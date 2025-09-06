Global Mis-Governance

The West Just Watched the World Shift in Tianjin. The Rise of a Multipolar World Order

Global Research

China in the New Era – Sovereignty, Solidarity and Indivisible Security

Global Research

SCO Tianjin Declaration: Strategy to End Western Hegemony

Global Research

United Nations Turns Eighty

Popular Resistance

With Donald Trump, It’s a Mad World

Sonar21

Did Donald Trump Authorize Murder?… and Why is He Disrespecting China’s Role in Defeating Japan?

Sonar21

US to draw back from Asia in new defence policy concept

IntelliNews

(“The United States is scaling back its strategic focus on Asia, marking a potential end to over a decade of military and political efforts to counterbalance China’s rise in the region, Politico reports.

A draft of the Pentagon’s latest National Defence Strategy, has been delivered to the newly retitled Secretary of War and Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth”)

Zionist Genocide and Other War Crimes

How the UN Can Act Decisively to End Genocide in Gaza

Countercurrents

Israel Kills Seven Children Trying to Access Drinking Water in Gaza’s So-Called Al-Mawasi ‘Safe Zone’

Countercurrents

Israel Steps Up Attacks on Gaza City Ahead of a Planned Wider Offensive

NYT

Israel says it is opening “gates of Hell” as it demolishes high-rise in Gaza City, Hamas posts new video of Israeli captives as it calls on Trump to force a deal

Drop Site News

How Many Children Has Israel Killed in Gaza in 700 Days of Genocide?

Countercurrents

Israel destroys high-rise buildings in Gaza City, as final genocidal offensive nears

Countercurrents

U.S. Nonprofit Fundraising to Buy Drones for Israeli Military in Gaza Genocide

Drop Site

Pro-Palestine Political Prisoners On Hunger Strike Are Dying

Popular Resistance

Washington Sanctions Palestinian Rights Groups For Aiding ICC

Popular Resistance

Gaza Tribunal Launches To Expose Britain’s Role In Genocide

Popular Resistance

Tony Blair adds ethnic cleansing in Gaza to his list of crimes

WSWS

The State Of The ‘State Of Palestine’

Popular Resistance

UK counter-terror police arrest five key organizers of protests against Palestine Action ban

WSWS

NATO’s War with Russia over Proxy Ukraine

Trump chews coalition of the willing leaders out over Russian oil imports

IntelliNews

France plans risky military deployment while govt is in tatters

Responsible Statecraft

Brexit on steroids

IntelliNews

Europe can’t afford the Ukraine war

IntelliNews

Coalition of the unwilling gets stuck in Groundhog Day

Ian Proud

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall begins mass production of ammunition

WSWS

Vladimir Putin Updates Reporters and the World on Russia’s Ukraine Policy

Sonar21

Macron’s “coalition of the willing” summit in Paris discusses sending European troops to Ukraine against Russia

WSWS

Simplicius: SITREP 8/28/25: Trump Scoffs at Russian Interests in Gross Display of Hubris (excerpt)

Natylie's Place

Other European Crises

Europeans face recession, financial crises, as they struggle to boost defence spending

IntelliNews

Amid French government crisis, neo-fascist RN bids for capitalist oligarchy's support

WSWS

UK Labour government in crisis as ruling class demands ramped up war on the working class

WSWS

Norwegian election campaign overshadowed by military build-up for war with Russia

WSWS

US visit gives Nawrocki strong start with Trump

IntelliNews

NeoCon Propaganda

Turning the Tide: The 9/11 Truth Movement and the Mainstreaming of Its Message

Propaganda in Focus

Kit Klarenberg: How ‘Human Rights’ Became Western Weapon

Natylie's Place

Matt Taibbi: Exclusive: For Some, Russiagate Never Ended

Natylie's Place

Google for Zionism

Other Regime Change Shenanigans

What to Know About a Rapid U.S. Military Buildup in the Caribbean

NYT

All Elements in Place for a US Decapitation Strike on Venezuela

Countertcurrents

The Great Hoax Against Venezuela: Oil Geopolitics Disguised As ‘War On Drugs’

Popular Resistance

TeleSur

West Asia Is Lurching Toward War

Popular Resistance

Iran’s Parliament Vows ‘Decisive’ Payback To Snapback Of Sanctions

Popular Resistance

Fascism US

Trump’s dictatorship and the American oligarchy

WSWS

California Democrats’ “school alert” bill entrenches Trump’s authoritarian deportation framework

WSWS

ICE agents, National Guard could arrive in Chicago by weekend

WSWS

Agency That Issues Visas and Green Cards Is Hiring Armed Agents

WSJ

Border Gestapo seize immigrant firefighters battling blaze in Washington state

WSWS

Exclusive: Leak Confirms Chicago Military Action

Klippenstein