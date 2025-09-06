Global Mis-Governance
The West Just Watched the World Shift in Tianjin. The Rise of a Multipolar World Order
China in the New Era – Sovereignty, Solidarity and Indivisible Security
SCO Tianjin Declaration: Strategy to End Western Hegemony
United Nations Turns Eighty
With Donald Trump, It’s a Mad World
Did Donald Trump Authorize Murder?… and Why is He Disrespecting China’s Role in Defeating Japan?
US to draw back from Asia in new defence policy concept
(“The United States is scaling back its strategic focus on Asia, marking a potential end to over a decade of military and political efforts to counterbalance China’s rise in the region, Politico reports.
A draft of the Pentagon’s latest National Defence Strategy, has been delivered to the newly retitled Secretary of War and Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth”)
Zionist Genocide and Other War Crimes
How the UN Can Act Decisively to End Genocide in Gaza
Israel Kills Seven Children Trying to Access Drinking Water in Gaza’s So-Called Al-Mawasi ‘Safe Zone’
Israel Steps Up Attacks on Gaza City Ahead of a Planned Wider Offensive
Israel says it is opening “gates of Hell” as it demolishes high-rise in Gaza City, Hamas posts new video of Israeli captives as it calls on Trump to force a deal
How Many Children Has Israel Killed in Gaza in 700 Days of Genocide?
Israel destroys high-rise buildings in Gaza City, as final genocidal offensive nears
U.S. Nonprofit Fundraising to Buy Drones for Israeli Military in Gaza Genocide
Pro-Palestine Political Prisoners On Hunger Strike Are Dying
Washington Sanctions Palestinian Rights Groups For Aiding ICC
Gaza Tribunal Launches To Expose Britain’s Role In Genocide
Tony Blair adds ethnic cleansing in Gaza to his list of crimes
The State Of The ‘State Of Palestine’
UK counter-terror police arrest five key organizers of protests against Palestine Action ban
NATO’s War with Russia over Proxy Ukraine
Trump chews coalition of the willing leaders out over Russian oil imports
France plans risky military deployment while govt is in tatters
Brexit on steroids
Europe can’t afford the Ukraine war
Coalition of the unwilling gets stuck in Groundhog Day
German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall begins mass production of ammunition
Vladimir Putin Updates Reporters and the World on Russia’s Ukraine Policy
Macron’s “coalition of the willing” summit in Paris discusses sending European troops to Ukraine against Russia
Simplicius: SITREP 8/28/25: Trump Scoffs at Russian Interests in Gross Display of Hubris (excerpt)
Other European Crises
Europeans face recession, financial crises, as they struggle to boost defence spending
Amid French government crisis, neo-fascist RN bids for capitalist oligarchy's support
UK Labour government in crisis as ruling class demands ramped up war on the working class
Norwegian election campaign overshadowed by military build-up for war with Russia
US visit gives Nawrocki strong start with Trump
NeoCon Propaganda
Turning the Tide: The 9/11 Truth Movement and the Mainstreaming of Its Message
Kit Klarenberg: How ‘Human Rights’ Became Western Weapon
Matt Taibbi: Exclusive: For Some, Russiagate Never Ended
Google amplifies Israeli propaganda after involvement in multi-million dollar contract with Netanyahu
Other Regime Change Shenanigans
What to Know About a Rapid U.S. Military Buildup in the Caribbean
All Elements in Place for a US Decapitation Strike on Venezuela
The Great Hoax Against Venezuela: Oil Geopolitics Disguised As ‘War On Drugs’
U.S. military aircraft arrive in Panama amid criticism of foreign interference.
West Asia Is Lurching Toward War
Iran’s Parliament Vows ‘Decisive’ Payback To Snapback Of Sanctions
Fascism US