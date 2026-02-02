Woluldn’t it be nice if we could just go back to the days when Europe represented a highly tarnished but nonetheless spectacular civilization (Italian renaissance, French croissants, Sigmund Freud, British industrial revolution, Karl Marx and Freidrich Engels, welfare state and all that, governed by a load of defanged liberal fuddy-duddies)?

Standing in the way of such nostalgia is the continuing, egregiously embarrassing European leadership, pitifully clutching for straws of hope against Trump Tariff mania amidst deals with a bemused China and India, while celebrating their James Bond derring-do fantasies, yearning miserably for the US to be nice to them again, declaring war against what they have persuaded themselves is the monster in their toy-room closet, with all kinds of shenannigans in Ukraine and boarding what they imagine might be Russian tankers that often turn out to be the wrong ones, but never once thinking to have a gentlemanly conversation with Moscow.

And then there is Chancellor Merz.

German Chancellor Friedrich (“BlackRock”) Merz, leads a political class (and perhaps still working for BlackRock [?] - which is estimated to represent roughly 2.4% of the world's financial assets, is the largest asset manager globally, holding significant positions in over 5,250 listed companies and roughly 10% of the entire global stock market - that has supervised the deindustrialization of his own country, shot itself in both feet by clamoring for the end of cheap Russian oil, enthusiastically entrusted its taxpayer wealth to one of the most corrupt countries on earth (Ukraine), on false pretexts, mind you, and wants to borrow a trillion dollars more to spend, mainly on US armaments that Germany can then send to Ukraine.

This is that same country that benefitted most from Gorbachev’s trade with Bush to agree to the unification of Germany provided NATO would not move further eastwards, and has done as much as anyone to violate that trust, that was party to the Minsk agreements that it then dishonored and now has, unsurprisingly, expressed strong support for US and Isrseli actions in June 2025 and January-February 2026 targeting the Iranian regime.

Iran is not the remotest threat to either the US or to Germany, yet Merz has been calling for the destruction of its nuclear capabilities (Iran, unfortunately in my view, has no nuclear weapons) but Merz lusts for the imminent fall of its leadership. In June 2025, Merz defended Israeli attacks on Iran, stating that Israel was doing “the dirty work for all of us” (who is “us”?) by striking the “mullah regime,” which he argued has brought death and destruction to the world (but wasn’t that the German Nazis, and isn’t Merz now supporting Ukrainian neo-Nazis?).

He has stated that the “complete destruction of Iran’s nuclear weapons program” - which, of course, it does not have - should be on the agenda if Tehran does not “return” to negotiations, suggesting this is necessary to counter the threat posed by the regime. The last time that Iran was in negotiations with the US the US allowed Israel to mount a vicious attempted decapitation strike on Iran’s leadership. Iran has reportedly been in negotiations with the US again over these past few days which, if true (there is room for doubt), I think it should just stop doing.

In January 2026, amidst widespread protests in Iran, Merz stated that the Iranian leadership’s “days are numbered”. He expressed belief that the regime is in its “final days and weeks” due to its reliance on violence to maintain power (in other words, its defense against US-instigated and admitted - by Treasury Secretary Scott Besent, no less - economic warfare designed to bring protestors to the streets, alongside violent Mossad and CIA proxies). Merz has advocated for maximum pressure on the Iranian regime, including supporting the designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has today warned that any U.S. attack on Iran would spark a “regional war”. He dismissed U.S. naval movements in the Strait of Hormuz as “psychological warfare,” asserting that Iran remains undeterred by the presence of the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier group. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Iranian armed forces have their “fingers on the trigger” and warned that any conflict would target all U.S. bases in the region. In a retaliatory move against the European Union’s designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, Iran’s parliament has designated European armies as “terrorist groups” Iranian officials are deliberating the expulsion of EU states’ military attachés. Both Iranian and US officials have signaled a willingness to keep back-channel talks open to avoid military conflict. Iranian officials denied reports from state-run Press TV that the Revolutionary Guards’ naval forces planned to carry out live-fire exercises in the Strait of Hormuz on Feb 1-2, 2026.

