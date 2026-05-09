Iran

Please check out this conversation on Iran yesterday between Sumanth Inukonda, Christian Vukasovich and Oliver Boyd-Barrett, courtesy of Anthony Wong, CUNY:

https://aaari.info/26-05-08inukonda/.

In addition, readers may also be interested in this brief interview with the Organization for Defending Victims of Violence (ODVV), prepared for a collection of expert interviews as a booklet for the upcoming 62nd session of the UN Human Rights Council

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1. In your view, how do Western media portray the suffering of ordinary people when reporting on attacks in Iran? Does this kind of coverage make the reality seem less severe than it actually is?

Western media are not interested in the suffering of ordinary people in Iran unless they can argue that the suffering has been caused by the government agencies of Iran, or unless they can show that the suffering of ordinary people will contribute to instability that will help the West topple the government of Iran.

2. In the Minab school attack in Iran, 168 children were killed, and some victims—such as Makan Nasiri—are still missing. Why do such incidents receive so little serious attention in international media, and how does this affect public opinion?

Western media seek to underplay the negative humanitarian consequences of the unprovoked aggression of the US and Israel on Iran (building on all the Western deception, connivance and collaboration, as in the proceedings leading to the former JCPOA, which have brought us to this point). They will pretend that most people in the world, including ordinary Western citizens, are not shocked to the roots of their being by such atrocities, but rather to give such events relatively little attention, while also highlighting explanations that make it appear that these events are the tragic, unintended consequences of war and not the direct culpability of those who started the war, planned the attacks, fired the missiles or dropped the bombs.

3. When terms like “precision strikes” are used in reports, while in reality hospitals and civilian infrastructure in Iran have been hit, how do such words shape public understanding of what is happening?

The intent behind the propaganda of “precision,” is to reassure Western publics that the targets of Western attacks are carefully selected to minimize negative humanitarian consequences when in fact these consequences may already have been factored in to the selection of targets, or may have been poorly calculated. Missiles and bombs are frequently anything but precise (as when intercepted) and in some recent conflicts the majority of missiles and bombs have been conventionally imprecise weapons. What we can call the “theatre” of humanitarianism is a show in which actors play the parts of people who are very concerned to minimize harm to civilians. The show, more often than not, has little connection with reality. Its purpose is propagandistic, as already mentioned, and also to provide grounds for defense in the (unlikely) event of serious legal challenge and the calling to account of evil doers.

4. What practical steps can independent media and civil society actors take to ensure that the real suffering of people in Iran—especially due to military attacks or sanctions—is more accurately reflected in Western public opinion?

Independent media and civil society actors can take all practical measures to critically dissect and to publicize misleading or false claims that are made by all parties to international conflicts, and to support all efforts at independent, professional, judicial investigation.

5. In the recent attacks on Iran, in addition to civilian casualties, there has been environmental damage, destruction of industrial infrastructure, and significant harm to cultural and historical sites. Why do such acts—despite being clearly prohibited under international law—not trigger stronger responses from international institutions? Are these institutions limited when it comes to the United States or Israel? What can be done in practice?

Newer generations of leaders in the West have emerged in whose ranks the wealthy and privileged classes are vastly overrepresented. They generally lack direct experience of conflict and its horrors for civilian life. Their material interests are not the interests of ordinary people. They have been cocooned by their social class, educational, political, religious and professional institutions within the ideological, neoliberal “end of history” fancies that have hijacked and monopolized intellectual life throughout much of the world following the end of the Cold War.

Latest Developments

There has been no major development over the past 24 hours. So far as I know there has been no official response from Iran to the one-page 14-point proposal from the US, passed to Iran through Pakistani mediation. Quite apart from the fact that the 14-point plan contains proposals that Iran cannot possibly accept and also omits many issues that need to be addressed (including Israel’s illegal invasions of both Lebanon and Syria), I don’t believe there should be any response from Iran at this time, given the US-Israeli history over the past couple of years across the battlescapes of Iran, Ukraine and Lebanon in dishonoring, stalling, backtracking from, backstabbing and murder during negotiations and treaties, and Trump’s continuing insistence (with the exception of one, pathetic use of his vice-president Vance three weeks ago) on deploying known Zioinist real-estate agents with no diplomatic experience and even less integrity as his representatives. I refer of course to the “ghouls” - Witkoff and Kushner.

France and Germany are sending warships down to the region, for no good or honorable reason so far as I can see. The New York Times reports that Britain is deploying a destroyer ship to the Middle East, in what it has described as “pre-positioning” for a future mission to secure the Strait of Hormuz. The NYT reports that Britain and France are planning a “multinational coalition” that would ensure safe passage for ships in the strait once the conflict comes to an end (my italics: this seems to be the European playbook - seeking a military presence “after” a presumed end to a conflict, as in Ukraine, that will almost certainly serve to re-ignite the conflict). France’s defense ministry similarly said on Wednesday that it was sending an aircraft carrier strike group to the Red Sea.

On Lebanon the New York Times reports (NYT):

“Israel and Hezbollah continued to trade fire on Saturday, despite a cease-fire. Israeli artillery struck targets in towns and villages in the south of Lebanon, according to the country’s state-run news agency, and the Israeli military later issued evacuation warnings for several other towns in the border region, suggesting that airstrikes were imminent.”

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Russia-Ukraine

We seem to have survived May 9 Victory Day without catastrophe in either Moscow or Kiev. To what extent we should be thanking Donald Trump for this remains to be seen. I am skeptical. I shall be looking out for the backstory to this and reporting back.

Although the Moscow Victory Day parade on May 9, 2026, passed without any major, reported security breaches, it was heavily scaled back and held under exceptionally tight security, with mobile internet shut down in the capital (although that has been happening a lot recently). For the first time in nearly two decades, the parade occurred without heavy military hardware such as tanks or missiles. Only a single, vintage T-34 museum tank appeared in some accounts, or no tanks at all, with officials citing the “current operational situation” in Ukraine and the need for armor at the front.

There had been a surge in Ukrainian drone attacks in the days leading up to the holiday, and many people had evacuated Kiev, clearly lacking confidence that Zelenskiy would indeed hold back from an attack on Moscow and, therefore, from the near certainty of a devastating attack on Kiev. For the first time, the parade featured North Korean soldiers who have been fighting alongside Russian forces in the Kursk region (which, of course, is a Russian territory, to which Russia is entitled to invite anybody who wants to help out).

I would judge, overall, that the event has been a long way short of a triumph for Moscow. It occurs at a time when, largely because of what appear to be fairly successful coutnerattacks by Ukraine in Zapporizhzhia, Russia has lost territory to Ukraine (40-50 square miles) over the past month, and the scale of its progress this year has been lain somewhere between modest and lacklustre, notwithstanding its slow advances towards the cities of Chernihiv and Sumy in the north and, in the Donbass region, the cities of Konstantynivka and Slavyansk and Kramatorsk. There have been extensive attacks on port and other facilities in Odessa. Russia has recovered Kupyansk, it seems, following another setback there; and it seems that Russia still has to enter Lyman. I haven’t heard much recently that suggests further Ukrainian successes in Chasiv Yar and Bakhmut areas.