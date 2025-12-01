My quick take on where we are at the beginning of this week:

We should anticipate some kind of relationship between Venezuelan and Ukrainian crises: manifest Trump failure on Ukraine may require manifest Trump supremacy, or show thereof, on Venezuela.

Ukraine-US talks in Florida bore little fruit (Budanov went but an assistant represented him at the talks).

Zelenskiy’s subsequent meeting with Macron shows Europe cares not one whit about corruption (and I shall not be surprised if we find senior Euro officials who have long been on the take here) and will continue to support Zelenskiy and current official Ukrainian Banderite obduracy.

The Moscow talks tomorrow with the US represented by two people who do not in fact represent the US (neither has remotely official status -which should be as objectionable to Putin as having to deal with an illegitimate holder of power in Ukraine (the aforementioned Zelenskiy) will get us nowhere.

They may spell doom for Maduro, however, and a US war of intervention in Latin America whose consequences may endure for decades, involving Venezuela, Colombia and Cuba right away, and Mexico later. Trump will be encouraged into this by his seeming victory in Honduras.