructure in Ukraine. For the third consecutive day, Russia executed precision strikes on vital infrastructure in the capital. Early on October 3, a strike damaged Kyiv’s Northern Bridge, suspending traffic and severing a major artery across the Dnipro River. This follows drone strikes the previous day that forced the full or partial closure of three other Dnipro road bridges. The impacts include severe traffic chaos and the flight of more residents to other locations, and the partial moving of embassy operation to Lvov.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported intercepting 131 out of 157 Russian drones launched over a 24-hour period. Russia heavily deployed jet-powered “Geran/Gelani” drones—which travel up to 600 km/h and overwhelm local air defenses—alongside low-cost “Banderol” cruise missiles. The trouble with such Ukrainian claims, which we get every day, is that it is far from clear what it is that Ukraine is using to shoot down such large numbers of drones, especially given the missile-like character of Geran 4 and Geran 5 drones, and especially given the highly degraded status of Ukraine’s air defenses and which Zelenskiy is constantly pestering his western sponsors to remedy, and despite the poor hit record, regardless, of Patriot interceptors of missile attacks at the best of times.

According to Moldovan President Maia Sandu, five Russian aerial attack weapons (including Banderol missiles and drones) violated Moldovan airspace and exploded on its soil near the Ukrainian border. This may or may not be true, but seems to fit with an escalating Western campaign to have us all believe the Russia, in retaliation for what for the past few years has been a very self-evident NATO hybrid war against Russia, is subjecting Europe to a hybrid war - one whose numerous minor infractions add up to nothing very much at all intended as “evidence” of Russia’s intention to invade Europe, for which there is no actual evidence at all.

Areas of high intensity ground actions includes the Pokrovsk direction, where Ukrainian troops continue to hold defensive positions near Krasnopodillia and Dobropillia. Russian sources report that mechanized units successfully advanced and established new positions on the approaches to Dobropillia over the past 24 hours. This matches earlier open-source data noting heavy transfers of Russian armor to this sector. Russian military sources and state media outlets report multiple successful offensive operations, which Western open-source analysts view instead as active, localized infiltration attempts or heavy positional battles with unconfirmed territorial shifts.

Russian military outlets (Voennoedelo) and pro-Russian milbloggers claim a significant tactical breakthrough on the Orekhiv axis. They report that Russian forces severed key Ukrainian logistics routes, capturing areas near Yegorovka and advancing toward Omelnik. According to these reports, organized Ukrainian defense has broken down, forcing a retreat toward Zaporizhzhia city and leaving Russian troops in control of a substantial portion of Orekhiv. Conversely, Ukrainian military media state that claims of capturing settlements like Mala Tokmachka are exaggerated. Russian briefings claim tactical gains and the degradation of Ukrainian defense nodes through intense frontline strikes using guided aerial bombs and kamikaze drones. Western trackers confirm intense Russian infantry infiltration missions but maintain that Ukrainian forces are launching successful, localized counterattacks to keep the front line static.

Although denied or severely questioned by some pro-Russian sources, the Western and Ukrainian mainstream consensus appears to be that Ukrainian forces are still advancing and collapsing the Russian salient north of Lyman as part of an ongoing counteroffensive operation known as Operation Vivaldi. According to Ukrainian military updates and open-source groups like DeepState, Ukrainian forces have liberated several settlements - including Nove, Shandryholove, Derylove, Ridkodub, and Katerynivka - recovering over 170 to 300 square kilometers of territory in northern Donetsk Oblast. Skeptics say these settlements are, first of all, largely ruined and depopulated and, secondly, constantly changing hands. Ukraine is said to have utilized advanced electronic warfare “curtains” and drone dominance to target Russian logistics, river crossings, and supply lines, effectively isolating Russian frontline infantry. They say they have also deployed innovative unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) made from modified armored personnel carriers to breach key command nodes.

