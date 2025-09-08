Zionist Genocide
Exclusive: The 100-Word Ceasefire “Proposal” Trump Sent Hamas
The World Has Failed to Stop Israel. Our Only Choices Now: Leave or Die.
Israeli Forces Destroy Over 50 Buildings Across Gaza, Civil Defense Says
Is Israel quietly expanding its nuclear arsenal? Satellite images raise suspicion
Joshua Frank, Will Cancer Prove to be Another Weapon in Israel's War in Gaza?
Westerners Have A Moral Responsibility To Help Curb The Empire's Abuses
Almost 900 protesters arrested in London as Palestine Action repression deepens
NATO’s Proxy War with Russia over Ukraine
US War Department To Shift Focus From China To ‘Threats’ In Latin America
Sylvia Demarest: Seven Months into the Trump Administration, a Report on Militarism, War, and the Prospects for Peace
Russia plans to double missile production to 2,500 a year, increases drone output to 2,700 a month
European Crises
Washington signals end to military aid for Russia’s neighbours, Baltics to feel brunt
Orban warns EU risks collapse without structural overhaul
Poland faces political paralysis as leadership divide deepens
BRICS Troubles
Brian McDonald: Power of Siberia 2: the EU’s greatest self-own
Floods devastate Pakistan as New Delhi scraps Indus Water Treaty
Will India Sell More US Treasuries and Buy More Gold?
Empire in LatAm
Around the World: The “War on Drugs” in Venezuela
The Restoration Of The Monroe Doctrine
Empire’s Echo: From Caracas to Gaza
Trump, Oil, and Gunboat Diplomacy. Kurt Nimmo
Fascism US
DHS announces ‘Midway Blitz’ ICE operation in Chicago
Trump makes Chicago first target for his Department of Civil War
Trump issues threats against Smithsonian exhibitions and art works
Suicidal Economics