While Press TV initially reported live-fire exercises in the Strait of Hormuz for Feb. 1–2, a senior official later denied these specific dates, though the 8th “Maritime Security Belt” exercise with China and Russia is still slated for mid-February. Reports suggest Iran has increased its missile production since the 2025 conflict with Israel and has moved some launchers into mountainous regions for protectio

As of February 1, 2026, the United States has amassed a significant military presence in the Middle East, which President Trump has publicly referred to as a “massive armada”. This buildup is positioned to conduct potential precision strikes or respond to regional escalation following domestic unrest in Iran. The centerpiece of the deployment is a naval force consisting of approximately ten warships currently operating near the Persian Gulf and Arabian Sea. The USS Abraham Lincoln carries squadrons of F-35C Lightning II stealth fighters, F/A-18E Super Hornets, and EA-18G Growler electronic warfare jets. At least six destroyers are in the region are all armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles. Three ships are based in Bahrain, primarily for potential minesweeping operations in the Strait of Hormuz. Land-based air assets have been significantly bolstered across several neighboring countries and include 35 F-15E Strike Eagles, six 35A fighters, MQ-4C Triton high-altitude drones provide persistent surveillance while Diego Garcia remains a primary hub for B-2 Spirit and B-52H Stratofortress bombers, which are within striking distance of Iran. Some 40,000 to 50,000 US troops are currently stationed across the Middle East, spreasd over eight permanent bases. There sare THAAD batters and Patriot missile systems in the region.

Meanwhile, among other countries threatened by the US, Cuba faces a severe, accelerating energy and economic crisis, compounded by the U.S. tightening an oil embargo. The Trump administration is targeting fuel shipments, leading to reduced supplies from Mexico and worsening shortages of food, medicine, and electricity.

Venezuela is looking increasingly like a captured but not a replaced government. On February 1, 2026, U.S. envoy Laura Dogu arrived in Caracas to reopen the American diplomatic mission after a seven-year freeze. Acting President Rodríguez has signed an amnesty bill intended to release hundreds of political prisoners. A sweeping new law has eneded the State oil monopoly allowing private firms to take control of production and sales. This move aims to attract investment from major U.S. companies. The Trump administration has begun easing sanctions on the Venezuelan oil industry following these reforms. Trump has announced that India will resume buying Venezuelan oil to replace Russian imports, although it seems that India continues to import a great deal of Russian oil. The U.S. has reopened Venezuelan airspace for commercial flights. The US expects that Venezuela will submit a monthly budget to the White House to ensure accountability during the transition. Maduro supporters continue to protest in Caracas, and the U.S. military maintains a significant presence in the region to enforce the new status quo.

On Greenland, Trump at Davos recently reversed his position that the US might send in a military force to seize Greenland, and pledged not to use force or impose tariffs. He announced a “framework of a future deal” with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. Danish and Greenlandic officials maintain that sovereignty is not negotiable, and no agreement altering Greenland’s status exists. There have been rurmors about deals concerning land around US existing military bases, similar to British “sovereign base areas” in Cyprus. Trump has identified Greenland as a critical site for his proposed “Golden Dome” missile defense system. Denmark’s Defense Minister has announced an increased military presence in 2026, including more F-35 fighter jets and P-8 surveillance aircraft to counter Arctic threats. The island remains a focus for rare-earth mineral exploration. While Greenland has previously considered Chinese investment, Danish and U.S. pressure has limited Chinese involvement in favor of Western partnerships.

In Ukraine, the 7-day energy truce has expired. Trilateral talks are due to resume this week in Abu Dhabi, while in Floriday special envoys, US (Witkoff) and Russian (Dmitriev), have been meeting to discuss normalization of relations.