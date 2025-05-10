COW to COBD

The most important thing to know about the 30 days ceasefire proposal from the

Capital of Corruption, Kiev, authored by the tired pranksters of the Coalition of the Brain Dead - Macron, Merz, Starmer, Tusk, Zelenskiy and with the backing both of Trump and, even more fatefully, Ursula Lying-Again - is that it is totally lacking in sincerity, integrity and sense.

None of these “leaders” possess such aforementioned qualities: Macaroni, Prince of Vanity, whose power rests on the repression of the country’s most popular party, National Rally; Starmite, sunken so deep in opinion polls within 10 months of being elected, he has turned public lover of the accursed Zelenskiy whom he has been observed in passionate embrace outside No.10; Merzant Bank, who has just slithered into the Chancellorship in Germany, dependent on deals with the SPD, Greens and Left Pary so as to keep repressing Germany’s most popular party, the AfD and promising a MGGA rearmament of Germany with hedge fund money that would make Adolph proud; Tusk Tusk, the rabid anti-Russian leader of Poland; Zel, the illegitimate leader of an illegitimate regime; and Truriff, the yellow goblin of resistance to rationality in international trade.

Their proposed unconditional 30-day ceasefire is hurled aggressively and contemptuously at Russia’s President Putin, backed with petulant threats, in the full knowledge that Putin cannot possibly accept such nonsense, least of all because Zelenskiy has within the past two months shown himself utterly incapable of “doing” ceasefires. Indeed until yesterday Zelenskiy has been utterly opposed to complete ceasefires without a US security guarantee for Ukraine, and violated the partial 30 days ceasefire agreed with Witkoff at Jeddah.

More importantly, Putin has said time and time again that what is needed to stop this war is not a ceasefire but an agreement on the road to a durable peace that, among other things, is rooted organically in an investigation of the true causes of the conflict. To put it another way, Putin has already rejected yesterday’s proposal, and he has rejected it as recently as March 18th (in his telephone converasation with Trump), so why, now, has that rejected proposal been submitted?

In addition, a ceasefire proposal is utterly meaningless if it is coming from a prime belligerant posing grotesquely as a “mediator,” and that is unaccompanied by any commitments to verifiable cessation of flows of weaponry and intelligence from the Europe and the US, thus helpfully confirming to Russia that the real purpose of such a ceasefire would be to give the belligerants time to rearm Ukraine (although even then, I am highly doubtful that this would change anything).

The COBD clearly has staged a mediocre morality play for the benefit of its domestic and brainwashed mainstream media. This is intended to provoke a hostile response from Moscow. In this it has certainly succeeded, given comments over the past day from Kremlin spokesman Peskov and former President Medvedev). And this provides COBD the pretext it thinks it needs for resorting to a tool - sanctions - that has not worked in its favor in the past in this conflict, is inflicting severe economic damage on Europe, and is unlikely to be effective against Russia now (sure to fail, in other words as further testimony to the irrationality of all US-EU posturing).

Sanctions, so far, appear to have contributed significantly to Russian GDP, economic and financial independence, and have given dyanamism to the establishment by BRICS of alternative international trading and financial mechanisms that will circumvent the dollar (to be further developed at the upcoming BRICS summit in Brazil).

Sanctions in the financial sector that might target the Russian Central Bank, for example, will likely be no more effective than previous sanctions on the Iranian Central Bank.

Sanctions that might entail the seizure of ships or blockading of Russian ports will lead to World War Three.

This is at the very same time as COBD most senior brain dead member is busily destroying world trade anyway, except when he takes time out trying in desperation to persuade China to de-escalate his own tariff war (talks now ongoing, one must presume, in Geneva). In effect, Trump is ensuring the consolidation of ties between Russia and China and some or all members of the BRICS in a Coalition of the Sensible (COS) that must ultimately unseat US and Western hegemony, provided this can be done before the world ends by either nuclear war or by climate change.

The most likely development from this, therefore, is a continuation of the flow of Western arms, financial and intelligence support for Ukraine, the presence of some kind of NATO-led force in Ukraine, a continuation by Russia of its military attrition of Ukraine and of the West. This in turn will take some of the pressure off both China and Iran in the West’s two other fronts in its war for continued global hegemony (on the false pretexts that Taiwan has to be “saved” by the West and that non-nuclear Iran is somehow a nuclear “threat” while the murderous and genocidal state of Israel, with 250 nuclear warheads, is not).

Russia and China, the nations whose sacrifices on behalf of the entire world in World War Two (at least 26 million in combat, in the case of Russia, another 11 million or more civilians, and 36 million in the case of China’s war against Japan in Asia) far, far exceeded anything experienced in Europe, will have too perfect an understanding of the depth of Western perfidy to imagine there is anything that Washington and its poodle vassals, most of them on a long-term trajectory of economic decline, have to say that is serious, trustworthy or durable.

Ukraine is cranking up the anti-Chinese propaganda possibly with a view to make the US more sympathetic to the Ukrainian cause.

On other Ukrainian news, the lower house of the RADA in Ukraine haa approved the “minerals” deal, possibly with caveats that doubtless relate to the nonpublication of two of the three documents that constitute the supposed deal

India and Pakistan

Adding further fuel to the danger of nuclear annihilation of the species - as if the Ukraine proxy war and tensions in the South China Sea were insufficiently promising - has come the conflict between India and Pakistan over Kashmir. A truce was reached with the mediation of the US, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and many other countries, but as I write I note that there have been continuing blasts, even after the ceasefire, in Srinagar and Jammu, and that there blackouts in Jammu, Punjab and Rajasthan. Pakistan’s foreign minister has talked of another all-out war between India and Pakistan being inevitable.