Russia too is showing more interest in robotic warfare. Russia recently debuted the Shturm robotic tanks during the Tsentr-2026 military exercises at the Chebarkuk training range in the Chelyyabinsk region, where significant teething difficulties were reportedly experienced but which will be surely overcome. There is also evidence of Russia deploying aerial drones guided entirely by experimental artificial intelligence systems rather than human remote pilots in targeted strikes.

Prominent Kremlin-affiliated Russian military bloggers have acknowledged that the operational situation for Moscow’s forces in the Lyman and neighboring Slavyansk directions is deteriorating significantly. Russian milbloggers have openly criticized the military command for propagating a pervasive culture of false or overly optimistic “beautiful reports” that mask actual ground realities, leaving units unreinforced and vulnerable to Ukrainian counterattacks. Russian commentators noted that Russian forces were forced to pull back from forward positions west of the Netryus River and areas north of the Siverskyi Donets River as Ukrainian troops press their counterattacks and attempt bridgehead operations toward Kryva Luka and Pyskunivka.

As for the sea war, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed another successful strike on the Izmail port on the Danube/Black Sea coast. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that the sea-front operations have a singular strategic mandate, which is “to completely halt maritime deliveries to Ukraine” regarding fuel, military equipment, and ammunition. Western monitors note that intensified Russian missile and drone coverage along the Odesa region coastline has successfully squeezed Ukraine’s commercial agricultural shipping corridors by deterring international cargo vessels.

The Gulf and Red Sea

As I discussed in yesterday’s post, the situation in the dual chokepoint crises - with the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed and the Houthis controlling the Bab el-Mandeb strait - the global oil trade has significantly adapted via unprecedented rerouting and military-backed logistics, although for reasons explained yesterday, this does not resolve the refinery situation and the grave shortage of refined fuels, including, most importantly, diesel and aviation fuel.

Earlier today, the international benchmark Brent crude was trading at $99.62 per barrel, while WTI crude sat at $89.28 per barrel. Prices recently tumbles slightly below the $100 threshold following discussions by G7 nations to coordinate an emergency release of 100 million barrels of diesel and crude (although China simultaneously suspended its own refined fuel exports), possibly cancelling out the G7 releases. Diesel prices have hit all-time highs globally.

Key, pro-western sources now say that roughly 40% of Middle Eastern crude is bypassing the traditional Strait of Hormuz route entirely, utilizing alternative land infrastructure like the repaired Saudi East-West pipeline and the UAE pipeline to Fujairah. The remaining 60% crossing the Strait relies on a heavily modified system. Smaller shuttle vessels travel in convoys along the Omani coastline under US Navy cover - often turning off their AIS transponders - before transferring cargo to supertankers waiting in the safer Gulf of Oman. It is a dangerous business and numerous such vessels have been struck by Iranian missiles.

Due to the Houthi selective blockade, transit volumes through the southern Red Sea entrance remain compressed. Tanker flows have dropped to just 8 to 11 vessels per day. Non-Saudi shipping continues at a higher risk, while Saudi-linked vessels are forced into a costly two-week detour around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope. Because a very limited pool of tankers is willing to brave the targeted waters, freight rates have exploded. Chartering a single Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) through the region can now command up to $2 million per day.

Over the past 24 hours, heavy escalation has impacted Yemen and Saudi Arabia, with reports of loud explosions and airstrikes in Houthi-controlled Sanaa, alongside a refinery fire near Riyadh where smoke and flames rose from a Saudi facility. The Houthis have accused Saudi forces of dozens of retaliatory airstrikes, and there are reports of hundreds of Houthi soldiers being killed (Al Jazeera says that over 1,500 Houthi casualties were claimed in 24 hours). Intense battles and shelling concentrated on the western outskirts of Taiz which the Houthis are struggling to take. The key al-Houban crossing in Taiz was shut down. Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces cited security threats and Houthi buildups.

The United States is executing a major military build-up in the Gulf by deploying additional Patriot missile batteries, warships, and roughly 9,000 troops amid rising tensions with Iran. With the arrival soon of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, there will be three carriers and 9,000 new marines and sailors aboard amphibious warships, with a strengthening of Patriot air defense systems in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.