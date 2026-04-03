Empire, Communication and NATO Wars

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john webster's avatar
john webster
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We will see. Russia and China are giving Iran crucial support. A war involving the USA on Iranian territory will suck the life out of the US military. The time for threats from China and Russia is not yet....don't interrupt your enemy when they are making a blunder. The USA can't retreat now without losing enormous credibility. If it gets involved, it is a very high risk strategy that many in the US military establishment will baulk at.

Two steps down the road we have a bigger problem if the US does escalate. The USA will be sucked dry and Israel will begin to fail. And then they may use the Samson option.....

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