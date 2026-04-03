As we move into the weekend there are increasing worries that the Trump administration will initiate action in the Gulf to take advantage of the closure of markets and on the presumption that whatever the nature of that action it will have been successful before markets reopen.

It is speculated that the action would involve seizure of Iran’s stocks of enriched uranium. I think a “moon landing” strategy would be more likely than an actual raid (i.e. totally fabricated) but even on its face it is implausible. It would suggest that the US is serious when it calls Iran a nuclear threat, because anyone who knows anything about Iran knows that the only nuclear threat in the region is posed by Israel. Secondly, there are abundant ways in which Iran could have been persuaded through good faith negotiations to cede custody of its enriched uranium to a third party. Thirdly it is very doubtful that the US knows exactly where the uranium is and has the means to safely move it to a different location. Suicide mission would be a polite way to describe it; others might prefer something closer to barking lunacy.

Perhaps more likely would be an operation launched from the south east close to the Pakistani border, providing the US some friendly depth but the number of troops involved would be far too few to prevent very heavy casualties in a war from whose real casualty list the US public is very likely being protected (because that species of obfuscation is in the nature of war itself).

Even an assault on Kharg island is still being considered - I thought it had been dismissed but there is no bottom to stupid thinking it seems. Getting men to the island in any number will be hazardous, and keeping them supplied will likely require a vulnerable air route, while the men on the island will be in the sights of close-by countless Iranian firing positions from higher ground on the mainland. Besides, Iran has other terminals to which oil can be redirected.

What has been evident now for years but is getting more and more egregious is that the Trump administration is the most criminally twisted in the entire history of the USA. War secretary Hegseth’s dismissal of his top army general (amidst several recent firings of top personnel both before and in the hours since) likely reflects growing unease among even the professional warrior class at the lurid and satanic embrace of war crime as a mafia style marker of status. And at the sheer incompetence of Hegseth’s mafia crew: including sending 2000 marines to Bahrain with no warning and then having to get them back home as soon as Iran started hitting US bases. Apparently and according to Lt Col Wilkerson, there is no spare accommodation for them. so they are being put up by local citizens.

The notion of bombing Iran into the stone age “like they deserve” amidst actual and announced war crimes involving hits on essential and civilian infrastructure in a war of aggression by the US and Israel on Iran properly proves beyond all reasonable doubt that these two fiendish political entities top the world as rogue, terrorist nations, lacking trust and authority, only power. As Professor Mearsheimer told Judge Napolitano yesterday, German Nazis were executed for such crimes. Trump is not pushing Iran into the Stone Age, as he thinks, because these aerial bombardments don’t do that: Iranians (whose democracy is always misunderstood and underrated by western liberal authoritarians) are angry and they are now unified more than ever and they will survive and ultimately thrive. It is the US that is being driven into the Stone Age: a morally vacuous Stone Age of pathetically stupid news and entertainment, of gross injustice between races and social classes, endless soul-draining malls pushing inferior food and merchandise, and drugged, dopey, robotic politicians and corporate leaders.

This bunch can only be stopped if the rest of the world’s nations abruptly put an end to their shameful histories of connivance and complicity with the empire and its war crimes, and collectively resist.

We are a long way from that right now. The suggestion of coordinated Russian and Chinese efforts to assist Iran may be an early indicator of such deliberate resistance as a thing of the future but I have my doubts. Efforts at crafting peace terms coming out of both these countries are far too timid, seeming anxious to avoid a full-throated recognition that it is Iran and only Iran that is the bully’s victim here and that even the most basic peace settlement must start with a demand for reparations. If even senior US neocons have the nerve to call the US a rogue state, Russia and China, on behalf of the now all too fractured BRICS, can do better.

In the Biden administration I correctly summed up the global geopolitical state of affairs as principally characterized by a fading hegemon trying to recover its glory days seeking to burnish global hegemony on multiple fronts, the most important of which sought (1) the dismemberment of the Russian Federation through the offices of an eager proxy, Ukraine; (2) the dismemberment of Iran through the offices of an eager proxy, Israel; (3) the dismemberment of China through the offices of an eager proxy, Taiwan.

These fronts endure (we should note in passing US effective capture or despoliation of Iraq, Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Venezuela and, possibly, Cuba).The US is steadfast in its commitment to its three main fronts regardless of temporary appearances. What has changed? In each case what stands out most is how the US depends on proxies to fight its wars, rarely less so than its successful assignment of much of the hard work in Ukraine to Europe; and how it rallies Asian nations against China even though most of these countries depend on China for their trade; and how in the Gulf the US is now calling on oil consuming countries to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait is not actually closed, only to nations hostile to Iran and/or unwilling to pay a toll. The US says it wants to reopen the Strait but would probably prefer to see it closed completely - in that way it prevents Iran from profiting from its oil exports, it reduces the supply of oil to China, and makes much of the world - especially Europe - more dependent on US energy, weaker, and more susceptible to US pressures generally.

As I argued yesterday, Russia benefits considerably from this Trump war crime; and China will not be much adversely impacted. So Trump inadvertently has become the apostle of multipolarity. That is not the outcome his sponsors are looking for. Either he adjusts or his sponsors will remove him.