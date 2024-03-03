War in the Air

Dima at the Military Summary channel at midday today, March 2nd, speaks to a variety of events concerning the air war between Russia and Ukraine. In Ukraine’s favor it appears that over the past two weeks, Ukrainian missiles shot down as many as 15 Su-34s, which is certainly a larger number than I have been aware of, and which, if true (Dima does not commit himself) would seem to undermine some of the more exaggerated accounts of the deterioration of Ukrainian air defense systems to which we are regularly treated by pro-Russian sources. Mercouris today is massively skeptical of these Ukrainian claims and notes that there is no corresponded lessening of Russian activity in the air of Russian bombing. There has been a successful drone attack on a residential building in Saint Petersburg as of early Saturday morning. No lives are reported lost.

Russia recently lost two AWAC A50s over the Sea of Azov and over Krasnador, both of which Russia claims were shot down as a result of friendly fire, which seems distinctly odd, on the face of it. A third was damaged by drone in Belarussia. Compensating for these setbacks is the news that a new AWACS A-50U has been delivered to the Russian air force and that Rostec is to continue production of these surveillance planes which are especially important for the sighting of F-16s, which will be present in Ukraine from next month. The relationship of AWACS to protection against F-16s might suggest the reason why they would attract particularly intense Ukrainian (i.e. NATO) attention.

In Russia’s favor, it is reported in Politico that the F-16s are not highly regarded by western airmen who describe these machines are requiring high maintenance and smooth runways, conditions that Ukraine does not have. Furthermore, MI6 (British intelligence) is reporting a concerted Russian attempt to destroy military airfields in Western Ukraine that might be suitable for F-16s. These are, in any case, insufficient, being built to Soviet, not US, specifications and lying in an area in which the US does not have air superiority and which is vulnerable to Russian missile and other attacks. Plans to base F-16s in Romania and Poland might invite Russian retaliation against those countries and these countries are far removed from the combat zone. Brian Berletic has cited a Pentagon report that confirms US over-reliance on weapons that are over-engineered and over-sophisticated for this combat zone.

Russia claims that in the past days it shot dow two Ukrainian Su-25s and one ground attack aircraft, a MiG29 and a Su24. Russia has recently destroyed two S-300 Ukrainian Air Defense systems near Avdiivka. It also recently destroyed a test hyposonic missile near Arkhangelsk, using a S-500 air defense system, suggesting not only that Russia is ahead in the deployment of hyposonic missiles itself but that it is also ahead in the sophistication of air defense systems needed to take out hyposonic missiles.

Ukraine’s recent attacks on Crimea by Su24M aircraft carrying Storm Shadow missiles appear mostly to have been shot down (the launch of all of them has involved considerable help from NATO, including from British forces, which were also heavily involved in attacks on Russian ships in the Black Sea). They have not caused significant damage, and certainly not to the Kerch bridge (which is no longer even the most important connection between Russia and Crimea). The ships that constitute the core of the Russian Black Sea fleet remain intact, despite a number of Ukrinian-British attacks on some older warships, some of them amphibious.

War on the Ground

Following representations earlier this week from ethnic Russians of Transnistria petitioning Moscow, the UN and OSCE for protection from Moldavan harrassment, the head of the autonomous region of Gagauzia in Moldova is in Moscow petitioning for better relations with Russia and for the restoration of air links between Chisinau and Moscow. With respect to recent developments in each of these two regions, Dima says that “very likely something is going to happen here.”

This is clearly a brewing crisis of some importance.

West of Avdiivka, Russian forces appear to continue to make gains in the areas of Tonenke, Orlivka, Berdyche and Semenivka. The New York Times explains these with reference to the very poorly developed Ukrainian defenses in this area, a very likely outcome of extensive corruption in the business of Ukraine fortification construction.

West of Bakhmut, fierce fighting continues around Ivanivske (which some reports say is now under Russian control), Chasiv Yar (which is now said by Dima to be relatively difficult for Russia to attack given the numbers of high rise buildings and strength of Ukrainian defense - similar to Vuhledar), although Russia is making progress in the taking of territory between the Popov forest and Chasiv Yar. Russia is making further progress either in or towards Krasnohorivka and Terny.

Concerning the borderlands, President Zelenskiy has recently said in public that he cannot advise people to return yet to Kharkiv, indicating his expectation that there will be some kind of Russian offensive on Kharkiv in the near future. Russia has subjected the city to very heavy bombing and shelling for some time now.

Europe’s War

The scandal of the recording of German officers discussing over an insecure line how to destroy the Kerch bridge, using British and French made Storm Shadow missiles (also used in the very recent Ukrainian attack on Crimea) continues to unfold. The mistake of the German officers is attributed by Mercouris to be the huge pressure on the military by the German defense minister Pestorious, who wants eventually to take the chancellorship from Scholz, and Pestorious was likely under huge pressure frsom Nuland. Mercouris today makes a connection to Nuland’s visit to Kiev a few weeks ago to support Zelenskiy against then commander-in-chief, Zaluzhnyi. Nuland at that time made some comments to the effect that Russia would soon expect some “nice surprises.” These were widely thought to be references to new Ukrainian fortifications and to long-range missile attacks on Russian territory. Since then we see that another $4 billion has been found in Pentagon coffers, whose purpose is likely to be to finance the provision of long-range ATACMS missiles (albeit these are in short supply and perhaps lack the necessar range). These being in short supply it would only have been logical for Nuland to have turned to Germany and its Taurus missiles. Hence the discussion between two German generals talking about an attack on the Kerch using Taurus missiles. Taurus are complex weapons and Ukrainians would not have been able, in a short period of time, by themsleves to launch and effectively program and target it. The Kerch bridge is heavily defended by Russian air defense systems. And 20 Taurus missiles would have been needed.