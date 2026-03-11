Situation Review

The global situation is extremely volatile, and for this reason it is important to take note of the time at which these words are being written. I have started writing this on Wednesday, March 11 (6:00pm GMT). At this time, let us establish what appear to me to be incontrovertible facts:

(1) The war in Iran or over Iran is ongoing, nobody has conclusively “won.”

(2) As we approach Day 12 of the war it does not appear likely that the war will stop. In other words, this is different from the 12-day war of June 2025 when the US and in particular Israel sued for a ceasefire. To put it another way, the smart money is betting on a longer war if for no other reason than Iranian resilience and determination to put everything they have into this, and because the US administration under Trump has proven itself unconscionably duplicitous in negotiations, totally untrustworthy and irrationally fanatical over Iran for the past forty years or so.

(3) For the US-Israeli coalition (with assistance from Europe, but with declining enthusiasm from the Gulf States which are being greatly impacted by the war) this is primarily –but not solely - a military war that targets military, civilian and infrastructural assets. These targets are in Iran, primarily, but also in Lebanon, Iraq and possibly in Yemen (although so far it appears that the Houthis are holding back from direct engagement - something which requires further examination in a later post).

(4) For the coalition this has been an air war fought with missiles primarily and also and perhaps increasingly with guided gravity bombs; because few such wars are satisfactorily completed with air power alone, there is a strong possibility of a ground war, possibly involving US troops landing in the South East or in some way making their way towards Bander Abbas on the Gulf of Hormuz, or otherwise involving a US-instigated and equipped invasion of a relatively small number of Iraqi Kurds, or a larger force within the Iranian Azeri community backed with a force from Azerbaijan. Neither of these two non-US forces seems highly likely for now – Iraqi Kurds are divided, they recall how the Kurds were sold out by the US in Syria and Iranian Kurds do not seem enthusiastic about an incursion from Iraqi Kurdistan. The Azeris have limited resources and must be conscious of the threat to them of Russian forces building on the border between Russia and Azerbaijan. The possibility of a UAE attack across the Gulf on the zone around Bander Abbas seems less likely in view of the scale of UAE vulnerability to Iranian missiles.

(5) For Iran this is a military war, certainly, but it is mainly an economic war that is designed to increase the global prices of oil and gas by closing the Strait of Hormuz and striking at oil production infrastructure in the region. Volatility of prices has been contained over the past day or so by Trump’s (pardon me but I must insert “idiotic” here) claims that the war is won, but not won “enough,” and by releases or planned releases of oil to international markets from the reserves of individual countries (e.g. Japan), the G7, and by the International Energy Agency (IEA). Prices at this moment are still higher than they were but nowhere close to record highs. The Strait of Hormuz remains closed to all but Iranian vessels or vessels carrying Chinese oil. One report claims that more oil is going to China from the gulf than was the case before the war started. The Hormuz isn’t everything, because there exists an alternative array of longer and more expensive routes and there are a couple of pipelines (one of them Saudi, the other, I think, Kuwaiti) that can also feed oil out of the region although not nearly at the same volume as before. But stoppages to the production and storage of oil and gas are even more critical; while traffic through the Hormuz could remedy shipping volumes immediately if a ceasefire was to be called, it will take several weeks to ramp up production.

(6) As the foregoing implies, therefore, there are critical fragilities that both sides must face. Besides oil and gas concerns, the region now faces serious water vulnerabilities. The Saudi capital of Riyadh is heavily dependent on desalinated water and so are most of the Gulf nations and all regional parties depend to some extent on desalinated water. There has been at least one hit on an Israeli and one hit on an Iranian desalination plant, but if the degradation of desalination security escalates, then the humanitarian consequences of the war will become even more catastrophic than they already are. Iran has for some faced crippling problems of drought that were likely to require evacuation. Baleful footage of the thick black smoke emanating near Tehran in the wake of coalition strikes on fuel depots are an added, unprecedented health threat.

(7) Predictions, much touted in alternative media, that the coalition will soon run out of weapons are proving premature. But the US decision to take a THAAD system out of South Korea for redirection to the Gulf is likely symptomatic of a bigger problem. Iran’s capacity for hitting US navy assets, most of them far distant from Iranian shores, seems limited, without deployment of Chinese anti-ship missiles, which China very recently had appeared willing to supply, but probably not immediately. Conventional anti-ship missiles have a low probability of engaging with the right target, if at all.

Even in the Ukraine conflict, where one might have predicted a near collapse of the Kiev regime, given the circumstances, we have been surprised today by the firing of seven Storm Shadow type missiles – likely supplied and fired by the UK - on an arms factory in Bryansk. Nonetheless, Trump’s overture to Putin yesterday in which he appears to have dangled the carrot of sanctions relief on Russian oil in return for Russian mediation between the US and Iran may be interpreted as signaling growing anxiety in the White House as to whether the war can have a positive outcome for the US.

(8) Beyond intelligence, the dimensions and efficacy of Russian and Chinese aid to Iran remain very unclear.