Iran has again closed the Strait of Hormuz because the US is unable to stop Israeli forces from firing in Lebanon.

This follows exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces on Friday. It is not clear to me who “started” this latest exchange but it is hardly irrelevant that it is Israel that is the invading party.

If Iran is not insisting on Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon before reopening the Strait it is being far too soft.

Movement of ships through the Strait before the new closure had been slower than anticipated because Iran, establishing its continuing authority over the Strait, requires ships to register two days in advance of passage. It is not imposing tolls for the next 60 days assuming, that is, that the MOU will be re-established.

Even if the Strait reopens it will take quite some time before oil volumes recover because of damage sustained by Iranian, Saudi and other Gulf production facilities and a shortage of storage facilities. European attempts to sanction Russian oil will add to the problems if they are effective.

In the other major conflict, over Ukraine, a new escalatory factor has been introduced by Zelensky who has given Belarus 10 days to shut down or remove electronic facilities along its border that assist the flight of Russian drones that fly west along the border and then turn to attack targets in northwestern Ukraine. If Belarus does not comply then Ukraine will strike against Belarusian oil refineries.

The chances of a formal engagement of Belarus in the war between NATO and Russia are today much higher. Belarus hosts Russian nuclear and other advanced weapons.