Yet another ceasefire for which Trump has taken credit and which has crashed? The ceasefire, if it is going to last at all, comes with commitment to talks and, we must hope, investigation into the actual fact and into whether Pakistan really does have culpability for the terrorist attack on Hindi Kashmir.

The comments from the Pakistani Defense Minister that I posted yesterday, unabashedly confirm Pakistan’s previous involvements in terrorism but in the context of Pakistan using its terrorist forces on behalf of Western foreign policy goals - these of course include Western exploitation of Pakistani jihadi terrorism against the Russian occupiers 1979-1989; and Western exploitation of Pakistani terrorism to help bring down the Taliban before 2021, whose movement has been very considerably supported by Pakistani intelligence.

This encourages speculation as to whether re-ignation of conflict in Kashmir has in fact been instigated by Western intelligence with a view to distracting both China (Pakistan’s ally) and Russia. Russia has enjoyed cordial relations with both Pakistan and India, but recent arms shipments at US insistence to Ukraine have soured.

I note that in his broadcast today, May 10, Mercouris refers to reports from Russia of Russian perceptions that the actions of Pakistan are fully aligned with US objectives, with reference also to secret and other US bases in Pakistan and Pakistani cooperation with US rendition programs. Russia recalls the illegal campaign to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan from power (claims yesterday of Khan’s death by beating have apparently been discredited) with US support as punishment for Khan’s skepticism about the Ukraine proxy war, and resistance to Pakistani support for Ukraine. There are reports that China is bringing pressure on Pakistan, calling for restraint.

West Asia

The “ceasefire” in the conflict between the US and Israel against the Houthis was reportedly brokered by Oman to help Trump save face over the fact that Houthi missiles and resilience had created a war just too expensive and counter-productive for even war-fanatic Hegseth to counternance.

This today from The Cradle:

“The escalation of US aggression did not affect our military capabilities, did not stop operations, and did not affect popular will in any way,” Houthi stated on Thursday, revealing that, since mid-March, the US bombed Yemen over 1,712 times.

“The operation targeting [Ben Gurion] Airport exposed the vulnerability of the Israeli enemy to Yemeni missiles and revealed the failure of both Israeli and US defense systems … From 15 March to 7 May, our support operations totaled over 131, carried out with 253 ballistic, cruise, hypersonic missiles, and drones,” the Ansarallah leader said, noting that Tel Aviv is under “four layers of protection” including the recently-deployed US THAAD missile defense system.

“The attack on Ben Gurion Airport caused more than 3 million Zionists to flee to shelters and froze airport activity for an important period. The state of fear and mass panic among the Zionists has its significance and great role in pressuring the Israeli enemy.”

Houthi also spoke about Israel’s destruction of Sanaa International Airport earlier this week, saying that Tel Aviv was “forced to enter directly into aggression on our country” due to Washington’s failure in the Red Sea.

“Everything the Israeli enemy targeted were clear and known civilian sites, and they are evidence of the American and Israeli failure to confront Yemen’s military capabilities,” Houthi said.

The US-Houthi ceasefire does not extend to relations between Yeman and Israel and the Houthis continue to target Israeli assets. Israel’s “Open Gideon’s Chariots” operation to seize, conquer, ethnically cleanse and permanently recolonize Gaza by means of indefinite occupation (perhaps under some form of US suzarainty comparable in its counter-productive awfulness to the US’ Provisional Coalition Authority in Iraq following the illegal invasion of 2003 - something Trump is reportedly considering). Israel has murdered more than 2500 Palestinians since it foreclosed on the ceasefire in March; the Gaza authorities say that the total number of those killed is of the order of 52,000, although the Economist puts the real number of those now dead who should otherwise be alive is in the order of 100,000, while yet others, including the Lancet (says 185,000 are desd, wounded or missing) think it is likely much higher. Millions more are homeless, starving, maimed and traumatized.

The Houthi ceasefire may nontheless serve to reduce Western pressure on Iran, and to the best of my knowledge there has been no further escalation against Iran in recent days.

In Syria, the illegal, former jihadi head-chopper President Jolani is reportedly seeking an investment deal with Trump. This would involve some moderate lifting of the otherwise merciless “Caesar” sanctions, sufficient to allow Qatar to pay $29 million for three months to pay debts and pay government workers. Jolani is also reportedly in indirect talks with Israel which, in league with Turkey, in effect allowed him to take power in Damascus in the first place. But now, the threat of an autonomous Kurdish community in Syria, has excited Turkish anxities and the possibility of a direct clash between Turkish and Israeli forces on Syrian territory.

Neo Imperialism in West Africa

See this report by Alan Macleod at Mint Press News: (Burkino Faso)

“Burkina Faso’s Ibrahim Traoré is remaking his nation, and in the process, making enemies in the West. Since taking power in 2022, the young military leader has expelled French troops, ejected Western corporations, and aligned his country with Russia, Cuba, and Venezuela.

Promoting pan-African unity and national self-reliance while surviving coup attempts, Traoré is positioning himself as a radical anti-imperialist and has drawn fire from Washington and Paris. MintPress News explores the project underway in Ouagadougou and the global forces trying to stop it.

Traoré in the Crosshairs

According to government statements, Traoré narrowly survived a foreign-orchestrated coup attempt last month. Security Minister Mahamadou Sana said that the military junta foiled a “major plot” to storm the presidential palace on April 16. The plotters, he said, were based in Ivory Coast, a Washington-backed neighbor where American military presence has recently expanded. Ever since he took power in a military coup in September 2022, Traoré has been drawing criticism from Western governments, not least the United States.

(see above link for more)

