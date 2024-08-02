A US Policy for Ukraine - Not
Writing for the Quincy Institute, Anatol Lieven notes that almost 100 days have now passed since the Congress passed $61 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine. A condition of that funding required the Biden Administration to present to the legislative body a detailed strategy for continued U.S. support of Ukraine. This re…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Empire, Communication and NATO Wars to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.